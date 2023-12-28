Corporate sustainability trends: a year in review

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

With 2023 coming to an end, we explore four key themes that dominated the world of corporate sustainability.

It’s been another busy year in corporate sustainability as businesses can no longer afford to ignore their environmental and social impacts, amid growing pressure from policymakers, stakeholders and market shifts. The major trends seen in 2023 suggest that many businesses are taking the transition seriously despite economic headwinds such as geopolitical unrest, rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

Nature is coming

Recently, nature has been slowly creeping up in the corporate agenda, especially after the Global Biodiversity Framework was agreed upon in December 2022. More people are growing aware of the fact that global warming and ecosystem degradation are interconnected crises – making a trifecta with pollution – and must be addressed in a holistic manner in order to keep our planet liveable.

For companies, this means that a net zero strategy is not enough to fully address their environmental impacts, but must be complemented by biodiversity plans. Building such knowledge is two-fold: by understanding how they affect nature, businesses can figure out how, in turn, nature affects their operations, as well as the risks and opportunities arising from these dynamics.

Many business leaders are yet to take action, however, as a survey by Capgemini found that a significant number of executives globally believe it is not the role of a private company to address biodiversity. This is a short-sighted statement that fails to take into account that both the natural world and the economy are changing at pace, and companies need to adopt flexible mindsets and strategies to avoid being left behind.

Nonetheless, new frameworks to support companies in quantifying and addressing their impacts on nature are coming to the fore. The Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), which is behind the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), launched the world’s first science-based targets for nature in May 2023. In September 2023, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) released the final version of its recommendations to support companies in reporting on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.

These are not yet mandatory requirements but, with investors and financial institutions calling for more nature-related information from the companies they fund, biodiversity reporting is set to become the norm over the next few years.

Some existing or upcoming regulations already contain some level of nature disclosure requirements. Examples include the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), France’s Article 29, and the UK’s Biodiversity Net Gain. To learn more about the current regulations for nature reporting, read our explainer.

It’s raining corporate pledges

Driven by policy requirements, stakeholder demands and market trends, companies are increasingly looking inward and establishing sustainability strategies. This year has continued building on the momentum achieved so far, with more businesses announcing their targets, achievements and plans.

Indeed, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) posted an 87% rise in the number of companies whose science-based targets were officially validated in 2022. Some 1,097 applicants got their targets validated in that year, eclipsing the combined figure of 1,082 achieved since 2015, indicating exponential growth in just seven years. By the start of 2023, 2,079 companies were pursuing validated science-based targets, a number likely to have ballooned in the following months.

Some businesses are also stepping up their ambitions: for example, Fujitsu (JPX:6702) accelerated its plans to achieve net zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by twenty years to 2030, while for Scope 3 is setting a deadline of fiscal 2040. Conversely, others are delaying their goals, such as Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), which said that its 2030 deadline has been pushed out of reach by its acquisition of HEYDUDE and the completed review of its baseline emissions, and is now aiming to achieve net zero by 2040.

These stories serve as a reminder that sustainability is a process; honest conversations on its challenges are necessary to foster transparency and enable collaboration, though they are being threatened by another rampant trend: greenhushing.

Hush, hush, baby

Despite the growing environmental commitments, many companies are choosing to keep their news to themselves. This practice is called greenhushing, the counterproductive cousin of greenwashing.

Amid stronger scrutiny from authorities, investors and consumers, many business leaders are reluctant to talk about their goals and how to achieve them for fear of being called out on wrongdoing. Accusations of greenwash can be very damaging, reputationally and financially: while it is understandable that businesses want to avoid it, it tends to be a problem of misrepresentation, rather than outright lying.

Companies communicating the challenges they face and how they address them is part of an inspirational agenda that sees knowledge and information sharing as key to success. Ultimately, transparency pays: according to Brand Finance, companies are missing out on billions of dollars by failing to align their customers’ sustainability perceptions with the actual company performance. Keeping the public up to date with their sustainability progress can build brand awareness and drive financial gains.

Take me to court

Ultimately, greenhushing is not enough to keep companies away from courts. The Sabin Center identified seven key trends in climate litigation in 2023, including constitutional and human rights cases; greenwashing and climate washing cases; carbon capture, removal, and sequestration; environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) backlash cases; non-compliance with climate commitments; inadmissibility challenges and successful defences; and climate change in international and regional courts.

As of 15 December 2023, the US Climate Litigation database had 1,687 cases including 114 filed in 2023. The Global Climate Litigation Database has 853 cases, with 70 cases filed in 2023. Some of these were brought against companies, while others were brought against governments, as lawsuits are increasingly being used as a tool to establish precedents or hold powerful institutions to account.

According to the Sabin Center, 2023 saw fewer “groundbreaking” decisions than in recent years but crucial cases at the international and regional levels have had important developments, with decisions expected in 2024. Greenwashing cases against companies saw an uptick in the US, while the ‘Misleading Advertising’ category in the global database includes 55 cases.