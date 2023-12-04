Big Tech looks at AI in flurry of COP28 corporate announcements

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

From a study on coal mines’ methane emissions to guidance for the fashion industry, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

COP28 has started and many companies are taking it as an opportunity to boast their sustainability initiatives. For those who can afford to attend, the annual summit provides an unrivalled platform in the space – even though the main focus is policy – and, for those who can’t, it is always possible to contribute to the conversation from the sidelines.

Big Tech harnesses AI for sustainability

There are many concerns about AI, but it can be used as a force for good when it comes to climate action.

This week, leaders from the United Nations and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) teamed up to enable the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to create a new AI-powered platform and global climate data hub to measure and analyse global progress in reducing emissions. It is expected to simplify the process to validate and analyse climate data submitted by the 196 Parties to the Paris Agreement.

Simon Stiell, UNFCCC executive secretary, said: “Climate change is a global emergency that goes beyond borders. It will require technology for adaptation and mitigation. Progress also requires collaboration from trusted partners to develop the tools that the framework requires to be delivered.”

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and NASA also launched their open-source geospatial foundation model, which is now available on Hugging Face, intended to help scientists estimate the extent of past floods and wildfires. The pair are now working on another foundation model to make weather and climate applications faster, more accurate, and more accessible. Other potential applications include helping climate experts infer high-resolution information from low-res data, identify conditions conducive to wildfires, and predict hurricanes, droughts, and other extreme events.

IBM has also unveiled a collaboration with Deloitte to help the consultant’s clients accelerate emissions reduction strategies and make sustainability programmes an embedded part of their organisation’s core business. The plan is to integrate data from the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, which captures and consolidates corporate ESG data, with Deloitte’s GreenLight Solution, which provides sustainability performance improvements.

Coal mines may be underestimating methane emissions

Global methane emissions from coal mines may be twice as high as reported by governments, according to new analysis by think tank Ember. It compared data submitted by governments to the UNFCCC with three independent studies that used various techniques to measure emissions. The government estimates place global emissions of coal mine methane at 30.5 million tonnes, but estimates from independent studies range between 38-67 million tonnes per year.

With methane emission reductions taking centre stage at COP28, this study highlights the importance of taking ambitious action, especially in the fossil fuel industry.

New guidance towards net-positive fashion industry

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has released the 2023 edition of The GFA Monitor, a report intended to guide fashion leaders towards a net-positive fashion industry, with insights from over 25 industry organisations. It includes new data insights from the Fashion Industry Target Consultation, a multi-stakeholder project led by GFA and the UN Environment Programme to identify and converge existing industry-aligned ambitions to establish a holistic industry route of travel towards net-positive fashion.

Bloomberg provides innovative tools to users

Financial media powerhouse Bloomberg has announced two new tools for its users. The first one is designed to support investors in assessing the potential impact of a company’s business on any of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in the hope of helping to plug the $2.5-3 trillion annual investment gap to achieve the SDGs in developing countries. It has done so by integrating the UN Environmental Programme Finance Initiative Sector Impact Map, developed as part of its suite of resources based on its unique holistic impact methodology, into Bloomberg’s ESG data offerings.

The second tool, which is still in the works, will harness the Natural History Museum’s Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) to allow companies – and their investors – to see their proximity to intact ecosystems and the scale of their degradation to ecosystems near company operations over time. The Museum, based in London, will provide its geospatial BII data to be combined with Bloomberg’s data on over one million physical assets linked to nearly 50,000 global companies.