From food initiatives at COP28 to the latest EU policy, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

COP28 shines a light on the food system

COP28 concluded on Wednesday with a landmark agreement on the energy transition and increased awareness of the need to integrate nature into climate strategies, which spell major changes for companies worldwide. This seismic shift is due to cause disruption but also presents unprecedented opportunities.

The summit covered a range of themes related to sustainability, including food. Among the many initiatives being unveiled in Dubai, the Transforming Urban Rural Food Systems (TURFS) Consortium launched its Strategy for Food Systems Transformation. It is intended to empower and support cities to improve the way we produce and consume food in urban and rural areas, prioritising health, sustainability, resilience, and equity.

Also at the summit, WWF, the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, IFPRI/CGIAR and AfDB released a new report to help African countries achieve food security and implement climate and nature commitments.

Nancy Rapando, Africa Food Future Leader, WWF, commented: “The immense support for the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action is a manifestation of the worldwide recognition of the fact that current food systems are a major cause of climate change and other ecological impacts, while food security itself is increasingly under pressure from climate change related effects, besides other factors such as population growth, urbanization and shifting diets.”

EU wants to secure supply of critical raw materials…

Looking at policy developments, this week the EU Parliament approved plans to boost the bloc’s supply of strategic raw materials. The Critical Raw Materials Act is designed to make the EU more competitive and sovereign, by cutting red tape, fostering innovation along the entire value chain and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It is also intended to support research and development, as well as more environmentally friendly mining and production methods.

The legislation includes economic incentives and a business framework for mining and recycling projects, with faster and simpler authorisation procedures.

The final text included the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the provision of observer status for civil society and affected communities on the Critical Raw Materials Board, but did not include the explicit and binding recognition of the Indigenous Peoples’ right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) as proposed by the European Parliament and demanded by Indigenous Peoples organisations.

“As we make the vital transition to clean energy, we cannot afford to duplicate the mistakes of the past and the decimation of our ancestral lands and territories. It is imperative that Indigenous communities around the globe participate meaningfully in decision-making and are able to exercise our right to give or withhold consent to these mining projects that impact our land, livelihoods, and cultures,” said Galina Angarova (Buryat), executive director of Cultural Survival and co-chair of the Executive Committee of the SIRGE Coalition.

…but disappoints on construction products

The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on the construction products regulation (CPR), intended to speed up the green and digital transitions of the built environment. The regulation lays down harmonised EU rules for construction products and will remove obstacles to their free movement in the market, reduce administrative burden through digital solutions and ensure these products are in line with circular economy principles and new construction technologies.

Green groups, however, have warned that sustainability requirements for construction products continue to lack vision and oversight, allowing the industry to continue with business as usual and therefore jeopardising the bloc’s net zero plans.

Federica Pozzi, programme manager at ECOS – Environmental Coalition on Standards, said: “The EU has delayed sustainable construction products by a decade, surrendering instead to the wish list of one of the most polluting sectors – one that has so far taken insufficient steps to decarbonise. Without targets or ambition, the CPR has no vision, and it provides no clarity to an industry in which decarbonisation is an inevitable necessity. This will hurt the competitiveness of the construction sector, including progressive industry players that are at the core of its transition. It seems that ‘making sustainable products the norm’ does not apply to all sectors after all.”

Polyester producers increase use of Russian oil in 2023

A new report by the non-profit Changing Markets Foundation found that some of the world’s largest polyester makers not only kept buying Russian oil following the war in Ukraine, but clocked their highest-ever consumption in 2023.

Changing Markets campaign manager Urska Trunk said: “Fashion brands continue profiting from Ukrainian misery, despite us raising this with them a year ago. When you pull on polyester’s oily threads, they lead from Russia around sanctions and on to polyester makers and eventually into clothing stores. It was not hard for us to uncover this ugly truth, but the biggest brands continue to look the other way. Decades of textile scandals and still their own supply chains are a mystery to them. It is willful ignorance. Turning a blind eye to a brutal war waged by a nuclear armed tyrant is not a good look. We are calling on fashion again to clean up its act.”

Zero Waste Alliance Ukraine’s head of sustainability and circular economy, Anastasiia

Martynenko, added: “As we head into a second year of the destructive war by Russia in Ukraine, it is shocking that these companies are still putting their profits above international law and climate targets. It is time they act with humanity, recognise the climate catastrophe we are facing and end their addiction to fossil fuels, starting with Russian oil and gas.”