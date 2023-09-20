Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Standards

BeZero Carbon publishes industry-first engineered carbon removal credit rating

Global carbon credits ratings agency BeZero Carbon has announced its first engineered carbon removal rating. An industry-first, this rating analyses a biochar project and marks a shift towards the maturation of the nascent but essential carbon removal sector.
By Felicia Jackson
20 September 2023, 07:02 Updated: 20 September 2023, 08:52
© Shutterstock / WORAWIT SENASRIBiochar for carbon offsetting.

  • Global carbon ratings agency BeZero Carbon announces the Voluntary Carbon Market’s first-ever engineered carbon removal rating with an ‘A’ rated biochar project.
  • There is global consensus that engineered carbon removal is essential to reach net zero, and by 2030 annual demand for engineered carbon removal could reach between 40 and 200 million tonnes.
  • While there is still confusion in the VCM, standardised ratings of engineered carbon removal projects will help bring greater transparency and maturity to the nascent sector, hopefully driving capital to the most impactful ventures.

Although corporate climate commitments are now commonplace, many focus on carbon avoidance offsets, which buyers can find difficult to understand due to the complexity of methodological approaches and ever-changing understanding of the scientific basis for estimating carbon.

This complexity and volatility have undermined trust in the voluntary carbon markets, driven by concerns about integrity in calculation and measurement. This is driving demand for carbon removal credits, especially engineered carbon removal credits, which can be generated from projects such as biochar, direct air capture (DAC) and enhanced weathering.

Demand for carbon removal credits is on the increase

Even under the most optimistic estimates, the world will require some form of carbon removal to meet net zero – which has led to demand for engineered carbon removals increasing rapidly. Today’s carbon removal market is only at 0.01% of the capacity the IPCC says will be needed by 2050.

Estimates suggest that by 2030 alone, annual demand for durable engineered carbon removal technology could reach between 40 and 200 million tonnes of CO2e, with more businesses turning towards carbon removal credits to meet their climate commitments.

Understanding the state of the carbon removals market

The state of the carbon removal markets was highlighted in the first State of Carbon Dioxide Removal report in early 203, which convened over 20 experts in the field of CDR and was led by Oxford University’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.

According to the report, almost all current CDR comes from conventional removal methods on land (2 GtCO2 per year), primarily via planting trees and managing soils. Countries need to maintain and expand this, approximately doubling in 1.5°C pathways and increasing by around 50% in 2°C pathways by 2050 compared to 2020 levels.

Virtually all pathways to net zero also require new CDR technologies, such as BECCS, biochar, enhanced rock weathering and DACCS. Yet new CDR technologies make up only a tiny fraction of current CDR (0.002 GtCO2 per year). Closing the CDR gap requires rapid growth of these new CDR technologies, by a factor of 1,300 on average by 2050.

Rating a biochar project is a step forward

It is therefore essential to assess the quality of engineered carbon removal credits – to allow market participants to make informed decisions about the quality of the credits they invest in. While projects in the sector had not been eligible for the BeZero Carbon Rating so far, most often due to limited project information in the public domain, this first-of-its-kind rating reflects the positive development of the sector.

Biochar is leading the way in the engineered carbon removals sector and has contributed to over 90% of engineered carbon removals retirements to date. It is produced through a high temperature, low oxygen biomass combustion process, called pyrolysis. During pyrolysis, the molecular structure of the biomass changes to more stable forms – meaning biochar can store carbon for much longer timeframes.

BeZero Carbon has assigned its first biochar rating an ‘A’ value, meaning it has a high likelihood of achieving 1 tonne of CO2e avoidance or removal. This rating assesses the project against a number of rating risk factors, such as additionality, over-crediting, leakage, and non-permeance.

Ted Christie-Miller, director of carbon removal at BeZero Carbon said: “In any net zero scenario, there is consensus that large-scale engineered carbon removal is necessary. We are proud to be leading the way in increasing transparency in the market with the first-ever engineered carbon removal rating.

SGV Take

The rating can be taken as a signal of increasing maturity in the engineered carbon removals market. We are seeing increasing standardisation and methodological rigour across the VCM and this should make a significant difference to the strength of the market.

 

