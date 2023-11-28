UAE found to use COP28 to push Adnoc, Masdar agenda

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The United Arab Emirates plans to use the COP28 summit to pursue government talks on energy deals, an investigation has revealed.

The briefing highlighted Adnoc’s international gas ambitions and trading, while Masdar seeks governmental support for a range of projects.

The UN climate secretariat told the BBC that the “cardinal principle” for COP presidents is “the obligation of impartiality”.

The investigation raised criticism over conflict of interest as Adnoc’s chief executive is COP28’s president.

The briefing highlighted Adnoc’s international gas ambitions and trading, while Masdar seeks governmental support for a range of projects.

The Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) and the BBC announced the allegations, based on 150 pages of leaked documents. CCR said the COP28 team planned to use talks to “increase exports of Adnoc’s oil and gas”.

Adnoc to raise commercial issues at COP

According to the documents, Adnoc head – and COP28 president – Sultan Al Jaber planned to raise commercial issues with nearly 30 countries. The report does not make it clear whether these took place.

Some countries contacted by the Centre and BBC denied the topic had been discussed, others said no meetings had taken place. CCR reported that on one occasion a country had followed up on commercial talks, with Adnoc’s interests raised during a meeting with another.

The COP28 team did not deny such talks may have taken place in response to the CCR. A representative noted that Al Jaber has a number of positions. “That is public knowledge. Private meetings are private, and we do not comment on them.”

COP28 staff are in regular contact with Adnoc and Masdar, the report went on, providing talking points. Al Jaber is also the chairman of Masdar.

CCR provided a selection of the leaked documents, shedding light on the two companies’ plans for expansion.

International plans

The briefing pack on the various countries often reiterated one point. “There is no conflict between sustainable development of any country’s natural resources and its commitment to climate change.”

In the Chinese section, Adnoc was said to be “willing to jointly evaluate international LNG opportunities”, in Mozambique, Canada and Australia. Chinese companies have stakes in LNG export projects in all three countries.

Adnoc is also interested in exporting Venezuela’s gas via Trinidad & Tobago, where there is liquefaction capacity. Adnoc Global Trading (AGT) plans to open an office in Geneva and incorporate a Swiss trading entity before the end of the year.

Other points include potential interest from the UAE and its energy companies in Germany’s offshore wind plans and the establishment of Hamburg as a hydrogen hub.

Masdar intends to develop 10 GW of offshore wind and green hydrogen in Germany by 2030. As such, it is seeking a direct award of seabed rights and a double taxation agreement. Adnoc, meanwhile, is looking to supply up to 25% of Germany’s hydrogen imports.

Masdar was also keen to explore opportunities in the Netherlands’ offshore wind tenders and work in Norway, according to the report.

“Conflict of interest”

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) told the BBC that the “cardinal principle” for COP presidents, such as Al Jaber, is “the obligation of impartiality”, adding that they are “expected to act without bias, prejudice, favouritism, caprice, self-interest, preference or deference, strictly based on sound, independent and fair judgement”.

The appointment of Al Jaber to the COP presidency had previously raised controversy due to his role as chief executive of Adnoc, with politicians and civil society representatives calling for his removal. The UAE was also criticised for its plans to raise oil production capacity by about 20% to 5 million barrels a day by 2027.

Amnesty International renewed its call for Al Jaber’s resignation, adding that it constitutes “a brazen conflict of interests and undermines the summit’s credibility”.

Kaisa Kosonen, policy coordinator at Greenpeace International, commented: “If the allegations are true, this is totally unacceptable and a real scandal. The climate summit leader should be focused on advancing climate solutions impartially, not backroom deals that are fuelling the crisis. This is exactly the kind of conflict of interest we feared when the CEO of an oil company was appointed to the role.”

She added: “If the Presidency wants to claw back credibility it can only do so through actions. That means brokering a global agreement for a just and equitable phase out of all fossil fuels, in alignment with science, and making polluters pay for the loss and damage they’ve caused to communities. This would make this COP truly historic and is what the world is anxiously waiting for.”

SGV TAKE

The allegations confirm the concerns of many people around COP28: that the heavy involvement of the fossil fuel industry will undermine progress in phasing out oil, gas and coal. Hopefully, the investigation will spur some positive action but ultimately we need companies such as Adnoc to change their course and show real willingness to enable the transition.

With additional reporting from Energy Voice.