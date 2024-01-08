What to expect in corporate sustainability in 2024

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As we enter 2024, we explore four key trends that are likely to influence corporate sustainability over the next 12 months.

Many of the trends that emerged in 2023 are set to continue in the new year. Businesses are facing demand to clean up their act on all fronts, from regulators to customers, and the evolving landscape is presenting new risks that can no longer be ignored.

Collecting the right data…

Sustainability disclosures are no longer a ‘nice to have’ as mandatory disclosures are gradually becoming the norm globally. While many of the current regulations are initially aimed at large corporations, these will still ask smaller companies in their supply chain to provide their own data to measure their full impact, for example when it comes to calculating Scope 3 emissions.

This year will see a range of new legislations coming into force: the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), already active as of 1 January 2024, mandates a range of disclosures for large EU companies; this month will also see the UK’s implementing its Biodiversity Net Gain requirements, imposing on developers to deliver a 10% biodiversity net gain when building new housing, commercial or industrial developments.

Remaining in the UK, the Future Homes and Buildings Standards targeting carbon emission reductions in new constructions is set to go live in March, and the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard defining ‘Net Zero’ for buildings is scheduled for “early 2024”.

At a global level, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) endorsement is scheduled for July 2024 for large businesses to provide globally comparable sustainability disclosures.

Chris Hocknell, chief executive of consultancy firm Eight Versa, comments: “In 2023, we saw a more significant distinction between those who were taking their decarbonisation goals seriously, and those who weren’t. For example, we saw companies have their commitments to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) removed, as the gap between pledges and actions grew ever wider. This trend is expected to amplify in 2024, with organisations preparing for the range of detailed disclosure requirements that the year will bring. This will further distinguish those who are genuinely following through on their sustainability frameworks, and those who aren’t.”

He adds: “These upcoming changes underscore the urgent need for organisations to prepare and adapt. In 2024, this will be the year that the sustainability tide continues to go out. While many organisations are prepared, even more are going to be caught swimming naked. Don’t let yourselves be one of them.”

…and watching how it is communicated

The issue of greenwashing will continue to be central in 2024 as companies are subjected to rampant scrutiny by all stakeholders. Business leaders are eager to share their progress on their sustainability front, but communication needs to be substantiated by facts and figures.

According to Paul Finch, co-founder at startup accelerator Growth Studio, this year will see different approaches to sustainability based on the true value the C-suites place on it, as they grapple with rising inflation and supply chain pressures.

“On one hand, we could see an increase in greenwash, reduction of sustainability budgets and prioritization, and tokenism a-plenty from those corporations that aren’t fully ‘bedded in’ to the commercial opportunity that sustainability provides. We’ll likely see tension between consumer goods companies and retailers battling to prioritise delivering affordable and lower-cost goods to their customers vs higher priced more planet-friendly alternatives,” he says.

He adds: “On the flip side, for those that do, we foresee a few more exciting opportunities; sustainability being used as a vehicle to embed organisational innovation; more corporates trying to compete with one another to find innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint and bringing more planet-friendly products and services to life. Finally, we expect much louder and more scrutiny over greenwashing, overstated environmental claims from the public. Politically, who knows what the impact of our current UK government will have on regulation, policy and corporate impact!”

Procurement is bound to change

With the sustainable transition underway, ploughing on with greenwashing will not only be dangerous by exposing businesses to reputation and litigation risks, but is also counterproductive. Making strides in sustainability is an investment that ultimately pays off, for example by providing a competitive edge or ensuring compliance with new regulations.

Madeleina Loughrey-Grant, group director – legal, procurement (EU) & sustainability at engineering enterprise Laing O’Rourke, explains: “2024 will see a continued growth in the adoption and application of more sustainable materials across all industries, especially in the construction sector.”

“Market pressures from consumers, businesses, regulators and investors are intensifying the demand for demonstrable progress towards Paris Agreement goals. The argument against sustainability based solely on cost will hold less and less weight as material and environmental science advancements continue.”

She continues: “We can’t achieve net zero using today’s materials, technology and approach. The emphasis is shifting towards strategic material selection and a comprehensive transformation of the value chain, where design and innovation become a crucial key to unlocking net zero potential. Traditional contractual arrangements are likely to be adjusted to incentivise and reward the development and adoption of more sustainable materials and processes.”

Nurturing green skills

Of course, businesses will need employees with the right skills and behaviours to achieve their sustainability ambitions but, according to a November 2023 survey by Bain & Company, only a third of chief executives interviewed said they can count on such people.

Robert Ellison, chief commercial officer of learning platform Finance Unlocked, says this result is unsurprising. “So far, most firms’ attempts to build these capabilities have been either very narrowly targeted (sending senior execs on academic courses), or very generic (i.e. 30mins of “e-learning” offered to all colleagues, frequently focussed on climate change),” he explains.

“Simultaneously, there has been a ‘war for talent’ as firms have hired specialist sustainability professionals who often then find themselves in the role of educators, hoping to share their skills more broadly across the firm (rather than focusing on their ‘day job’). Obviously this is not sustainable.”

He concludes: “In 2023 we tripled the number of companies we work with. In 2024 we’ll see even more firms changing up their efforts to genuinely address their capability gap. The most forward thinking firms will be able to measure and benchmark learning outcomes, which can then be reported externally.”