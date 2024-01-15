Former head of CCC joins Carbon Trust as CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former head of CCC joins Carbon Trust as CEO

Chris Stark, former head of the UK's Climate Change Committee, has been appointed as the new CEO of global climate consultancy, the Carbon Trust.
By Felicia Jackson
15 January 2024, 07:26 Updated: 15 January 2024, 08:55
  • Chris Stark will replace Tom Delay as chief executive of the Carbon Trust.
  • Stark recently resigned from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) as the UK’s net zero goals are called into question.

Since Stark took the top job in 2018, the CCC has advocated for more ambitious approaches to tackling climate change, including the passing of a legally-binding net-zero target.

Climate Change Committee pushes for more action

Yet summer 2023 saw the publication of a CCC report which called into question the UK’s likelihood of achieving its net zero goals. In addition, the independent advisory body warned that the UK has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action” amid “confusing signals” as to its priorities – namely via support for new oil and gas exploration and the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria.

The challenge lies in the politics – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weakened some policies adopted by his predecessors, and the country is falling behind on the deployment of some tools that will be critical to realising its goals. While the CCC has said it is confident that the UK will meet its 2027 goals, it is ‘less confident’ about its ability to meet 2030 goals.

The Committee is also going to be a more precarious position following Stark’s move, as may well be left without a chief executive or chair, since Lord Deben (former chair of the CCC) also resigned in 2023. Earlier in the year he warned that the Government ‘asleep at the wheel‘ on net zero.

Moving to the Carbon Trust

Stark will take over the role in Spring 2024 to lead the organisation as it drives accelerated climate action towards Net Zero. The news came after the Carbon Trust’s chief executive of over two decades, Tom Delay, announced he would step down in June 2023.

Chair of the Carbon Trust’s Board, Julia King Baroness Brown of Cambridge, said she was delighted to announce Chris’ appointment. “Chris Stark has been a leader in the climate action space, both within the UK and globally. His approach has always been underpinned by a combination of pragmatism, integrity and openness. This is fully aligned with both the mission and values of the Carbon Trust, making Chris the right person to lead the organisation into its next stage of development.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tom for his exceptional contribution to climate action over the last two decades at the helm of the Carbon Trust. He has led the organisation from its establishment, to becoming the highly impactful and respected organisation it is today.”

What does the Carbon Trust do?

The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 with a unique purpose – driving decarbonisation for businesses, governments and financial institutions. It played a central role in establishing the standards and measures for carbon emissions reductions that are in use by thousands of companies and organisations today – as for example with the launch of the world’s carbon footprint label or advising on the development of the GHG Protocol Standards.

The Carbon Trust has also supported the development of technologies and programmes that are leading the way in the global response to the climate crisis, from the launch of the Offshore Wind Accelerator to accrediting the UK’s first green bond.

Bringing Chris Stark to the Carbon Trust

Stark is considered a world-renowned climate policy expert, having advised UK governments for over a decade, including in his most recent role as Chief Executive of the UK’s Climate Change Committee for the past six years.

He led independent advice on the UK’s Net Zero target, and the development of multiple pathways to ensure the whole economy could meet this target. He also  previously led teams at the UK Treasury, the Department for Business, and the Scottish Government. As part of this, he specialised in the intersection between policy and business and, particularly, the role of the private sector in achieving the Net Zero transition.

In response to his appointment, Chris said, “I’m delighted to join Carbon Trust. Tackling climate change is my life’s work and I believe the Carbon Trust will continue to play a key role in that mission.

“The organisation has been a climate pioneer over the last 20 years, driving innovation in climate solutions and providing practical support to businesses, governments, and financial institutions to accelerate decarbonisation. I’m excited to lead the organisation in the next phase and grow the Carbon Trust’s positive impact even further.”

