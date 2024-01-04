The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Cities and businesses will be able to align their sustainability efforts to specific environmental limits, known as Earth system boundaries, following the publication of a new set of guidelines.

The Earth Commission has released 10 principles to help cities and companies understanding their impact on natural resources and help them budget actions and behaviour.

There is growing interest in identifying the planetary boundaries that support the healthy operation of the systems underlying healthy and functional ecosystems.

Growing concern about tipping points and their extreme impact on human life and the economy could well lead to the integration of planetary boundaries into corporate assessment.

As greater understanding of the need to integrate climate action with nature protection continues to grow, so is recognition that different actors within the economic system have got to find new approaches to working within existing systems, and in collaboration.

New quantifications of the limits of Earth’s vital systems (such as climate, biodiversity, water and air) include impacts on people – have been measured in the same units as planetary stability, building a framework and operational budget within which companies and cities can develop sustainable operations.

By developing common principles and a clear protocol translating Earth System boundaries (ESBs) into direct guidance, a new paper aims to ensure ESB translation is robust, transparent, fair and comparable across domains and geographies.

Using ESBs to combine action from cities and corporates together

According to an international team of researchers from the Earth Commission, including the University of Exeter’s Professor Gail Whiteman, a key missing leverage point in climate action has been the synergistic power of cities and big businesses working together to tackle climate change, biodiversity, water and other planetary pressures.

In an article published in Nature Science Translating Earth system boundaries for cities and businesses, the team have outlined 10 principles and a protocol which ‘translate’ Earth system boundaries into budgets so that cities and businesses can incorporate them into their operations. These were first explored in a paper published in Nature Sustainability in 2023, How to stop cities and companies causing planetary harm and in Safe and Just Earth System Boundaries

Earth system boundaries are limits within which the Earth system can function without incurring significant harm to people, and relate to the climate, the terrestrial biosphere, freshwater, nutrients and air pollution.

‘Translating’ is a process in which ESBs are converted into budgets that are more meaningful for stakeholders – converting them, for example, into budgets for volume of freshwater use per year, or amount of nitrogen fertiliser applied per hectare per year.

“Respecting ESBs requires concerted actions from diverse actors – including states, cities, businesses – based on a clear and shared understanding of their fair share of resources and responsibilities,” lead author Professor Xuemei Bai said, highlighting the importance of collaboration and shared commitment.

The ten principles for translating planetary boundaries into useful guidance

The study presents 10 principles for conducting this process of translation in an effective and fair manner. It argues that translation activities must be:

1) Scientifically rigorous – evidence based, with reproducible quantitative outcomes.

2) Transparent – the rationale for allocations is clearly explained and underlying assumptions and normative considerations are made explicit.

3) Just – ensuring that intergenerational and intragenerational equity is sufficiently incorporated.

4) Systemic – the potential consequences of the activity on other locations and parts of the Earth system must be considered.

5) Sufficiently safe – it’s important to ensure that appropriate buffers are in place.

6) Context sensitive – that local conditions are taken into account. This is especially important as many actors have focused on GHG emissions management, something which has an equal impact on the atmosphere and climate change no matter where they are emitted.

7) Enabling – that the guidance and budgets are simple and universal enough to allow for alignment in different contexts.

8) Incentivising – actors who are ‘pioneers’ are emboldened to set more ambitious targets, while ‘laggards’ have suitable pathways to catch up.

9) Dynamic and time bound – targets are able to be updated and adjusted.

10) Synergetic – synergies are maximised and negative impacts are minimised.

Co-author Gail Whiteman, Professor of Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School, said: “Cities, businesses and other local actors are often overlooked in sustainability plans but their decisions have widespread environmental and social impacts. Our guidance and the 10 principles we set out here provide ground-breaking support to these keystone actors that they can contribute meaningfully to global efforts to live within safe and just boundaries.”

The study also presents a clear protocol to guide translation efforts, which takes stakeholders through the different decision points pertaining to specific physical characteristics of each Earth system boundary.

For instance, the authors highlight considerations relating to the spatial construct of the boundary (eg regional, local, ecoregion, biome, basin, grid), the state of the boundary (whether or not the safe boundary has already been transgressed and, if so, by how much and by whom), and the regenerative nature of the boundary (whether and how quickly the Earth system domain regenerates).

The protocol then offers guidance on temporal perspectives (whether a forward- or backward-looking approach should be applied) and the selection of appropriate sharing approaches that adequately consider equity and local contexts.

The 10 principles and protocol together provide guidance for the selection of suitable sharing approaches for allocating budgets and impact reduction responsibilities.

Understanding the Earth System approach

The Earth Commission, hosted by Future Earth, is the scientific cornerstone of the Global Commons Alliance, a coalition of scientists, philanthropists, civil society groups, businesses and innovators enabling collective action to safeguard the global commons. It has supported the work on the Earth System.

The Earth System is made up of many interconnected processes that keep the planet stable or, when disrupted, radically alter its ability to provide a habitable environment. The Earth Commission’s research explores processes in climate, air, water – both ground and surface water – biodiversity – within natural ecosystems and working landscapes – and fertilisers – both nitrogen and phosphorus.

While previous research such as the ‘Planetary Boundaries’ have studied the ‘safe’ limits of these processes, this is the first to incorporate ‘justice’ into scientific analysis, using the same units of measurement. This means the scientists identified limits at which humans are protected from significant harm resulting from planetary changes. These ‘just’ boundaries are in some places more stringent than the ‘safe’ boundaries. Additional work from the Commission identifies the conditions needed for people to access resources for a dignified life.

Prof. Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said: “All the models today that take us to net zero assume that nature will continue to provide buffering capacity against global warming. There are nine biophysical processes and systems that regulate the state of the Earth System – the Planetary Boundaries – the Earth Commission took six of these and scientifically quantified them with safety and justice considerations to indicate a safe landing zone for people and the planet. Working holistically across these domains is crucial to our ability to reach net zero.”

Trade-offs will be made but must be understood

The field of research exploring how ESBs can be translated across actors operating at different scales and in different contexts is still in its infancy. This study provides the first comprehensive framework on translation, grounded in both science and justice, for cities and businesses to move towards reaching urgent global sustainability targets.

Professor Bai cautioned: “Each allocation according to a sharing approach will inevitably come with its own trade-offs and inbuilt biases, where moving towards equity in one aspect can move away from attaining equity in another, and where choices in the sharing approaches might favour or disfavour certain actor types over others. Multiple sharing approaches often need to be incorporated into translation approaches to better approximate Earth system justice.”

SGV Take

It’s been argued that in achieving both net zero and nature protection goal setting and transformation, a just and equitable approach is essential to planetary stability. While this is a perspective more welcomed in the scientific community today, the way in which risk awareness beyond the purely financial is rapidly become a new 21st century norm means that corporations need to be aware of what is going to be expected of them in the next few years.