Danfoss joins FMC for low carbon aluminium

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The World Economic Forum has announced that Danfoss has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a global coalition to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries, with a focus on low-carbon aluminium.

Danfoss has joined the FMC to drive the development of low-carbon aluminium materials.

It has committed to procuring at least 10% (by volume) of all primary aluminium annually to be low-carbon by 2030, and at least 50% of all aluminium used annually will be composed of secondary aluminium by 2030.

The aluminium industry generates more than 1.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions annually – around 2% of the global footprint.

Of the hard-to-abate sectors targeted by the FMC, the aluminium industry generates approximately 2% of global emissions, but it also has the strongest potential to become carbon-negative by 2050. Switching to low-carbon electricity is the biggest step the industry can take to deliver a sector compatible with net zero targets.

Danfoss said that it has already entered into negotiations and begun contractual agreements with suppliers for low-carbon aluminium.

Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions, said: “Our customers are increasingly demanding products with a lower carbon footprint – and they’re right to do so. By joining the First Movers Coalition we are responding to this demand by fostering the critical development of low-carbon aluminium production, and thereby accelerating its entry to market.”

“Being part of the coalition also aligns with our own commitment as a leader in the green transition, to achieve carbon neutrality across Danfoss’ global operations by 2030 and to reduce our value chain emissions by 15% by 2030.”

Danfoss is committed to decarbonisation

While engineering giant Danfoss sells technologies that contribute to decarbonisation pathways, it has also committed to achieving CO2 neutrality in its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 – supporting the business ambition to limit global warming to 1.5°C, which has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and includes a reduction in value chain emissions (Scope 3) by 15% by 2030.

In addition, Danfoss is helping drive the cascade effect through the supply chain, with a target of reaching 25% emissions reduction from its suppliers by 2030 compared to the 2019 baseline. This commitment is included in the targets of Danfoss’ three step-change initiatives on Decarbonisation, Circularity, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The company said that it already has seen progress in decoupling environmental impact from business growth by delivering a 7% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 emissions while growing 15% organically in 2022.

What is the First Movers Coalition (FMC)?

The FMC was set up by the World Economic Forum at COP26 in Glasgow, and is based on a belief that reducing emissions to net zero by 2050 is possible if the right technologies are brought to commercial scale within the next decade.

The FMC is a coalition of companies using their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies across eight hard-to-abate sectors. The in-scope sectors – including aluminium, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking – are responsible for 30% of global emissions, a proportion expected to rise to over 50% by mid-century without urgent progress on clean technology innovation.

These sectors require low-carbon technologies that are not yet competitive with current carbon-intensive solutions. FMC member companies commit to purchasing a percentage of near-zero or zero-carbon solutions from suppliers at this less-than-competitive stage, which means they may come at a premium cost.

If a critical mass of global companies commits a certain percentage of their future purchasing to clean technologies in this decade, this will create a market tipping point that will accelerate their affordability and drive long-term, net zero transformation across industrial value chains. The FMC is currently composed of 82 members, all global players in their markets.

As a member of the FMC, Danfoss joins a group of industry players harnessing purchasing power to create a market for low-carbon aluminium, sending a strong market demand signal for the emerging technologies essential for a net-zero transition. This commitment by members focuses on creating a sustainable value chain for aluminium and achieving a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from primary aluminium production by 2050.

SGV TAKE

Danfoss’s initiative to join the FMC shows that there is growing momentum in decarbonising supply chains and creating a cascade effect. While the public sector can be slower at implementing change, private companies can take faster action by influencing their own markets – and the participation of larger players is critical to spur their sector to act at a scale.