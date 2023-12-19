UK supermarkets join M2030 to tackle supply chain emissions

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Ten of the UK’s largest grocery retailers have joined forces with software provider Manufacture 2030 (M2030) to tackle their supply chain emissions.

M2030 has partnered with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and others to help them work with their suppliers on reducing carbon emissions.

Up to 90% of the emissions associated with supermarket grocery sales are generated by hidden activities further up the supply chain.

By harnessing the power of collaboration, companies can expand their positive impact and catalyse their industry’s transition to a sustainable, low carbon future.

Since launching in 2018, M2030 has been helping major corporations to reduce the greenhouse emissions of their supply chains. Now, it has been chosen as the strategic decarbonisation partner of ten UK grocery retailers.

Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Sainsbury’s (LSE:SBRY), Asda and Morrisons, dubbed the ‘big four’ of British grocery chains, have all signed up, alongside Co-Op and Ocado Retail (LSE:OCDO). The upper end of the market is represented by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), with Lidl and Aldi on the low-budget end of the spectrum.

“Collective action is vital to make the changes necessary to tackle the climate crisis,” said Florence Batten-Turner, head of retail partnerships at M2030. “We are thrilled that ten of the UK’s leading supermarkets are working with us to deliver on their own environmental commitments.”

The challenge of Scope 3 emissions

Up to 90% of the emissions associated with supermarket grocery sales are generated not by the store itself but through the activities of its suppliers. From the preparation of land for industrial agriculture to the refrigeration of imported goods, every process adds to the unseen footprint of the world’s largest retailers.

These Scope 3 emissions are notoriously difficult to address. Unless every supplier is willing and able to provide accurate data, retailers are unable to evaluate their overall impact or identify where there may be room for improvement. Even those who come up with potential solutions may struggle with implementation, as they tend to have far less control over suppliers’ operations than they do their own commercial business.

Moreover, grocery retailers typically host an enormous range of different brands, with thousands of products being delivered by tens of thousands of individual suppliers. Each contributor sources ingredients from their own network of contacts, making it almost impossible to calculate the emissions that can be linked to each item.

Corporate net zero journey relies on support for suppliers

M2030 was created to tackle these challenges. It enables partnering companies to equip their suppliers with a range of educational resources, practical tools and tailored services designed to help them reduce their impact on the planet.

Using M2030’s software, each supplier can calculate their Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions, giving them an accurate baseline against which they can set specific targets. From there, they can draw from the platform’s extensive library of guides, webinars and best practice examples to support them in their next steps.

As they progress, the partnering company can keep tabs on each individual supplier within its network. The platform makes projections based on each supplier’s baseline data and forward strategy, enabling the larger corporation to stay on track towards achieving its goals. It can identify any persistent obstacles and provide further support as required.

Harnessing the power of collaboration

The resources provided by M2030 can help suppliers to unlock the opportunities of decarbonisation. For example, the measures they take to reduce their emissions could help them lower their bills or enhance their appeal to various stakeholders. As they are typically smaller in size than the major corporations they serve, they may not have had the knowledge or resources to achieve their net zero ambitions alone.

M2030 takes this focus on collaboration one step further than other carbon accounting platforms. Through its dedicated Action Programs, partners operating within the same industry can work together. Each participating firm brings its own suppliers on board, with their data being added to a wider network that can be accessed by others within the same sector.

This approach is of mutual benefit, as larger corporations can discover suppliers that align with their goals. The chosen suppliers expand their business, without having to report their data to each new customer separately.

According to M2030, this model has already proven successful. Its Grocery Climate Action Program gathered data from around 1,600 suppliers in 2022, with the adoption of practical measures up 73% on the previous year. More than 50% of suppliers have now set targets for the reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and almost 30% have included Scope 3.

Still, there is more work to be done. As yet, only 15% of participating suppliers have had their targets verified according to the criteria of the Science-Based Targets initiative. Having demonstrated some promising initial results, M2030 plans to continue its dedicated industry programme with the ten UK retailers as its core members.

SGV TAKE

M2030’s efforts highlight the value of industry cooperation, much like the We Mean Business Coalition’s Supplier Cascade. By working together, the members of its Grocery Climate Action Program will be able to progress towards their own climate targets while enabling thousands of suppliers to do the same. No one is set to lose out, and the lessons learnt could go on to support the transition of grocery supply chains all over the world.