Leaders of small and mid-sized companies often dread their customers asking them to report carbon emissions data relating not only to their own operations but also those of their supply chains. Evelyne Saelens, ESG Advisory lead at UL Solutions, explains why the ask for Scope 3 data from the supply chain is, for most companies, more manageable than it may seem.

More small and mid-size companies will receive requests from their biggest customers to supply Scope 3 emissions data to support their customers on their journey to net zero.

Smaller companies can comply initially by taking a pragmatic, incremental approach; they can begin with readily available industry and procurement data instead of information from suppliers themselves.

Big-company customers often reward smaller-company suppliers that provide preliminary Scope 3 data early; the reward is greater loyalty and help with the process.

Countless small and mid-sized businesses often rely on giant enterprises for a significant portion of their current revenue and headroom for growth. For instance, enterprises such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) report that their supplier networks may include up to 100,000 companies.

For many of these smaller companies, it may come as a surprise when their big-company customers and even some prospective customers request that their suppliers report on their carbon emissions footprint. The supplier then hustles to gather data about the carbon footprint for its operations and how it is reducing or intends to reduce emissions.

Scope 3 data requests of smaller companies are more complex

It’s sometimes a bigger shock when the customer begins requesting the smaller company’s Scope 3 emissions data, i.e., information about emissions indirectly related to the supplier – those produced by the supplier’s suppliers and even emissions the company’s products create down the line.

These requests are likely to become more common and to move from request to requirement as Scope 3 reporting for all companies – not just large ones – becomes the standard. Thousands of companies have signed on to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an independent organization in the private sector promoting climate action. Based on a study from McKinsey, more than 90% promise to reduce emissions linked to their entire value chains.

The Scope 3 imperative is real for a broad spectrum of companies, regardless of size and industry. The immediacy of Scope 3 may engender anxiety among senior managers and sales executives at small and mid-sized companies, prompting them to believe that they’re not up to the task and that their firms will need to bring on whole new teams and procedures or risk losing key customers.

Start by being practical

The reality is that most smaller companies can begin to meet and anticipate their customers’ Scope 3 (as well as Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions data requests and requirements without upending their own cost structures, workflows and teams. In fact, smaller companies can serve as an asset to their customers’ sustainability reporting initiatives by adopting a pragmatic, incremental approach to Scope 3. It’s better to get the ball rolling and begin reporting in preliminary, more general ways than it is to wait until you can report exhaustive, detailed data.

Based on our experience working alongside smaller firms and larger organizations, bigger customers prefer getting incipient information as a starting point, even if the data isn’t perfect, instead of waiting or having less data. Approaching Scope 3 this way enables the smaller firm to mature in terms of supply chain sustainability reporting along with its customers.

Still, securing even preliminary Scope 3 data can sound daunting to many smaller companies, particularly if they do not already have open lines of communication with companies along their own value chains.

Look to public sources and procurement data

It is not as complicated as it sounds, especially if they take it step by step and understand that they do not need to rely on primary data from their suppliers. It’s worth noting that while Scope 3 encompasses more than just suppliers and upstream emissions, companies can begin Scope 3 reporting efforts there, where the bulk of emissions occur.

A lot of standardization has occurred in carbon reporting, which means accessible databases, such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol or CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), have information from industries and types of companies that closely approximate suppliers’ specific data. There are cost-effective software tools and outsourced services, including from UL Solutions, that facilitate tapping into work already done within industries on Scope 3 data.

Additionally, smaller companies may have more Scope 3 insights than they realize. It is possible to extract what might be called secondary Scope 3 data from a company’s procurement system and use it as a proxy for primary data from suppliers. Information from procurement can provide clues to companies’ carbon hot spots along their value chain and inform where improvements and reductions can occur.

For instance, if a smaller company provides cardboard boxes to larger companies, it may have hundreds of suppliers of different types of paper materials. The company’s procurement system can probably tell you how many kilos of that purchased paper came from recycled material and how much was from virgin paper. You could then use public databases to translate that information into carbon emissions and then report and benchmark that as part of your Scope 3 data. To achieve and demonstrate reductions in carbon emissions, the company could begin replacing the less sustainable paper suppliers with the more sustainable ones.

Expert help is available

Even if doing this initial work to identify and synthesize publicly available data, procurement data and other needed information seems beyond the reach of a smaller company’s current teams and capabilities, it is possible to get it done with little hassle at a reasonable cost. Instead of doubling down on building up knowledge and resources in-house, many capable providers, including UL Solutions, are practiced at working with smaller companies and taking much of the Scope 3 reporting burden in partnership with the company. They represent an option worth exploring.

Big companies can help smaller customers comply even if the carbon data is approximate

It is worth noting that we have seen smaller companies rewarded by a big-company customer for their early, pragmatic work reporting Scope 3 emissions data. Not only does the supplier–customer relationship strengthen, but over time, the larger company often supports the smaller company – financially and otherwise – in its efforts to assemble and report more detailed Scope 3 information. That is an all-around win-win scenario – for the smaller company, the big-company customer, carbon reporting overall and the environment.

