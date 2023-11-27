The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The lack of stringent national policies or a globally consistent definition of net zero buildings is holding back their transition.

A report co-authored by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and Arup identifies shortcomings and gaps in the current global approach to net zero operation carbon for buildings.

The built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global carbon emissions, with almost three-quarters originating from its operations.

Cutting operational carbon is central to meeting global climate goals of net zero by 2050.

The report, Net-zero operational carbon buildings: State of the art, analysed the status quo of the renewable transition for buildings and found a lack of market incentive to decarbonise due to vague definitions and policy. The analysis was led by WBCSD, an organisation of over 200 international companies working for the sustainable transition, and Arup, a UK professional services firm.

Reaching net zero operational carbon

These emissions are generally split into two categories: operational and embodied carbon. The latter is the footprint associated with the materials and construction processes across the entire lifecycle of a building.

Operational emissions, which are estimated to account for 28-30% of global carbon emissions, are generated from all energy sources used for powering buildings, such as lighting, power, heating, cooling and ventilation. CO2 emissions from building operations reached an all-time high of around 10 gigatonnes in 2021, up 5% from 2020 and 2% from 2019, which suggests that they are on the rise.

Energy efficiency is central to achieving net zero operational carbon; indeed, according to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency must double by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement goals. As such, without significant progress in upgrading buildings by 2030, the chance of achieving net zero by 2050 will be in jeopardy.

Roland Hunziker, director of built environment at WBCSD, said: “The buildings sector is critical to achieve the energy transition, as it consumes more than half of the world’s electricity. Reducing energy consumption and switching to renewable energy are two sides of the same coin to achieve net-zero operational buildings at scale in line with available capacity.”

There is global momentum in addressing this issue. Over 40 countries have voluntarily committed to the UN High Level Climate Champions 2030 Breakthrough Goals, which include a target for 100% of building projects completed in 2030 to be net zero in operation or to reduce whole-life carbon emissions, which are generated across the whole lifecycle of a building, from manufacturing, operations to end-of-life.

The voluntary World Green Building Council’s (WGBC) Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 has 175 signatories, while the US government has established the Federal Sustainability Plan for net zero emissions buildings for federal infrastructure by 2045.

Nevertheless, there remain significant barriers to achieving net zero operational carbon, as retrofits are slowing down and the workforce is lacking essential training and skills.

A lack of clarity is slowing the transition

The report found that a “clear direction” was missing to help drive behavioural change for all stakeholders, from supply chains of design, construction and operation, individual occupants to investment managers. This includes a lack of a “robust and globally consistent definition” for what constitutes a net zero building, and “substantial variation” in net zero standards by current industry certifications.

Current national policies include the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive which requires all buildings in the EU to be ‘nearly zero-energy’ buildings, and Japan’s Zero Energy Building Policy. No current national regulations, however, require buildings to be “truly net zero”, according to the report, and clear market incentives are missing. Moreover, investor pressure is rising amid concerns that locking in fossil fuel capacity may result in stranded assets in the built environment.

Researchers said that a clear-cut unified global definition is a foundational step to the transition as, once a truly net zero building is defined globally, a value premium can be attached to them, catalysing investment and driving the required market acceleration to achieve climate goals.

They highlighted a success story: the National Australian Built Environment Rating System, a market-based system for rating the performance of buildings across energy, water waste and indoor environment. It is credited with achieving an average 53% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for rated buildings in Australia since 2009 and expanded into the UK in 2020.

The report found that the voluntary sector guidance is more comprehensive, with the WGBC’s framework emerging as a leader. It also recommended the International Living Futures Institute’s certification for its alignment with the Paris Agreement and the EDGE Zero Carbon framework for developing markets with supply chain restrictions.

Accelerating the renewable building transition

According to the report, the ‘simplest’ definition of net zero is being powered 100% by its own on-site renewable energy.

On the demand side, this includes reducing energy demand to the net zero threshold to remain within the long-term availability of renewable energy generation in the locality. This includes transforming the building infrastructure to operate fully on electricity, ideally powered by renewable energy.

Because electricity from the grid in certain areas may be generated by fossil fuels, researchers advise installing on-site electricity generation to make buildings self-reliant.

Ultimately, the technologies to shift towards net zero already exist. The report recommends investing in procuring a facility manager, giving clear guidance and requirements to tenants, tuning buildings to improve performance and optimise energy management, including monitoring and targeting, and aiming to reduce overall energy demand.

SGV TAKE

We cannot expect the built environment to be on a clear path to decarbonise if the very definition of net zero is yet to be agreed upon: standardisation is necessary to incentivise market interest and investment. This must be prioritised in government regulation worldwide, alongside more stringent policies to set legally binding concrete national goals.