UK watchdog upholds Brewdog greenwash complaint

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld a complaint about a Brewdog Instagram ad, which was deemed misleading given that it failed to clarify the basis of its carbon-negative claim.

The ASA ruled that an Instagram ad contained insufficient information to support Brewdog’s claim of being carbon-negative.

It is increasingly challenging to convey green claims effectively across social media, as the complexity of the information outmatches the available space.

Concern about greenwash continues to grow and it is likely to be an important factor in communications in 2024.

What was the issue with the ad?

According to the ASA, an Instagram post by Brewdog in July 2023 featured an image of a poster, containing a childlike drawing of Earth covered in flames. The text accompanying the drawing stated “drink it for me” in the style of a child’s handwriting.

Text on the other half of the poster stated “BEER FOR YOUR GRANDCHILDREN”, alongside an image of Brewdog Punk IPA Lager, and a badge with the text “Positive Planet CERTIFIED CARBON NEGATIVE COMPANY”.

The caption stated: “Beer for your Grandchildren. From the World’s First Carbon Negative brewery. Find out how we’re working to ensure we have a planet to enjoy beer on via the link in our bio”.

Two complainants then challenged whether the ad was misleading because it failed to clarify the basis of the carbon-negative claim.

Social media is an increasing challenge for greenwash

The complexity that underpins many emission reduction claims makes it increasingly difficult to steer clear of greenwash – especially given that one of the signs of greenwash is understood to be claims without support, or that are overly vague.

Brewdog challenged that Instagram did not permit links to be included within the caption. Instead, the company explained that the caption directed consumers to its Instagram ‘bio’ which included a link to a web page detailing the basis of the claim. These included that carbon avoided or removed from the atmosphere resulting from their investment in nature-based projects was greater than the carbon emitted in making their beer, plus statistics relating to BrewDog’s carbon reduction achievements and offsetting and a link to BrewDog’s Positive Planet Carbon Negative Company Certificate.

In Brewdog’s defence, a further link was included on that page which explained its wider sustainability projects. The beer company said that, given the small scale of the photo and the space and functionality constraints of Instagram, directing consumers to refer to a link in the ‘bio’ for more information was standard practice and that consumers were accustomed to that.

They re-iterated that the link explained the basis of the carbon-negative claim contained in the ad and substantiated the claim. Furthermore, Brewdog emphasised that the image of the poster contained the Positive Planet certification, an independent organisation that had certified its carbon-negative credentials. The company further detailed that Positive Planet had used the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, an internationally recognised methodology and approved by the UK Government, to calculate its emissions.

The group believed that the clear reference to the Positive Planet certification in the ad provided an additional signpost which would guide consumers to an explanation of the ad’s claims. It explained that an internet search of ‘Brewdog Positive Planet’ would direct consumers to various web pages which detailed the certification and provided a definition of carbon negative.

The ASA’s position

According to the ASA, the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (or CAP code) requires that the basis of environmental claims must be clear, and stated that unqualified claims could mislead if material information was omitted. CAP Guidance states that advertisers should avoid using unqualified carbon-neutral claims, and because information explaining the basis for those claims helped consumers’ understanding, such information should therefore not be omitted.

It further stated that accurate information about whether (and the degree to which) the claim was based on active reduction carbon emissions or based on offsetting should be included in ads to ensure consumers understood the basis on which carbon neutrality was achieved.

The ASA said it considered that consumers would understand from the ad that Brewdog was a carbon-negative brewery, meaning that, as a business, it had a net effect of removing more carbon from the atmosphere than it emitted.

A spokesman added: “We considered, within that context, the text ‘BEER FOR YOUR GRANDCHILDREN’ reinforced the carbon negative claim. However, we considered that there was no information provided in the ad which explained the basis of Brewdog’s ‘carbon negative’ accreditation or the claim ‘BEER FOR YOUR GRANDCHILDREN’.”

It was acknowledged that the ad referred consumers to a link for the Brewdog website which contained further information about its carbon reduction and offsetting project, but the ad itself did not include information which explained the basis of the claim. Without that information, it was believed that consumers would not have sufficient information to understand the basis of the environmental claims in the ad.

While the ASA noted the inclusion of the Positive Planet carbon negative badge within the image of the poster, it considered it insufficient to make the basis of the environmental claim clear because it did not provide information in the ad on the basis for the “carbon negative” claim.

While it may be, owing to space and functionality constraints, standard practice to direct consumers to links housed in the ‘bio’ for further information, the claims appeared in an Instagram post, the caption of which was limited to 2,200 characters.

The ASA therefore did not consider the ad to be limited by space, and in any case, considered the use of a completely unqualified “carbon negative” claim would be likely to mislead. Because there was no qualifying information in the ad which outlined the basis for Brewdog’s “carbon negative” claim, the conclusion was that the ad was misleading. The ad breached CAP Code (Edition 12) rules 3.1, 3.3 (Misleading advertising) and 11.1 (Environmental claims).

SGV TAKE

Brewdog has taken the right steps in gaining third-party certification of its carbon-negative claims, even though there is a great deal of nuance to be unpicked as to the boundaries of the claim and how it is achieved. It is also probably unhelpful that the Brewdog marketing department has a history of stretching claims, from the size of its forestry project in Scotland to the amount of CO2 to be sequestered.

The difficulty here is that, with the enormous amount of data that underpins any claim around greenhouse gases and the climate, it is impossible to provide sufficient data in the very short amount of space meant for promotion – and which any marketer worth their salt would wish to see elsewhere. Yet the very complexity and confusion that surrounds terms such as carbon negative, carbon neutral or even climate neutral means that without explanation they simply serve to confuse the public further.

This issue highlights the importance of using language that is clear in communications, and not using a shorthand term when the very definition of that term (and the boundaries of what it covers) remains open to debate. Given the importance of consumer trust, corporates must work to align and integrate relevant knowledge across different parts of the business to ensure that communications play their role in the right way.