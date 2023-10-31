The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have published a five-year stocktake of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

The Commitment’s business signatories, which represent 20% of the world’s plastic packaging industry, are making progress but are unlikely to meet their 2025 targets.

With the rest of the industry not taking action, it is estimated that 20 trillion flexible packaging items, such as wrappers, pouches and sachets, will end up in the ocean by 2040.

The global, legally binding plastics treaty being developed by the United Nations Environment Assembly, complemented by voluntary business initiatives, is hoped to spur the action needed.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UNEP have released a paper exploring progress in the fifth year of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. It shows that business signatories are struggling to meet their targets which, considering the lack of action from companies not taking part in the initiative, means that the world is off track from addressing the problem meaningfully.

What is the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment?

The idea was conceived in 2017, at a time when global industry and government action on plastic pollution was fragmented and limited. No major companies had comprehensive strategies to address their plastics footprint, and the prospect of an international legally binding instrument was very far off.

The initiative was then launched in 2018 backed by businesses, governments, NGOs, and investors sharing a common vision of a circular economy free of overproduction and overconsumption, based on innovating and reusing materials. Its over 1,000 signatories set 2025 targets, to be reported on annually, specific to each step of the value chain, implying an investment of $10 billion.

For example, brands, retailers, and packaging manufacturers committed to targets such as 100% of plastic packaging being reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025, decreasing the use of virgin plastic in packaging and moving from single-use towards reuse models, where relevant. Plastic manufacturers and recyclers committed to increasing the amount of recycled plastics they produce and sell, while government signatories committed to making progress in these same areas as well as in increasing effective reuse and recycling rates.

What progress has been made so far?

According to the Foundation and UNEP, over the past five years, business signatories – representing 20% of the world’s plastic packaging industry – have significantly outperformed their peers in addressing plastic waste. They have substantially reduced their use of many problematic and avoidable plastic items, stabilised their use of virgin plastics, and more than doubled their share of recycled content. By increasing their use of recycled plastics by 1.5 million tonnes per annum, signatories are avoiding 2.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

Nonetheless, the world is not on course to eliminating plastic waste and pollution because the signatories are likely to miss key 2025 goals, while much of the industry has yet to take action. The Foundation estimates that 20 trillion flexible packaging items – such as wrappers, pouches and sachets – will end up in the ocean by 2040, unless more ambitious binding policy and regulatory measures are combined with greater business action.

The data collected as part of the Global Commitment suggests the ‘pain points’ that need to be addressed to move forward. Industry leaders have key hurdles to overcome around the scaling of reuse business models; tackling flexible packaging waste and pollution, particularly in countries with the highest plastics leakage rates; and establishing infrastructure for collection, reuse and recycling, supported by Extended Producer Responsibility policies.

Global treaty will pave the way for comprehensive action

To ensure that everyone is doing their part to address plastic pollution, we need policymakers to set clear and comprehensive rules. The United Nations Environment Assembly is developing a global, legally binding plastics treaty expected to go through a third round of negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya in November.

The meeting will begin negotiations on a ‘zero draft text’, considered a key starting point to facilitate and support the committee’s work in developing the treaty. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation sees this instrument as complementary to voluntary initiatives such as its Global Commitment.

According to the paper, regulation “will not solve everything, given the highly complex nature of the plastic and packaging waste and pollution issue. Voluntary business action will continue to play a crucial role in innovating, showing what’s possible, and creating demand for solutions”.

Sander Defruyt, plastics initiative lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, added: “The international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution currently being negotiated, alongside accelerated business action, are now needed. We can’t pick or choose from either of these measures – both are crucial to ensure progress is pushed further and faster.”

SGV TAKE

Even though progress is not being achieved at a fast enough rate, the way we produce, consume and dispose of plastic is bound to evolve. For businesses, this shift represents disruption but is also bringing opportunities.

Plastic buyers will need new materials and producers new technologies to meet their targets. Reusing existing materials will come at an extra cost at the beginning, but will ultimately yield savings by foregoing virgin materials.

As the Foundation says, waiting for regulation “cannot be an excuse for inaction – and companies leading the way will reap the rewards. Equally, businesses need not wait for regulation to enable change, but can play an active role in advocating for it”.