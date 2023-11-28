Net zero unachievable unless finance and beef end deforestation

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Pei Chi Wong, senior research associate at Global Canopy, argues that the finance sector and global meat industry need to end their impact on the destruction of forests if we are to achieve global sustainability goals.

New data shows financial institutions and big beef companies are just not hitting the mark when it comes to tackling deforestation.

In addition to cutting fossil fuel emissions, we need to simultaneously halt and prevent the destruction of the natural world on which we depend.

In particular, we need finance and agriculture to urgently work together to drive change across sectors and value chains, and hit climate targets.

It’s not unusual to hear about a bank or insurer divesting from coal, or a climate-related shareholder resolution at an oil and gas company. Over 700 financial institutions have committed to ensuring their portfolios and practices hit net zero by 2050 and, as drivers of the real economy, their efforts to achieve this should drive businesses, supply chains and sectors to change the way they operate.

Oil and gas operations account for around 15% of energy-related emissions globally, and, along with other fossil fuels, are a crucial focus for every financial institution’s climate transition plans.

But decarbonising the economy will be undermined, if, at the same time, we destroy and deforest the natural world on which we so depend. Deforestation causes 11% of global CO2 emissions and sits at the heart of interlinked climate, nature, food security and human rights challenges. There is simply no net zero while deforestation continues. And this means that any financial institution signed up to net zero is signed up to end deforestation, alongside driving decarbonisation.

It’s no accident that the UN has set a deadline for companies and financial institutions to eliminate commodity-driven deforestation by 2025. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) co-chairs state that transition plans that lack targets to eliminate deforestation are incomplete, and the Investor Agenda’s ICAPs Expectations Ladder specifies deforestation actions.

Financial institutions that choose to ignore this guidance risk missing their climate commitments, falling foul of the tightening compliance net and exposing themselves to considerable financial, regulatory, and reputational risk.

In contrast, those who choose to tackle deforestation will make valuable early headway towards their net zero targets alongside tackling many of the environmental and social challenges financial portfolios face.

So why do the great majority of financial institutions with strong net-zero targets have an inexplicable blind spot on deforestation, conversion, and associated human rights abuses?

Most financial institutions still don’t have a deforestation policy

It has been two full years since COP26, when leaders of 140 nations, accounting for more than 90% of the world’s forests, committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Yet our Deforestation Action Tracker, which provides the first-ever detailed stocktake of financial sector action on deforestation, conversion and associated human rights abuses, finds that, whilst there are pockets of immense progress, most financial institutions that are members of initiatives that make up GFANZ do not have a deforestation policy. Overall, 75% of financial institutions still do not have a deforestation policy at all, and only 10% have a policy in place for all highest-risk commodities – cattle products (beef and leather), soy, palm oil, and timber products (timber and pulp and paper).

What is almost more concerning is that just 21% of financial institutions recognise deforestation as a business risk. This is startling short-sightedness given the EU Deforestation Regulation means that companies now need to know if and how they are exposed to commodity-driven deforestation to access the EU market. Failure to comply could result in fines of at least 4% of EU-wide turnover, which could impact non-compliant portfolio companies’ valuations and share price performance.

Of course, some financial institutions are well ahead of the pack. They understand the financially material risk that deforestation represents to their portfolios and the importance of engaging with exposed companies and sectors – such as beef, or palm oil – towards deforestation-free practices and supply chains.

For example, 42% of members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance have published at least one commodity-specific deforestation policy, and 55% have published at least one associated human rights policy, better performance than average in taking these crucial first steps on the road to tangible action. Nearly half (44%) of financial institutions are now involved in a collaborative sector initiative on deforestation – such as Finance Sector Deforestation Action, IPDD, and the UNPRI’s Spring initiative, evidence that they are making some degree of focused effort to address the issue.

Companies and governments have their part to play

Of course, it’s not just down to the financial sector to end deforestation; companies and governments have their part to play. Yet, with new data on the world’s largest beef traders finding that cattle pasture continues to swallow forest in Brazil, it’s clear that existing company zero-deforestation commitments need to go beyond covering only direct supply and focusing on the Amazon. Financial institutions must do more to push for deforestation-free production and sourcing.

For example, 2020 exports from the world’s largest meat producer, JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) were linked to the clearance of 232,000 acres of forests and other ecosystems – almost three times the size of New York City. The net emissions from deforestation linked to these exports were equivalent to over 67 million tonnes of CO2, more than the entire annual emissions of Singapore.

It’s imperative that financial institutions use their sway with companies such as JBS to encourage a shift towards deforestation-free supply chains. The beef sector’s falling profitability, associations with illegal land grabbing and a planned JBS IPO which threatens to shortly steal away the influence of minority shareholders, provide extra incentive to do so without delay.

Investor engagement is key

We need to see investors engaging actively with beef companies – and the palm oil, pulp, paper and timber sectors – to identify, prevent and mitigate the risks and impacts of deforestation, conversion and associated human rights abuses. This needs to happen with the same sense of urgency and gusto as with oil and gas engagement: we need to hear as much about active ownership practices with the likes of JBS and Marfrig (BVMF:MRFG3) as we do with Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TTE), especially with just 11% of the financial institutions assessed having a deforestation policy for beef or leather supply chains.

In the past, lack of data on deforestation was often blamed for delaying investors’ engagement efforts, but now with Forest IQ, a powerful new data platform for financial institutions that brings together actionable data on how more than 2,000 major companies are addressing their links to deforestation, there are no more excuses. Further deforestation-free finance guidance developed by leading NGOs in consultation with financial institutions provides clear and practical step-by-step actions that can be taken to eliminate deforestation, conversion and associated human rights abuses from financial portfolios.

Time to act now

In 2022, the annual rate of deforestation was equivalent to 15 football fields per minute, and a more recent analysis links the UK to deforestation the size of Paris over the last two years. Financial institutions have no choice but to put their best foot forward on the path towards eliminating the issue; if they fail, not only will they miss climate targets but expose themselves to a mounting set of legislative, market access and environmental risks.

Financial institution-led initiatives tackling deforestation can take clear and actionable steps to support and drive members to take clear and actionable steps towards eliminating financed deforestation. With nearly half of the financial institutions assessed in this year’s Deforestation Action Tracker a member of one or more initiatives tackling deforestation, there is much potential for improvement.

If change happens quickly, it could be widespread. And with food systems and agriculture set to be at the heart of COP 28 negotiations, deforestation could once again be in the climate hot seat. Finance just needs to get a move on.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.