Could convertible design solve our fashion waste problem?

Maheen Sadiq, founder of POLKO, reflects on the current levels of overproduction in fashion, leading to massive amounts of waste, and how convertible design could help address this problem.

Clothing and textiles currently make up at least 7% of the total amount of waste in global landfill space.

The overproduction and overconsumption linked to fast fashion, however, are coming under harsh scrutiny amid higher demand for sustainable products.

Convertible clothing can be a solution to this problem, saving money and resources, and presenting the opportunity to change one’s look at every wear.

Fashion is fun. It’s also fleeting. Research found that about a third of women consider their clothes ‘old’ after only three wears. That’s not a typo. Not three years, three wears.

In just one summer, Brits spend about £3 billion on 50 million ‘throwaway outfits’. Around the world, 92 million tonnes of textile waste is produced every year: that’s the equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothes ending up in landfill every second. Clothing and textiles currently make up at least 7% of the total amount of waste in global landfill space. We’ve come to accept the fast nature of fashion, but we can’t go on this way.

Sure, the current enthusiasm for vintage helps, but between 80 and 100 billion new clothing garments are produced globally every year. A disappointing 1% of clothes are recycled into new garments.

Efforts are being made by a growing number of small, eco-conscious businesses to prioritise sustainability and thoughtful design, but they are currently just a tiny segment of the fashion market. But there is something new on the horizon.

Design innovation

Convertible clothing, often referred to as transformable or multifunctional clothing, are garments that can be designed to serve multiple purposes. These pieces can be easily altered or manipulated to create various looks, making them an ideal choice for individuals seeking to maximise their wardrobe’s potential. They transcend trends, occasions, and often seasons too, and are, in essence, super-versatile clothing.

My fascination with convertible clothing grew when I decided to pursue my childhood love for fashion and launch my own small clothing brand, POLKO. This passion project would give me, a documentary filmmaker and journalist, some joy in days otherwise consumed with dreary emotions around climate change, record-high heatwaves, wildfires, and floods. But how could I enter the fashion world without becoming a part of the problem that I was trying to escape? I went back to my roots.

As a little girl growing up in the 90s in Pakistan, there was little to no ready-made clothing available. We wore what we created, and I spent many weekends with my mother immersed in fabric markets, finding trimmings, and sketching designs.

Culturally, clothes required emotional involvement; it was fun, it was exciting, it was creative. I even recycled cushion covers and made them into dresses. But the care with which we approached clothing was in stark contrast to the way the fashion industry approached Pakistan – a dumping ground for rich nations’ discarded clothes.

Meeting demands of eco-conscious consumers

The overproduction and overconsumption linked to fast fashion have come under the harshest scrutiny since the shift towards more conscious and responsible shopping. Over the past 15 years, clothing production has doubled while the length of time we actually wear these clothes has fallen by nearly 40%. Would we give in to impulse buying if the clothes we had never went out of style and use?

It all starts with innovative and purposeful design. Convertible fashion requires huge levels of commitment and creativity from its designer. It is the ingenious use of zippers, snaps, buttons, patterns and fabric that enables a single garment to seamlessly transform into several different styles.

There is also a lot of trial and error in perfecting these designs. Of course, all these elements make convertible pieces more costly to produce which means they come at a higher price. But this is the future of design, and the industry will need to adapt. Fast.

From the perspective of style, convertible clothing offers a dynamic wardrobe that thrives on self-expression and curiosity. Most people wear 20% of their wardrobe 80% of the time, but playing dress up with dynamic pieces, experimenting with different combinations, mixing and matching, and mastering new styling tricks can make getting dressed a more fun and personalised experience.

It helps us all wear each item more ways, more often, and for longer – considerably reducing waste. For example, extending the active lifespan of a garment by just nine months could reduce its carbon, water and waste footprints by as much as 30%. This is a great lesson; creativity – not buying more – is the answer to solving wardrobe boredom.

Convertible clothing is great news for those aiming for a minimalist and eco-friendly lifestyle. These versatile pieces can be dressed up or down, streamlining both your wardrobe and your mindset.

