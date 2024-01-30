Facing the black hole of carbon emissions data in advertising

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Pauline Robson, UK head of sustainability at EssenceMediacom and EssenceMediacomX, discusses the need to calculate the carbon footprint of advertising.

Whilst the issue of media emissions is becoming better understood, there is still a black hole when it comes to measurement and some key industry challenges are slowing progress.

One area that is crucial to a healthy media ecosystem is the existence of a diverse landscape of media publishers.

Sustainability can be a powerful catalyst for innovation and breakthrough thinking when it comes to positioning sustainable behaviours as desirable and aspirational.

Advertising is facing a reckoning as our industry is finally waking up to its contribution to the climate crisis. But both the challenges and the responses to them are complex.

One of the industry’s key areas of focus is the carbon footprint of advertising itself – the emissions from advertising production and media placement. It’s only relatively recently that these previously ‘invisible’ emissions have started to be better understood. Digital display and streaming ads alone produce 7.2 million tCO2e per year according to Scope3’s The State of Sustainable Advertising Q2 2023 report. That’s the equivalent of 6.5 million UK homes’ electricity usage for an entire year, and that’s before taking account of other media channel emissions.

Measurement challenges

The accurate measurement and reduction of the media’s carbon emissions is vital. But whilst the issue of media emissions is becoming better understood, there is still a black hole when it comes to measurement and some key industry challenges are slowing progress. Central to this has been the lack of an aligned industry standard for how media emissions should be measured, with multiple holding groups, agencies and media owners developing their own approaches and carbon calculators.

An unforeseen consequence of this is that having multiple approaches has made it difficult for media owners to provide the information required for these calculators to take account of platform / publisher level emissions data. It’s nearly impossible for publishers to supply this data when the industry hasn’t agreed on what data they want.

Thankfully a solution is in the offing. The industry initiative representing advertising’s climate fight, Ad Net Zero, is working with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) to align on a standardised framework for the measurement of media emissions. This will essentially agree an underlying methodology and structure calculating the emissions from media campaigns. And it will mean that publishers and vendors have a specific set of data they are asked to share, making compliance far less onerous. Only once this is agreed can true progress be made.

Ensuring a diverse and inclusive industry

One area that is crucial to a healthy media ecosystem is the existence of a diverse landscape of media publishers. As an industry we have a responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind in the move towards decarbonisation. It’s expected that media budgets will eventually be shifted towards platforms and publishers that are increasing their decarbonisation efforts.

It is vital that we don’t penalise smaller, diverse publishers who don’t have the resources available to measure and monitor their emissions. Support for these important players in the market as they start their decarbonisation journey will be crucial and finding a way to bring everyone along with us is key to the success of the whole industry.

Of course, even once these issues are ironed out, we face a bigger reckoning, which is the broader role of marketing and advertising in society, and its wider contribution to the climate and ecological crises.

Catalyst for change

Whilst its exact impact is disputed, it’s undeniable that advertising encourages consumption. Advertisers have incredible power as communicators to help shape the desires and aspirations of society. As such, the stories we tell matter. We can either tell stories that centre and celebrate a positive relationship with nature and society and promote consumption that is aligned with that, or we can promote behaviours that accelerate the destruction of the climate and the natural world.

Sustainability can be a powerful catalyst for innovation and breakthrough thinking when it comes to positioning sustainable behaviours as desirable and aspirational. A great example of this is EssenceMediacom’s work with eBay on partnering with ITV’s Love Island. We took a show that had been synonymous with fast fashion and turned this on its head; positioning second hand, sustainable buys as a value proposition for the nation’s fashion influencers to tap into. By taking on a huge challenge – how culture informs over-consumption – and turning it into something positive, ITV and eBay rewrote the rulebook on who gets to own fashion conversations around the UK’s biggest reality show.

Campaigns like this are crucial building blocks in changing attitudes and behaviours, highlighting the need for the advertising sector to showcase sustainability in a positive way.

It’s only by understanding the environmental impact of the ads that we make and the consumption they encourage that we can hope to deliver an industry that is truly in service of a sustainable world.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.