Gen eration Z are championing sustainable practices more than any gen eration before them.

The ‘S’ in ESG is increasingly attracting scrutiny, with child labour in the supply chain being one widespread issue recently brought to the forefront.

Shareholder pressure and the investment community have the power to spark monumental change in the way that some of the world’s largest organisations do business.

Generation Z – those born between 1996 and 2012 – are championing sustainable practices more than any generation before them. There is a growing awareness of and interest in brands’ impact on people and the planet and research shows that 75% of Gen Z think sustainable practices are more important than brand names.

Consumers in this age group are altering their purchasing behaviours and loyalties to reflect changing attitudes. With the generation making up around 26% of the global population, Gen Z is poised to drive a wave of change and force global companies to adapt how they create their products and deliver their services.

Child labour remains widespread

Often referred to as the first generation of ‘digital natives’, Gen Z is equipped with a wealth of information in the palm of their hands. As a result, when a company is found to not be practising what it preaches concerning sustainability credentials, news spreads fast and a business can quickly fall out of favour with younger consumers. Moreover, Gen Z is no longer just concerned with environmental impact, as knowledge of broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance grows.

The ‘S’ in ESG is increasingly attracting scrutiny, with child labour in the supply chain being one widespread issue recently brought to the forefront. This was seen in a recent interview for Dua Lipa’s podcast with Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) chief executive, Tim Cook. He was questioned about the company’s conduct and supply chain credentials following articles which suggested children were mining cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Whilst the answer was not absolute and attracted doubt from some, the interview highlighted that issues such as child labour are on the agenda for younger people.

It’s also not the first time that Apple has faced questions over the ethics of its supply chain. Which begs the question – what is the impact of poor ESG practices on businesses?

Reputation risk is financial risk

Poor ethical practices can be incredibly damaging to a business, with the reputation risk also extending to an investment risk. Share prices can be adversely impacted by supply chain failings, with decisions and actions from one part of an organisation also having an impact on its shareholders, potentially wiping millions off the value of a business overnight.

For example, Boohoo (LSE:BOO) is currently facing a £100 million lawsuit brought by shareholders who were met with heavy losses amid allegations of modern slavery within its UK factories in 2020. More recently, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO) has come under scrutiny following reports that children are working as riders for the food delivery company.

Child labour is seen as one of the most critical forms of ESG violation yet it’s often an expectation from consumers of all ages that global brands have removed the use of child labour in their supply chains. Unfortunately, this simply isn’t the case.

There are still 160 million children in child labour globally in over 170 commodities, which feed into most supply chains. One of the most common misconceptions is that children are only in child labour in low-income economies, but malpractice is widespread. Businesses overlooking the matter could see repercussions later down the line as consumers and investors continue to pay closer attention to the scale of this issue.

Powering change

Shareholder pressure and the investment community have the power to spark monumental change in the way that some of the world’s largest organisations do business.

Armed with the right information, investors and asset managers can engage in informed and meaningful dialogue with their portfolio companies, and positively impact how decisions are made and how businesses engage on these topics with consumers. In combination with increased awareness and calls for accountability from sustainably aware generations, organisations will be urged to look more closely at how their products are made or risk a loss of reputation and custom.

Identifying and solving unethical practices in supply chains can be complex so companies need to leverage data, expertise, and technology to highlight where shortcomings are prevalent and inform the action needed to address them. As knowledge of the scale of child labour continues to grow and people across all generations shift their attention to all the elements that ESG encompasses, companies will be required to be transparent and accountable. It might just be that Gen Z leads the way in championing sustainable business practices, in all their forms.

