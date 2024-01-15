ESG goes AI and corporate moves towards transition

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In the first corporate roundup of 2024, we’re looking at how the global emphasis on ESG, sustainability and corporate responsibility continues to escalate, meaning that organisations are increasingly recognising the need to act. This means not only reporting on ESG, but also building programmes that accelerate towards net zero.

Generative AI to provide support for ESG reporting

Companies have an increasing need for actionable data that supports the operational decisions needed. Speeki has now announced that the latest version of the Speeki Platform, released in December 2023, includes an AI assistant, ‘Nicole’ – an AI-driven ESG officer who help guide companies through building ESG programmes.

A Speeki spokesperson said: “Companies are realising that ESG reporting is about 30% numbers and 70% words. It is not just about reporting a statistic or a number that equates to an ESG data point, but it is the words that explain your programme for that issue: how you are tackling it, what initiatives you are driving, how those initiatives are being executed across the business, your goals, your objectives, and how you are monitoring and measuring.”

The purpose behind the launch of Nicole is focused on reducing the time that needed to build programmes and populate an ESG Profile within the Speeki Platform. It can help improve answers to key questions about relevant programmes, or generate new answers for to review, amend and approve.

‘At Speeki, our approach to developing our Speeki ESG Platform is simple: we want to be more than just a software company that provides workflows and task lists around ESG actions – we want to be the trusted advisor in building, implementing, maintaining and reporting on ESG and sustainability across your organisation,’ says Scott Lane , chief executive and founder of Speeki and an active leader in the ESG risk areas for over 25 years.

Carbon removal market continues to draw interest

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world needs to remove 100-1000 gigatons of CO2 from the atmosphere over the course of this century to keep global warming below the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement. That is driving an increasing focus on direct GHG removals and sequestration or transformation of the gases.

1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration (CCUS) company, has announced a deal with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), for the global consulting firm to buy 21,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from 1PointFive over three years. BCG is also collaborating with 1PointFive through consulting services, including to develop business processes that support Direct Air Capture (DAC) CDR credits.

The CDR credits for BCG will be enabled by STRATOS, 1PointFive’s first industrial-scale DAC facility currently under construction. Under the agreement with BCG, the captured CO2 underlying the CDR credits will be stored through durable geologic sequestration. STRATOS is designed to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of CO2 annually when fully operational, making it the largest facility of its kind in the world.

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic agreement with BCG. It builds on our existing partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the climate and the importance of DAC as an industrial-scale, durable, and verifiable carbon removal solution,” said Michael Avery, president and general manager of 1PointFive. “As one of the global leaders in consulting, this agreement reinforces DAC’s potential and demonstrates how non-industrial companies can meet their net zero goals and sustainability initiatives.”

Electrolux sets new climate targets

Electrolux has announced that its second Science-based climate target has been approved – tackling its emissions from both operations and production. The new target comes after the Group achieved its previous science-based target three years ahead of plan.

“We’re very proud to have our second science-based climate target approved at the end of 2023 by the Science Based Targets initiative after achieving our first science-based target three years ahead of plan. We’re focused on keeping up our momentum to drive climate action throughout our value chain,” said Electrolux Group chief executive Jonas Samuelson.

The new target aims to reduce the company’s direct and indirect emissions resulting from its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 85% and to reduce the Group’s absolute scope 3 emissions (use of sold products, materials, transport of products and business travel) by 42% between 2021 and 2030. The target is aligned with the Paris climate agreement, which aims to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5°C this century to avoid the most severe impacts from climate change.

Electrolux Group was one of the first 100 companies in the world to set an ambitious climate target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2018. With the new scope 1 and 2 target, Electrolux Group will achieve a 97% emission reduction in operations by 2030 compared with 2015.

“The new science-based target will bring us close to zero emissions in operations by 2030, despite the challenging global economic outlook and some manufacturing processes to be addressed together with our suppliers,” explained Elena Breda, chief technology and sustainability officer at Electrolux Group. She added: “As approximately 85% of the global climate impact of an appliance is generated when it is in use, therefore by offering resource and energy efficient products is where we can have the greatest positive climate impact and our scope 3 target supports our work on this.”

Operational emissions reduction still focused on renewables

Whirlpool Corporation announced that it has entered into agreements with One Energy to add onsite wind and solar power at its Findlay and Clyde, Ohio operations. The company currently has nine onsite wind turbines at four of its Ohio plants in Findlay, Marion, Greenville and Ottawa.

Combined, those turbines supply 22% of the electrical needs for those facilities. These two projects are among the largest behind-the-meter renewable energy projects in the US, and once complete will ensure the Clyde and Findlay plants receive at least 70% of their energy needs from onsite renewable energy.

The expansion project involves three additional turbines at the company’s Findlay operations, bringing its total number of onsite turbines to five. This will be the first introduction of onsite renewable energy for operations in Clyde, Ohio with the construction of three turbines.

A ground solar array will also be installed at each location. The two projects combined will create 40.8 megawatts of renewable energy, bringing Whirlpool Corp. into the top 25% of companies on the Environmental Protection Agency’s national Green Power Partnership list.

“Our focus on sustainability goes back over 50 years, and these new onsite installations are a significant step toward achieving our net zero target by 2030 for our operations,” said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation’s executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. “Sustainability is deeply embedded in our values, and we’re very excited to be making this announcement today.”

The solar and wind projects are expected to be online and operational by early 2025. Each turbine that Whirlpool Corp. has installed to date provides scholarship money in conjunction with One Energy. For the six new wind turbines, six additional $5,000 scholarships will be awarded per year to students in the local area pursuing a two or four year degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

Meanwhile, Microsoft has doubled down on its strategic alliance with Germany solar cell supplier QCells, with news of an eight year solar procurement agreement in the US. In its largest module and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services agreement to date, Qcells will supply Microsoft with 12GW of solar modules and EPC services over an 8-year period – the equivalent to powering more than 1.8 million homes annually. This includes a 2.5 GW module and EPC services commitment previously announced in January 2023.

Qcells says that it is working on building a strong and secure US solar supply chain while producing sustainably-made solar modules. Microsoft continues to invest in purchasing renewable energy and other efforts to meet its sustainability goals of being carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030. With those goals, the two companies will collaborate to bring an estimated 1.5 GW of solar panels a year to projects Microsoft has contracted through 2032.

The solar modules will be supplied by Qcells’ highly anticipated fully-integrated solar supply chain factory in Cartersville, Georgia, which is a part of Qcells’ $2.5 billion investment announced in 2023.

Corporate moves

Volvo Cars has hired Vanessa Butani to head up its sustainability work, becoming global head of sustainability from 1st April 2024. She will succeed Anders Kärrberg, who has chosen to retire, having been Head of Global Sustainability since Volvo Cars established the Global Sustainability Team in 2019. Meanwhile Chris Stark is to move to the Carbon Trust, and ABN AMRO is reported to have appointed Tanja Kramer as head of its Sustainable Impact Fund.