The 2D barcode revolution  

Paul Botto, president and co-founder of Lucid Green, the smart QR-style barcode platform of cannabis, explains how the 2D barcode will replace traditional UPCs in this decade and what other industries can learn from a five-year pilot in cannabis.

The future of the UPC is here to meet today’s growing demands for product information transparency, traceability and authentication.

Intelligent 2D barcodes and their data-rich technology will streamline supply chains, deliver a touchless inventory management solution and lower overhead when it comes to regulatory compliance initiatives.

GS1 US called for ‘Sunrise 2027’, a transition date when accepting 2D barcodes at the point of sale will need to become common practice.

In 1974, the first official Universal Product Code (UPC) appeared on a package of Wrigley’s gum and, even though the system was plagued with slow adoption, barcode labels began to show their practicality. Eventually, UPCs became a predictable part of shopping, and in 1999, a Price Waterhouse Cooper analysis estimated that the UPC was saving the grocery industry $17 billion each year.

Today, barcodes are a ubiquitous part of everyday life. They make grocery store checkout faster, ensure proper prescription dosages in hospitals and track inventory in warehouses.

UPCs have long been the retail standard. But this classic barcode no longer meets today’s growing demands for product information transparency, traceability and authentication.

The retail standard is changing

GS1 US, a not-for-profit information standards organization that creates global supply chain standards and administers the UPC, pointed to 2D barcodes as one of the hottest topics in industry innovation and the future of the supply chain at its annual GS1 Connect Conference earlier in 2023.

GS1 chief executive Bob Carpenter highlighted 2D barcode capabilities in his keynote, sharing the technology had more capacity to store data, enhance the shopping experience for consumers and make regulatory compliance easier when compared to the traditional UPC.

At the end of his presentation, he boldly announced that 2D barcodes are a global retail necessity. And that they will replace UPCs in this decade. GS1 called for ‘Sunrise 2027‘, a transition date when accepting 2D barcodes at the point of sale will need to become common practice.

The cannabis case study

The majority of mainstream business leaders and consumers do not know that the cannabis industry has piloted 2D barcodes since 2018 with great success. The reason is that the cannabis supply chain can be extremely complex.

To begin with, the legal and regulatory restrictions around cannabis vary widely depending on the nation or state where it’s being processed. To combat these nuances and supply chain challenges and provide a solution for the complicated market landscape, mainstream tech innovators have joined an emerging industry to develop and implement a full-scale 2D barcode network.

Over the past five years, these thought leaders have worked with state regulators and operators of all shapes and sizes to make headway in key supply chain areas that no previous technology had been able to accomplish.

2D barcodes feature the same baseline functionality as a traditional UPC that enables a touchless inventory management solution. Unique features, however, include item-level tracking, recall minimization and counterfeit prevention. The important takeaway, however, is that these features can be used across a multitude of mainstream industries.

The end of total recalls

Product recalls can create catastrophes for companies, and in 2022, they reached record-breaking levels. When these types of recalls happen, companies often have no choice but to remove the entire line of products from circulation and even issue refunds to consumers, regardless of whether every single product truly experienced contamination or defect.

But total recall doesn’t have to be the only option. Through 2D barcode-enabled item-level tracking, businesses can scan products at each level of integration into the supply chain allowing the company to eliminate its need for batch-wide or product-wide recalls.

Closing in on counterfeiting

Whether buying dish soap or a loaf of bread, consumers need to know that what they are purchasing matches up with the label claims and ingredients they can see on the packaging. Authenticity becomes even more important the higher the item’s market value becomes.

While 2D barcodes in the form of QR codes can be copied, the edge of the 2D barcodes being revolutionized by the cannabis industry is that its QR codes are unique for every single unit of product.

Individual items or products are tagged with an identifying marker that exists nowhere else in the world. This technology also creates a geofence for each individual product, marking where it was made and where it is being sold, thus making counterfeiting nearly impossible not to expose.

The time is now

National and mainstream retailers are only talking of ‘testing’ and ‘working toward’ a technology that the cannabis industry has pioneered, and this is the moment an emerging and stigmatized industry’s fresh take on the supply chain can move internal and external experience forward across all industries. The future of the UPC is here and the time to act is now.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.