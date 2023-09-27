Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform has launched a global framework for regenerative agriculture involving consumer goods giants, farmers and academia, clarifying the confusion around regenerative practices.

The Regenerating Together initiative is intended to involve the food and beverage industry in spurring large-scale, long-term systemic change to future-proof global food supply.

The framework is designed for practical use at the farm level to drive farmers’ transition to regenerative practices.

Due to the confusion around what regenerative agriculture actually means, it is hoped that a standardised approach will lead to measurable outcomes.

The initiative provides the industry with a globally aligned approach for the transition to regenerative practices, led by the SAI Platform, a non-profit focused on sustainable agriculture.

Eric Soubeiran, vice president business operations sustainability at Unilever (NYSE:UL), said: “As individual organisations we have set targets to implement regenerative agricultural practices, but this new framework brings leaders together to work towards one common commitment. We believe this framework sets a new standard for regenerative agriculture globally whilst providing the needed flexibility at farm level.”

Who is taking part in the initiative?

The Regenerating Together framework and broader programme are intended to involve the food and beverage industry in spurring large-scale, long-term systemic change to future-proof global food supply. Over 30 agriculture cooperatives, industry giants and the broader 170-strong SAI Platform membership, including Nestlé (SIX:NESN), Danone (EPA:BN), Unilever and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have committed to a global standard for regenerative agriculture.

SAI Platform’s Regenerating Together programme wants to unite the agriculture industry with the common goal of establishing a resilient and productive food system that will revitalise natural ecosystems and improve the quality of farmers’ livelihoods.

How will the framework operate?

The framework is designed for practical use at the farm level to drive farmers’ transition to regenerative practices. It will allow crops, dairy and beef farmers anywhere in the world to work with supply chain partners to achieve measurable regenerative agriculture outcomes and enable the industry to translate the often-ambiguous concepts of regenerative agriculture into action at the farm level.

It will be integrated into SAI Platform’s existing industry solutions including the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS), the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) and the Sustainable Dairy Partnership (SDP).

Developed in consultation with farmers, academics and NGOs, the framework will assess, monitor and verify farm practices to aid the global transition towards regenerative agriculture. The programme identifies four key areas of impact – water, soil, biodiversity and climate – and has devised four steps through which to enact the framework: risk screening assessment, outcome selection, the adoption of principles and practices and the monitoring and assessment of progress.

It forms an aligned approach to agriculture intended to mitigate and adapt to the impact of climate change, improve soil health, support biodiversity, retain water in the soil and reduce its consumption while keeping farmers’ business viability central in a just transition approach.

Confusion around regenerative agriculture hampers results

Agriculture is contributing to global warming and biodiversity loss, but also stands to lose massively from these issues. For example, according to a study by Standford University, anthropogenic climate change hit global agricultural productivity by 21% between 1961 and 2020, equivalent to losing seven years of productivity growth.

Regenerative agriculture is gaining popularity in the agriculture industry, among civil society organisations and farming communities, but there is no universally accepted definition of the term. This includes the practices it entails, the outcomes it can achieve, and how it fits into the agri-food system transformation agenda.

The Food and Land Use Coalition previously highlighted a lack of evidence, especially from low- and middle-income countries, to assess what benefits it can bring across farm, landscape and global levels. Moreover, farmer experiences are often missing from the discussion and the development of metrics for reporting.

Not taking contextually relevant solutions into account risks unintended consequences, while the confusion around practices and what constitutes as ‘regenerative’ can create a risk of greenwashing. Therefore, the Coalition called for an outcome-based framework of measuring and assessing regenerative agricultural practices, to support global alignment while also guiding practitioners to identify and innovate around site-specific interventions.

SGV TAKE

Because of the lack of definition and misalignment around regenerative practices, establishing a framework that brings together academia, buyers and suppliers seems an encouraging development in reaching a common ground. If the shared goals are clear, measurable and achievable, then companies and farmers can develop strategies that will lead to significant outcomes – while pursuing a just transition and involving everyone across the board.