Former head of CCC joins Carbon Trust as CEO

Chris Stark, former head of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, has been appointed as the new CEO of global climate consultancy, the Carbon Trust.

Chris Stark will replace Tom Delay as chief executive of the Carbon Trust.

Stark recently resigned from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) as the UK’s net zero goals are called into question.

Since Stark took the top job in 2018, the CCC has advocated for more ambitious approaches to tackling climate change, including the passing of a legally-binding net-zero target.

Climate Change Committee pushes for more action

Yet summer 2023 saw the publication of a CCC report which called into question the UK’s likelihood of achieving its net zero goals. In addition, the independent advisory body warned that the UK has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action” amid “confusing signals” as to its priorities – namely via support for new oil and gas exploration and the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria.

The challenge lies in the politics – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weakened some policies adopted by his predecessors, and the country is falling behind on the deployment of some tools that will be critical to realising its goals. While the CCC has said it is confident that the UK will meet its 2027 goals, it is ‘less confident’ about its ability to meet 2030 goals.

The Committee is also going to be a more precarious position following Stark’s move, as may well be left without a chief executive or chair, since Lord Deben (former chair of the CCC) also resigned in 2023. Earlier in the year he warned that the Government ‘asleep at the wheel‘ on net zero.

Moving to the Carbon Trust

Stark will take over the role in Spring 2024 to lead the organisation as it drives accelerated climate action towards Net Zero. The news came after the Carbon Trust’s chief executive of over two decades, Tom Delay, announced he would step down in June 2023.

Chair of the Carbon Trust’s Board, Julia King Baroness Brown of Cambridge, said she was delighted to announce Chris’ appointment. “Chris Stark has been a leader in the climate action space, both within the UK and globally. His approach has always been underpinned by a combination of pragmatism, integrity and openness. This is fully aligned with both the mission and values of the Carbon Trust, making Chris the right person to lead the organisation into its next stage of development.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tom for his exceptional contribution to climate action over the last two decades at the helm of the Carbon Trust. He has led the organisation from its establishment, to becoming the highly impactful and respected organisation it is today.”

What does the Carbon Trust do?

The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 with a unique purpose – driving decarbonisation for businesses, governments and financial institutions. It played a central role in establishing the standards and measures for carbon emissions reductions that are in use by thousands of companies and organisations today – as for example with the launch of the world’s carbon footprint label or advising on the development of the GHG Protocol Standards.

The Carbon Trust has also supported the development of technologies and programmes that are leading the way in the global response to the climate crisis, from the launch of the Offshore Wind Accelerator to accrediting the UK’s first green bond.

Bringing Chris Stark to the Carbon Trust

Stark is considered a world-renowned climate policy expert, having advised UK governments for over a decade, including in his most recent role as Chief Executive of the UK’s Climate Change Committee for the past six years.

He led independent advice on the UK’s Net Zero target, and the development of multiple pathways to ensure the whole economy could meet this target. He also previously led teams at the UK Treasury, the Department for Business, and the Scottish Government. As part of this, he specialised in the intersection between policy and business and, particularly, the role of the private sector in achieving the Net Zero transition.

In response to his appointment, Chris said, “I’m delighted to join Carbon Trust. Tackling climate change is my life’s work and I believe the Carbon Trust will continue to play a key role in that mission.

“The organisation has been a climate pioneer over the last 20 years, driving innovation in climate solutions and providing practical support to businesses, governments, and financial institutions to accelerate decarbonisation. I’m excited to lead the organisation in the next phase and grow the Carbon Trust’s positive impact even further.”