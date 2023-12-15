The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to examine environmental claims made by Unilever (LSE:ULVR) amid greenwashing concerns.

From an initial review, the CMA is concerned that Unilever may be overstating the green credentials of certain products through the use of vague and unsubstantial claims, alongside misleading images.

Greenwashing refers to companies making false, misleading or ambiguous environmental claims about their products or activities and is a rising area of climate litigation worldwide.

This suggests that consumer goods companies in the UK are facing increased scrutiny by regulators to ensure consumers are not being misled.

Unilever, a multinational company known for over 400 brands including Cif, Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum, Dove, Comfort, and Lynx, is being scrutinised for environmental claims about its products in the UK. It is the first official investigation on greenwashing by the CMA, the country’s competition regulator, into a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

Unilever has already been investigated by the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which, in September 2022, ruled that an ad that labelled its Persil washing liquid as ‘kinder to the planet” was insufficiently clear, which was later removed.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Essentials like detergent, kitchen spray, and toiletries are the kinds of items you put in your supermarket basket every time you shop. More and more people are trying to do their bit to help protect the environment, but we’re worried many are being misled by so-called ‘green’ products that aren’t what they seem.”

Amid rising eco-claims, greenwashing litigation bites

Amid consumer demand for greener products, companies have been highlighting their environmental credentials to stand out from the crowd. Indeed, consumers are also increasingly willing to pay a premium for what they perceive to be sustainable products. This shift is creating significant business opportunities: a 2023 study found that products with sustainability claims accounted for 56% of all market growth among consumer packaged goods in the US between 2018 to 2023.

Meeting this demand, however, does not always translate into making products that are truly more sustainable, as many companies engage in greenwashing. To read more about the ‘seven sins’ of greenwashing, read our explainer.

This practice may be more widespread than one might expect. A 2022 Harris Poll survey found that 58% of global C-suite and VP-level executives interviewed admitted that their companies have engaged in it. A 2021 analysis co-coordinated by the CMA found that over 40% of claims across almost 500 websites globally could be misleading and in breach of consumer law.

This is not without risks for companies. Greenwashing or ‘climate-washing’ litigation has risen in recent years, amid a larger spike in climate-related cases. At least 20 judicial climate-washing cases have been filed before courts in the US, Australia, France and the Netherlands since 2016, involving corporate giants such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nestlé (SIX:NESN), and Danone (EPA:BN).

Greenwashing also poses a range of other risks. It can lead to poor sales and talent reduction, as well as hit the share prices of companies found guilty. To learn more about its impacts on businesses and the economy, read our explainer.

Regulators clamp down on misleading marketing

Regulators are turning their attention to the issue of greenwashing, with increasingly severe fines. For example, Keurig Canada was fined CAD$3 million in 2022 – plus a donation of CAD$800,000 to a Canadian environmental charity – by the country’s Competition Bureau for making misleading claims that its products, K-cup pods, were recyclable. The company had to not only change these product claims but also publish corrective notices on various platforms.

In the UK, the CMA published in 2021 its Green Claims code, which offers guidance for any business making environmental claims in the UK. It is based on the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, which contains a general prohibition against unfair commercial practices and specific prohibitions against misleading actions and omissions.

Since January 2022, the CMA has been conducting a compliance review of environmental claims in the fashion retail sector to ensure consumer protection under the law. It opened investigations into green claims by ASOS (LSE:ASC) – which later removed its ‘Responsible Edit’ product line – Boohoo (LSE:BOO) and George at Asda.

A year later, the CMA expanded its work to include the FMCG industry. FMCG are high-demand essential items that people use daily and repurchase regularly, including food and drink, toiletries, cleaning products and personal care items. In 2022, shoppers paid out over £140 billion in total on FMCG products.

Unilever under investigation in FMCG compliance review

This new investigation follows an initial review of Unilever that uncovered a range of what the CMA called “concerning practices”. These include the risk of overstating the green credentials of certain products through vague and broad claims, which may mislead shoppers about their environmental impact.

Cardell said: “So far, the evidence we’ve seen has raised concerns about how Unilever presents certain products as environmentally friendly. We’ll be drilling down into these claims to see if they measure up. If we find they’re greenwashing, we’ll take action to make sure shoppers are protected.”

Some of the listed concerns include whether claims about some ingredients are presented in a way that may exaggerate how “natural” the product is, including statements emphasising that a product is “sustainable” or “better” and if colours and imagery such as green leaves.

In addition, the investigation will explore whether certain claims, such as recyclability, may be unclear as they fail to specify whether they apply to the entire product or just a part of it. This lack of clarity can mislead consumers into thinking that the product is environmentally friendly as a whole.

A spokesperson at Unilever says that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the announcement and refutes that their claims are in any way misleading. “Unilever is committed to making responsible claims about the benefits of our products on our packs and to these being transparent and clear, and we have robust processes in place to make sure any claims can be substantiated,” the spokesperson adds.

“We will continue to cooperate with the CMA and fully comply with further requests for information.”

The CMA is set to engage with Unilever and gather further evidence for its investigation, which could end with no further action needed, the regulator asking Unilever to make certain changes, or legal action.

SGV TAKE

This new investigation shows rising regulatory action to clamp down on greenwashing in the consumer goods industry. As the CMA is looking at the FMCG sector as a whole, more companies might be investigated; this trend is likely to keep developing not only in the UK but also globally.