The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has announced that 320 organisations from over 46 countries have committed to start making nature-related disclosures based on the TNFD Recommendations published in September 2023.

TNFD disclosures begin for organisations with $4 trillion in market cap and $14 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Signatory organisations will deploy the Recommendations over the next three years.

Reporters come from over 46 countries, showing the widespread recognition of the importance of reporting on nature risk.

Climate-related sustainability reporting is going mainstream through the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, as well as regulation in a growing number of jurisdictions. It is also expanding in scope: COP28 saw the inclusion of agriculture and the food system into climate negotiations, nearly a year after the landmark agreement of global action on protecting nature and biodiversity at COP15.

The guidelines from the TNFD are intended to enable business and finance to integrate nature into decision-making, and ultimately support a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, TNFD co-chair and deputy executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said: “Twelve months ago the world came together to agree to the Global Biodiversity Framework to halt and reverse nature loss, including a specific target on corporate reporting. The release of the TNFD recommendations in September last year provided the tools to do that and today we have seen the market commit to start taking action.”

Addressing emissions alone is no longer enough to tackle climate change and, as we recognise the increasingly interconnected nature of climate and nature risk, investors are demanding decision-useful information to help them understand their risk profile.

Nature loss is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity, deeply connected with the climate crisis, and growing social inequality around the world – and it’s an operational and strategic business risk as well. Businesses must understand that they operate within an ecosystem, and risks to changes in the natural systems can have a direct impact on operations. That’s to say nothing of the reputational, regulatory and litigation risk operators may face.

Nature is a strategic and operational issue

Analysis suggests that 55% of global GDP – equivalent to about $58 trillion – is moderately or highly dependent on nature, up almost one-third, or $14 trillion, since 2020. The EU Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) has warned that the collapse of ecosystems is putting half of the world’s GDP at risk, while annual climate-related losses could amount to an estimated €170 billion in the EU alone. Nature degradation can translate into chronic physical risk, such as the risk to agriculture and the food system arising from lack of clean fresh water.

Addressing nature-related financial risks has become an increasingly salient issue for many investors. Carine Smith Ihenacho, chief governance & compliance officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, said: “ As active contributors to the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), we are committed to leveraging this tool to deepen our understanding of our portfolio’s nature-related impacts and dependencies, further reinforcing our responsible investment efforts in this important area.”

Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ingka Group I IKEA, and Jon Abrahamsson Ring, chief executive of Inter IKEA Group, said in a joint statement: “Nature urgently needs attention and collaboration from us all, which is why we are delighted to become a TNFD early adopter.”

“We see nature-related issues as a strategic business issue and believe the TNFD recommendations and guidance will support us in further assessing risks and opportunities and allowing more targeted positive action. We also know that our future relevance, success and resilience of our business is directly linked to how we address this now, in order to prepare for the future generations.”

The implementation of TNFD reporting

The implementation of the TNFD has been described by David Craig, co-chair of the initiative and former founder and chief executive of Refinitiv, as “a milestone event”. What it does is provide a clear signal that investors, lenders, insurers and companies are recognising that their business models and portfolios are highly dependent on both nature and climate and need to be treated as both strategic risks and investment opportunities.

The first adopters of the TNFD Recommendations have said that they will begin publishing TNFD-aligned disclosures as part of their annual corporate reporting for FY2023, FY2024 or FY2025.

The initial cohort includes leading publicly listed companies across geographies and industry sectors, representing $4 trillion in market capitalisation; over 100 financial institutions, including some of the world’s largest asset owners and managers, representing $14 trillion in AUM as well as banks, insurers and other leading market intermediaries such as stock exchanges and audit and accounting firms.

The organisations announced as part of this first cohort of TNFD adopters are headquartered in over 46 countries. Among the notable financial institutions are NBIM (the largest single owner in the world’s stock markets, owning almost 1.5% of all shares in the world’s listed companies), as well as seven of the 29 Globally Systemically Important Banks (GSIBs).

Craig added: “We are delighted to see such a strong, diverse and international group of companies and financial institutions step forward only four months after the release of our recommendations and look forward to even more stepping forward over the coming months.”

Where the TNFD comes from

The TNFD was launched in June 2021 with the support of G20 and G7 governments and was a follow-up from the work on climate disclosure under the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

The TNFD corporate reporting recommendations on nature-related issues were published in September 2023 after a two-year design and development process led by the TNFD’s 40 Taskforce members and supported by 20 knowledge partners with global market input and participation. Over 250 institutions worldwide pilot-tested the TNFD’s proposed approach during its design and development phase.

The 14 recommended disclosures follow the approach and structure developed by the TCFD launched by Michael Bloomberg and Mark Carney in December 2015. They have been designed to enable the achievement of the global policy goals outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed to by 196 countries at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 held in Montreal in December 2022.

They have also been designed to be consistent with the new S1 and S2 standards on sustainability reporting published in mid-2023 by the ISSB as well as existing nature and biodiversity impact reporting standards provided to market participants by the GRI.

SGV TAKE

It is a positive step to see the launch of the Recommendations for reporting on nature risk, although there are still questions around boundaries for reporting. There are two key issues here, however: the first is the extent to which such reporting will cascade through the supply chain, as happened with climate-related reporting. The second is the speed at which the recommendations might move from voluntary to compliance, exactly as the TCFD did beforehand.

Either way, it seems likely that business has a lot more to get ahead of than Scope 1, 2 and 3 reporting.