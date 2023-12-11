The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

From pledges to the COP28 Presidency to strategies to cut transport emissions, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

“Later is too late”

As COP28 entered its second week on Friday, over 800 signatories from business, finance, philanthropy, politics, academia and civil society joined forces to call on Sultan Al Jaber and all Parties to deliver a Paris-aligned outcome in response to the Global Stocktake, stating that “later is too late”. All eyes are on policymakers to find agreement on the Global Stocktake, which will set the course for national plans for years to come.

Dr Stephen Cornelius, WWF deputy global climate and energy lead, said: “In next week’s political phase of the negotiations, ministers under the COP28 Presidency’s guidance must strengthen the texts, bring in missing elements and resolve disagreements. They must keep the strongest elements of the Global Stocktake text, especially on a fossil fuel phaseout and emissions reductions needed by 2035.”

JBS announces modest investment to address deforestation

Also at COP28, controversial meat giant JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) announced a partnership with the government of Pará, a Brazilian state, to enhance transparency and traceability in the livestock supply chain in the Brazilian Amazon. The company will invest $9 million over the next three years to help smallholders offset the cost of animal identification tags and provide technical assistance to help producers make a living in the Amazon without resorting to deforestation.

Considering that 2020 exports from JBS were linked to the clearance of 232,000 acres of forests and other ecosystems – generating over 67 million tonnes of CO2, more than the entire annual emissions of Singapore – we can only hope this modest $3 million annual investment is accompanied by more ambitious action.

The solutions to decarbonise already exist

While decarbonising emissions-intensive sectors can be a daunting task, it is crucial to consider that solutions and technologies to take the first steps already exist in most sectors.

For example, the State of Decarbonization: Progress in U.S. Commercial Buildings 2023 report, released at COP28, highlighted that the US already has the tools it needs to cut building-related emissions, and new federal funds provide the real estate sector with a unique, immediate opportunity to deploy critical improvements swiftly and widely across the nation.

Indeed, a new strategy for the cement sector found that 22% of emissions can be cut on the demand side through efficiency improvements in construction and design reducing the volume of concrete needed. Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), which includes major concrete companies and cement plants such as Cemex (NYSE:CX) and Holcim (SIX:HOLN), developed the strategy with industry input that sets out milestones and commitments needed by government, industry and investors over the next 25 years.

Some work is already underway. The Global Cement and Concrete Association launched its Cement Industry Net Zero Progress Report 2023 in Dubai, finding that its members’ efforts cut CO2 emissions intensity of cement-related material by 23%, compared to 1990 levels. Development of carbon capture and storage, increasing use of alternative energy and the adoption of new materials and technology are among the levers being used to decarbonise.

EU makes progress towards circular economy

The European Parliament and Council have reached a provisional agreement on revising the bloc’s ecodesign framework for sustainable products. The regulation intends to improve various aspects of products throughout their lifecycle to make them more durable and reliable, easier to reuse, upgrade, repair and recycle, and use fewer resources, energy and water.

Negotiators agreed that ecodesign requirements should also address practices associated with premature obsolescence, which is when a product becomes non-functional or less performant due to, for example, product design features, unavailability of consumables and spare parts, lack of software updates.

Major companies cut transport emissions…

Transport emissions can make a big chunk of a company’s footprint, especially if it’s a major corporation shipping consumer products all over the world. This week, food and drinks giant Nestlé (SIX:NESN) said it has been using Maersk’s (NASDAQ:MAERSKA) ECO Delivery solution in 2023, with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond. The seaborne greenhouse gas emissions of these new containers are estimated to be 80% lower compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels.

Remaining in the maritime sector, APM Terminals and DP World at COP28 announced the formation of the Zero Emission Port Alliance, an industry-wide strategic coalition to accelerate the journey to zero emissions for container handling equipment in ports. Membership is open to all industry participants, including terminal operators, OEMs, port authorities and government entities, with activities starting in 2024.

DP World, which handles around 10% of the world’s container trade, also partnered with Singapore-based shipping giant Pacific International Lines to jointly develop green solutions to decarbonise global supply chains.

Elsewhere, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it expanded rail and sea transportation in Europe by 50% in 2023, thereby speeding up customer deliveries and inventory transfers, and almost halving carbon emissions. The retail giant, however, reported a rise in emissions from 51 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2019 to 72 million metric tons in 2022, suggesting that there is much work to be done to achieve its net zero by 2040 goal.

…and SMEs prioritise green suppliers

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK are prioritising suppliers with robust green credentials and scrutinising every aspect of their environmental commitments. According to research by Novuna Business Finance, 89% of SMEs actively pursue suppliers with solid green credentials and a shared commitment to carbon neutrality. There is no universally agreed definition of carbon neutral, however, so SMEs and their suppliers should make sure they are backing their green claims with data.