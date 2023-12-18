Migrant worker abuse rampant in global supply chains: report

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

An investigation by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) found that migrant worker abuse was widespread in 2023, with businesses failing to take action.

BHRRC found that a total of 613 cases of abuse, linked to 389 named companies were recorded over the course of a year .

Migrant workers form a significant portion of the global workforce but are vulnerable to a range of labour and human rights abuses, including occupational health and safety breaches.

Amid rising due diligence regulations, inaction on human rights abuses will expose companies to regulatory and litigation risk.

A new database by BHRRC, an international NGO that tracks the human rights impacts of companies, has found severe human and labour rights abuses against migrant workers across sectors in every world region, with companies failing to detect, mitigate and remedy harms.



According to data collected between 1 December 2022 and 30 November 2023, at least 96 migrant workers died of alleged corporate abuse or neglect, and most deaths (86%) were explicitly linked to breaches in occupational health and safety standards.

Isobel Archer, senior migrant rights researcher at BHRRC, said: “Migrant workers are often the invisible glue holding the global economy together. Yet, instead of being recognised for their value, migrant workers are subjected to a range of human rights abuses – often facilitated by government regulations and permitted to continue by multinationals at the top of supply chains, who are failing to monitor, investigate and remedy abuse sufficiently.”

“We cannot let this persist into 2024, with business continuing as usual for the next year and abuse going unchecked and unremedied for migrant workers.”

Migrant workers in the global economy

Migrant workers are individuals who move to another country for employment, often for temporary or seasonal work, commonly in agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. They represent an important resource for global supply chains: in 2023, over 164 million international migrant workers contributed a projected $840 billion to the world economy.

The new data suggests widespread and systemic rights abuse, with low-wage, temporary or undocumented workers particularly vulnerable. The most common category of abuse recorded was violations relating to employment standards (64%), including wage, arbitrary dismissal or excessive performance targets, and working hour or leave violations.

This was followed by arbitrary denial of freedoms (36%), occupational health and safety breaches (36%) and unfair recruitment practices (34%). Intimidatory, violent or harassing behaviour also emerged as a relatively common occurrence (29%), followed by inadequate living standards (28%).

Illness, heat stress and death due to heat exposure were reported in 8% of cases, a rate only expected to increase as global temperatures are estimated to rise by over 2.9°C by the end of the century.

Archer said: “In the past year, migrant workers have endured recruitment fee-charging and exploitative debt, wage theft, employers taking advantage of precarious immigration statuses, as well as threats and physical abuse. Government policies have exacerbated their vulnerabilities and climate change has created unbearable and lethal working environments. It is high time businesses recognise the consequence of their inaction and lack of safeguards.”

Agri-food supply chains reported most times

Responsible for 37% of the total cases recorded, agri-food supply chains were linked to the highest number of migrant worker abuse. Most occurred on US and UK farms, according to the research, with seven cases of child labour recorded in US factories. The most common instances were occupational health and safety violations, including heat exposure paired with lack of water breaks or shade, machine safety failures, exposure to pesticides and hard physical labour without rest.

Other sectors found responsible for migrant worker abuse were construction and engineering (17%), manufacturing (7%), hotels, restaurants and leisure (6%), and cleaning and maintenance (5%). A previous 2023 report by the International Labour Organisation also found that there are currently 27.6 million people in forced labour worldwide, with agriculture responsible for the fourth largest share.

Companies identified in Europe and North America

According to BHRRC, the majority of companies that could be identified as linked to abuses were headquartered in North America and Europe, predominantly in the US, UK and Qatar.

The workers most frequently impacted were from Nepal, the Philippines and India. Asia-Pacific was found to be the highest sending and receiving region for migrants, with 30% abuses recorded in the region, followed by the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

Businesses remained anonymous in over 55% of cases, however, as many workers explicitly named the fear of retaliation from their employers as a cause. Of the 54 named companies that were found to be repeat offenders linked to two or more cases, over 90% were headquartered in high-income countries.

The companies most frequently linked to cases recorded in the database through their operations, business relationships or supply and value chains were FIFA in 14 cases, Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Tesco (LSE: TSCO) in nine cases each, and Ahold Delhaize (XAMS:AHOLDDEL) and its subsidiary Hannaford in five cases.

A Tesco spokesperson says: “Protecting human rights in our supply chains is central to how we do business – any form of human rights abuse is unacceptable, and we expect all our suppliers to respect the rights of workers and the communities in which they operate.”

“As a responsible business, and to ensure transparency, we publish an annual Modern Slavery Statement, alongside the action we and our suppliers have taken to ensure workers’ rights are protected. A key part of our strategy is to convene industry on critical issues affecting workers, and we continue to drive improvements, working in partnership with trade unions, industry groups and NGOs.”

A spokesperson for FIFA comments: “We regret that the report referred to does not take into account the far-reaching measures implemented by the tournament organisers in Qatar and FIFA to ensure protection for migrant workers involved in the preparation and delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which have been recognised by multiple independent organisations, such as the UN, the ILO and international unions who inspected these sites on a regular basis.”

“In addition, it is widely recognised that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar served as a catalyst for labour reforms that enhanced protections for hundreds of thousands of workers in the country. FIFA is committed to continuously enhance its measures to mitigate risks to workers linked to its operations and to contribute to heightened protections, also and especially in more challenging environments.”

In response to allegations raised earlier in 2023, Ahold Delhaize issued a statement explaining its methodologies to help assess impacts on human rights, and a grievance measure titled the ‘Speak Up Line’ to record cases. Hannaford said that it conducted assessments on more than 500 farm workers and planned to appoint an independent third-party auditor to investigate further the issues being reported.

Meta was contacted for comment.

As due diligence scrutiny rises, businesses must change

While the data suggests a dire enough picture of failing corporate social responsibility, the BHRRC estimates that the scope and scale of abuse are much higher than these figures indicate, due to restrictions on journalistic freedoms, lack of access to remedy or grievance mechanisms by migrant workers and the threat of reprisal.

As supply chain stakeholders push for transparency on ESG strategies, companies must protect workers’ rights. These practices may soon become must-haves, rather than nice-to-haves, as jurisdictions implement impose further scrutiny on business. For example, the EU is moving forward with its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), requiring companies to identify and prevent the negative impact of their activities on human rights and the environment. It is estimated to affect 13,000 EU and 4,000 non-EU businesses.

Archer said: “Companies must realise it’s simply not enough to publish general labour rights policies; they must recognise specific vulnerabilities and urgently respond to them by adopting tailored and migrant worker-centric risk assessment, due diligence and remedy processes.”

The BHRRC said that businesses must commit to full and public supply chain transparency, adopt an equitable migrant-worker-centred approach in line with international standards, respond proactively to cases of abuse, explicitly recognise and address harms inherent in immigration policies and collaborate to call on governments to ensure greater protection of migrants.

SGV TAKE

Many companies have profited at the expense of the rights and lives of migrant workers, but abusive practices may become increasingly difficult amid stronger scrutiny from civil society and policymakers. This pressure will likely trickle down to investors, who could push companies to prove that their supply chains are in order. To ensure compliance, companies will have to focus on transparency and ensure workers’ rights are protected across the board.