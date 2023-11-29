Danone to address methane from cows

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Global Methane Hub (GMH) and Danone (EPA:BN) have announced a new partnership to reduce methane emissions and drive scalable solutions in farming.

Danone is the first corporation to join the GMH’s Enteric Fermentation R&D Accelerator.

Methane is one of the key factors in agriculture’s contribution to climate change, and agriculture is the largest source of methane from human activities: 90% of emissions come from ruminants.

The Accelerator intends to create new scalable and practical solutions for dairy farmers to reduce methane emissions – a necessity if people continue to consumer animal-derived products.

Danone will become the first corporate funder of the Enteric Fermentation R&D Accelerator, which is deemed the largest ever globally coordinated research effort on enteric methane, coordinated by GMH and supported by an alliance of philanthropic organisations and governments.

The French consumer goods giant, which derives 50% of its sales from dairy products, has already committed to reducing its absolute methane emissions by 30% by 2030, having cut them by 14% between 2018 and 2020.

The GMH organises the field of philanthropists, experts, non-profits, and government organisations to unite around a strategy to maximise methane reductions. So far it has raised over $200 million in pooled funds from over 20 climate philanthropies to accelerate methane mitigation across the globe.

The Accelerator will invest in breakthrough research and innovation to create new scalable and practical solutions for livestock farmers that can mitigate enteric fermentation – or the digestive process of ruminant livestock. The research will include mitigation of methane via feed additives, plant and animal genetics, methane vaccines, as well as accessible and affordable measurement technologies.

Methane emissions from livestock are a significant climate problem

Dairy production from cattle makes up an estimated 8% of total human-caused methane emissions worldwide, as part of agriculture and livestock activities which represent approximately 40% of global methane emissions.

A reduction in methane emissions will have immediate benefits for the climate, superior to that of carbon dioxide reduction alone, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“Agriculture is a sector where methane reduction efforts can have an extraordinary impact,” said Marcelo Mena, chief executive officer at the Global Methane Hub. “70% of agriculture driven methane emissions come from enteric fermentation, making it the largest single source of methane emissions of any sector. Through scaled up investment from philanthropy, governments, and the private sector, we can accelerate progress in developing practical innovative solutions and create the scale and coordination needed for these solutions to be impactful, ensuring greater economic and food security for local communities and transform the future of sustainable farming.”

Accounting for ruminant emissions

In addition to its contribution to the funding of the Accelerator, another collaboration with GMH will be the development of a methane accounting and feed optimisation decision support tool for dairy cattle.

This follows the July 2023 launch of a Gold Standard-approved methane reduction methodology, available for beef producers worldwide to quantify, audit and verify methane reductions, enabling them to register their greenhouse mitigation project for Gold Standard certification. This in turn means that producers can submit their attempts to cut methane for trade within the global carbon markets.

The development of the new tool will involve Danone smallholder dairy farms in North Africa, starting with a first pilot in Morocco with 1,000 farmers. This tool will help farm advisors formulate dairy diets based on regionally available feed and well-defined feed quality.

The main goal of the project is to demonstrate the benefits of improved livestock nutrition in terms of enhancing livestock productivity, increasing farmers’ income, and reducing methane emissions.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, chief executive at Danone, added: “Reducing methane

is a major stake for the climate, the sustainability of our foods systems and the future of many farming communities. As a long-time sustainability pioneer, we know that doing it at scale and in an impactful way cannot be done by anyone in isolation.”

“Our partnership with the Global Methane hub is a key milestone in creating, testing, and deploying impactful and practical solutions in the field of methane reduction. This will allow the world to keep enjoying the benefits of yogurt and help secure a sustainable future to many rural communities.”

SGV TAKE

The impact of ruminant livestock on climate change is a major driver for the call for a reduction in meat eating, yet it is a critical part of the economy in many parts of the world. Agreements such as Danone’s will play a vital role in ensuring that the industry globally is not totally disrupted by the increasing impact of climate change. If meat is to continue to be part of the everyday diet for millions around the world, the challenge of enteric fermentation must be addressed.

The combination of a pilot project attempting to find new ways to define, measure and track methane emissions within the dairy production supply chain is welcome. It doesn’t, however, address the many other issues relating to livestock, from water use and its increasing scarcity for example, but it may help increase pressure for transparency across the sector.