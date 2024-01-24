Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smaller companies can advance Scope 3 carbon reduction – and help their biggest customers – without significant investment

Leaders of small and mid-sized companies often dread their customers asking them to report carbon emissions data relating not only to their own operations but also those of their supply chains. Evelyne Saelens, ESG Advisory lead at UL Solutions, explains why the ask for Scope 3 data from the supply chain is, for most companies, more manageable than it may seem.
By Evelyne Saelens
24 January 2024, 07:30
  • More small and mid-size companies will receive requests from their biggest customers to supply Scope 3 emissions data to support their customers on their journey to net zero. 
  • Smaller companies can comply initially by taking a pragmatic, incremental approach; they can begin with readily available industry and procurement data instead of information from suppliers themselves. 
  • Big-company customers often reward smaller-company suppliers that provide preliminary Scope 3 data early; the reward is greater loyalty and help with the process.  

Countless small and mid-sized businesses often rely on giant enterprises for a significant portion of their current revenue and headroom for growth. For instance, enterprises such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) report that their supplier networks may include up to 100,000 companies.  

For many of these smaller companies, it may come as a surprise when their big-company customers and even some prospective customers request that their suppliers report on their carbon emissions footprint. The supplier then hustles to gather data about the carbon footprint for its operations and how it is reducing or intends to reduce emissions.  

Scope 3 data requests of smaller companies are more complex 

It’s sometimes a bigger shock when the customer begins requesting the smaller company’s Scope 3 emissions data, i.e., information about emissions indirectly related to the supplier those produced by the supplier’s suppliers and even emissions the company’s products create down the line. 

These requests are likely to become more common and to move from request to requirement as Scope 3 reporting for all companies not just large ones becomes the standard. Thousands of companies have signed on to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an independent organization in the private sector promoting climate action. Based on a study from McKinsey, more than 90% promise to reduce emissions linked to their entire value chains.  

The Scope 3 imperative is real for a broad spectrum of companies, regardless of size and industry. The immediacy of Scope 3 may engender anxiety among senior managers and sales executives at small and mid-sized companies, prompting them to believe that they’re not up to the task and that their firms will need to bring on whole new teams and procedures or risk losing key customers.  

Start by being practical  

The reality is that most smaller companies can begin to meet and anticipate their customers’ Scope 3 (as well as Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions data requests and requirements without upending their own cost structures, workflows and teams. In fact, smaller companies can serve as an asset to their customers’ sustainability reporting initiatives by adopting a pragmatic, incremental approach to Scope 3. It’s better to get the ball rolling and begin reporting in preliminary, more general ways than it is to wait until you can report exhaustive, detailed data.  

Based on our experience working alongside smaller firms and larger organizations, bigger customers prefer getting incipient information as a starting point, even if the data isn’t perfect, instead of waiting or having less data. Approaching Scope 3 this way enables the smaller firm to mature in terms of supply chain sustainability reporting along with its customers. 

Still, securing even preliminary Scope 3 data can sound daunting to many smaller companies, particularly if they do not already have open lines of communication with companies along their own value chains.  

Look to public sources and procurement data  

It is not as complicated as it sounds, especially if they take it step by step and understand that they do not need to rely on primary data from their suppliers. It’s worth noting that while Scope 3 encompasses more than just suppliers and upstream emissions, companies can begin Scope 3 reporting efforts there, where the bulk of emissions occur.  

A lot of standardization has occurred in carbon reporting, which means accessible databases, such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol or CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), have information from industries and types of companies that closely approximate suppliers’ specific data. There are cost-effective software tools and outsourced services, including from UL Solutions, that facilitate tapping into work already done within industries on Scope 3 data. 

Additionally, smaller companies may have more Scope 3 insights than they realize. It is possible to extract what might be called secondary Scope 3 data from a company’s procurement system and use it as a proxy for primary data from suppliers. Information from procurement can provide clues to companies’ carbon hot spots along their value chain and inform where improvements and reductions can occur. 

For instance, if a smaller company provides cardboard boxes to larger companies, it may have hundreds of suppliers of different types of paper materials. The company’s procurement system can probably tell you how many kilos of that purchased paper came from recycled material and how much was from virgin paper. You could then use public databases to translate that information into carbon emissions and then report and benchmark that as part of your Scope 3 data. To achieve and demonstrate reductions in carbon emissions, the company could begin replacing the less sustainable paper suppliers with the more sustainable ones.  

Expert help is available  

Even if doing this initial work to identify and synthesize publicly available data, procurement data and other needed information seems beyond the reach of a smaller company’s current teams and capabilities, it is possible to get it done with little hassle at a reasonable cost. Instead of doubling down on building up knowledge and resources in-house, many capable providers, including UL Solutions, are practiced at working with smaller companies and taking much of the Scope 3 reporting burden in partnership with the company. They represent an option worth exploring.  

Big companies can help smaller customers comply even if the carbon data is approximate 

 It is worth noting that we have seen smaller companies rewarded by a big-company customer for their early, pragmatic work reporting Scope 3 emissions data. Not only does the supplier–customer relationship strengthen, but over time, the larger company often supports the smaller company financially and otherwise in its efforts to assemble and report more detailed Scope 3 information. That is an all-around win-win scenario for the smaller company, the big-company customer, carbon reporting overall and the environment. 

