The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Julian Skelly, managing partner at Publicis Sapient, explains how businesses can support consumers in filling their sustainability knowledge gap.

Most people struggle to tell what real sustainability looks like, or understand how to take it into account in the choices they make around services and products.

Businesses need to address this gap, finding cohesive ways or guidelines on how to talk about sustainability, and presenting clear accurate data that can help a customer make the most informed choices about investing.

By investing in a sustainability data backbone, retailers can make significant progress towards a more sustainable future with a net zero retail strategy.

2023 was a turbulent year for the consumer. In the face of the ever-growing cost-of-living crisis, it would be a fair assumption that going into 2024, sustainability might not be the top priority for people amongst a competitive set of factors for lifestyle and product choices.

The reality is slightly more nuanced. A Publicis Sapient study found that even within tough economic times, consumers want to make sustainable choices. In fact, Brits tend to outstrip global markets in terms of their commitments to purchasing either sustainable products or products sourced from sustainable businesses.

However, despite these commitments, most people struggle to tell what real sustainability looks like, or understand how to take it into account in the choices they make around services and products. This is for a multitude of reasons but it stems from confusion. Businesses, afraid of greenwashing, are often vague in language. They use terms unfamiliar to the layperson whose true meanings may differ from what the phrase infers (‘carbon neutral’, anyone?). Labelling and packaging are often unclear and are certainly non-uniform. It’s not that people don’t want to make sustainable choices, it’s that they don’t always know how to make them.

Businesses need to address this gap, finding cohesive ways or guidelines on how to talk about sustainability, and presenting clear accurate data that can help a customer make the most informed choices about investing. In our survey, 61% of UK respondents said that they believe sustainable companies will outperform unsustainable companies. More than half said they are more likely to support companies that invest in renewable energy sources and social and environmental activism. Attending to this consumer need for sustainability therefore isn’t just aspirational, but will be profitable as well.

Creating a centralised data repository to ensure clarity and change

To reduce emissions, businesses need to invest in a sustainability data backbone. With so many channels and ways of measuring success, it’s understandable that consumers and businesses alike find the area confusing and obscure. A centralised repository for all of a business’s emissions data provides a solution. It could be used to track emissions, identify opportunities for reduction and report to regulators.

Such a centralised data repository helps automate the data-gathering process, combining AI techniques to collect and track emissions data more accurately and securely. This is essential for regulatory requirements and could help with making informed decisions about reducing emissions.

For example, in retail, connecting supplier data to operations can help businesses collaborate with their suppliers and educate customers to reduce emissions more effectively. This can be done by sharing data with suppliers so they can work towards reducing emissions through the supply chain. Sharing with customers can help them understand how their actions, like frequent returns, negatively impact the environment.

It can also support collaboration, even between competitive businesses. Rivals Walmart and Target have partnered to develop a common framework being used for measuring and reducing emissions. Hundreds of retailers around the world are using this framework to track and reduce their emissions.

In Transport meanwhile, automotive manufacturers can gather data from various sources, including vehicle sensors and external systems, to gain insights into transportation operations, emissions and resource usage. Automakers can then utilise analytics to inform the driver and advise them on routes and decisions to promote fuel efficiency and waste reduction.

For example, Renault has invested in digital solutions to connect people with idle electric charging stations at home and electric vehicle drivers of all brands. Plug Inn – the first electric recharge network – connects drivers, refining and facilitating the electric vehicle (EV) experience.

Digital business transformation programmes aim to give businesses increased operational efficiency, reducing manual processes in terms of more streamlined digital alternatives. Implementing digital platforms in pursuit of increased sustainability can ensure ethical labour practices are upheld, standards are high, and ultimately increase revenue by improving brand reputation.

Once the data is there, communicate it clearly

In our survey, respondents indicated a belief that companies focused on sustainability will outperform those that don’t.

However, when surveyors started to drill into the details it was clear that despite feeling strongly about this issue, it’s difficult for people to take action. When asked if they trust sustainability labelling and certifications on products, just a third said they did. Most, 39%, said they felt ‘neutral’. This is more than a lack of interest, given that a much higher percentage say that sustainable companies will be more successful in the future. There’s a genuine confusion over what transparency may look like.

Brands need to collaboratively agree on what data they should be presenting to the consumer and how they should be presenting it on the packaging, in apps and websites, or in marketing materials. This is where a centralised source of tracked emissions data cuts through the confusion, providing one agreed pool to take facts from, which consumers and regulators can refer back to for more information.

Consumers don’t need confusing wordplay and terminology. What they need is hard facts, and solid data to make informed judgements about brands. Clarity around sustainability data is essential for businesses that want to reduce their emissions. By investing in a sustainability data backbone, retailers can make significant progress towards a more sustainable future with a net zero retail strategy. Being clear with customers builds reassurance in the brand, feeling confident in investing, creating a cleaner, and by extension more profitable outcome.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.