Textile Exchange updates tool for navigating sustainable standards

Textile Exchange, a global non-profit organisation, has updated its tool for assessing the standards used to determine which materials and fibres are truly sustainable.

Textile Exchange has updated its Preferred Fiber and Materials Matrix, now publicly available for the first time.

Shifts in the market have led to a rise in demand for sustainable textiles, but it can be difficult to figure out which standards and certifications are best.

The updated Matrix will enable industry stakeholders to make better decisions and standards bodies to improve their performance.

The Preferred Fiber and Materials Matrix (PFMM) was initially conceived by Gap (NYSE:GAP), providing a useful framework through which its product designers could better understand the impacts of different choices. In 2020, Gap’s tool was taken over by Textile Exchange in the hopes of informing the entire textiles industry on what can be considered truly sustainable.

Following several years of development, Textile Exchange has now released an updated version of the PFMM tool. Unlike previous versions, the new PFMM has been made publicly available, meaning that it can be used by anyone involved or even just interested in fashion and textiles.

“We are thrilled to release the initial updates to the Preferred Fiber and Materials Matrix tool,” comments Beth Jensen, director of Climate + Impact at Textile Exchange. “The PFMM will continue to help the industry understand what constitutes a ‘preferred’ material, and we are looking forward to building the number of programs that are included in the tool in order to maximize its utility.”

Too many problems to track

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, textile production consumes around 98 million tons of non-renewable resources with each passing year. Natural fibres require an enormous amount of water, land and harmful chemical inputs, while synthetic alternatives typically rely on the continued extraction of fossil fuels.

The impacts of textiles are further exacerbated at various points of their globally sprawling supply chain. Conventional dyes release toxic compounds into their surrounding environment, and up to 25% of materials are lost during the manufacturing process. Products are transported to their point of sale, often being landfilled or incinerated after just a handful of uses.

Of course, several types of material are also associated with human rights violations and social inequities. From the exploitative conditions of sweatshop production to the multi-dimensional poverty of dependence on volatile agricultural commodities, suffering is rife within textile supply chains.

Many of these issues will be worsened by climate change. Extreme weather conditions and unprecedented temperatures are rapidly becoming the norm, devastating crops and endangering the lives of vulnerable workers. This feeds into existing social inequities, such as gendered divisions of labour. On the macro-level, it also reduces productivity and eats into national earnings.

Rising demand for sustainable textile materials

Such dramatic financial losses go on to impact the brands and retailers further along the supply chain. According to a recent case study of one major brand, flooding and heatwaves in just two production hubs could see operating profits falling by around 5%.

As well as physical supply chain disruptions, companies are facing a swathe of new regulations, requiring stringent due diligence, transparent disclosure, resource efficiencies and responsible approaches to product design and disposal. Consumer demand is rapidly shifting in favour of more ethical and sustainable options, with harsh consequences for those that fail to live up to their claims. Naturally concerned by these trends, investors too are beginning to take a more negative view of businesses that are not yet addressing the corresponding risks to their shareholders.

These converging pressures have led to a rise in demand for sustainable textiles. In the past year alone, several well-known companies have promised to engage in more responsible sourcing.

Inditex (BME:ITX), H&M (STO:HM B) and Kering (PAR:KER), for example, are among a group of global corporations that have committed to purchasing 550,000 million tonnes of sustainable fibres that do not rely on deforestation. H&M and Kering have also signed up to a collaborative initiative for the termination of deforestation in leather supply chains, while Inditex has joined forces with BESTSELLER and Reformation to support the development of bio-based alternatives to synthetic materials.

Updated tool promises ease of assessment

With rising concern over the negative impacts of certain textile materials, and increasing demand for more sustainable options, there is an urgent need for standards and certifications that can separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, a wide range of programmes and systems has emerged in response to this need.

The complication arises when there are simply too many different standards to choose from. Each new initiative covers different social and ecological issues, adopting its own unique approach to the identification of sustainable choices.

Standards setters must therefore be clear on their scope, ensuring that they have the best metrics and monitoring procedures in place to certify materials as they intend. Manufacturers and brands must be able to select the sustainable traits they desire, allowing them to communicate their efforts with consumers, investors and other relevant stakeholders.

The updated PFMM is designed to address these challenges. Users simply choose a type of material, whether natural fibre or synthetic alternative, and peruse the standards and certifications available. Each standard or programme is scored on its performance against 80 separate indicators, covering social and environmental concerns such as human rights, biodiversity, animal welfare and resource consumption.

Since its previous version, Textile Exchange has worked alongside expert organisations to refresh its methodologies and develop metrics for assessing the robustness and governance of each given standard. It has also updated its interactive user interface, improving its usability and enabling paired standard systems to be separately viewed.

By streamlining these capabilities, Textile Exchange hopes to make it easy for the platform’s users to form an understanding of how different initiatives can be combined to complement one another across the supply chain. Rather than providing a generic score of performance overall, it encourages users to pursue the highest scores in each area.

Although the new tool is ready for use, Textile Exchange is not finished yet. The PFMM is seen as a continuous work in progress, with future revisions to include a broader range of programmes and materials such as branded specialty fibres.

SGV TAKE

The updated PFMM could be a valuable tool for producers, sellers and certifiers of textiles. By providing a comprehensive platform for comparing the performance of different programmes and materials, it could help standards to improve while empowering companies to make better decisions on what is being used in their products.

This would then increase their appeal to conscious consumers and investors that are looking for sufficient risk management, thereby supporting the survival and growth of their business. As more companies reap the rewards of sustainable procurement, the demand for certified materials will continue to rise in a virtuous cycle that could eventually replace the current, disastrous system.