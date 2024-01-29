GRI launches new biodiversity standard

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As nature faces unprecedented pressures, with human activity the leading cause for one million animal and plant species being pushed to the brink of extinction, GRI has published a major update to its Biodiversity Standard.

The GRI has published a major update of its Biodiversity Standard, providing a common framework for companies to understand their dependencies and impact on nature.

With the Global Biodiversity Framework requiring 30% of land and ocean to be protected by 30% by 2030, the sector will create risk for corporate operations and investment opportunity for many.

Nature has pivotal role to play in the fight against the climate crisis but is also fundamental to the existence of an economy – a variety of industries depend on, and profit, from natural resources. However, that growth has coincided with a catastrophic decline in natural systems; a decline that includes a 70% reduction in the average species population size since 1970.

Setting a new global benchmark in accountability for biodiversity impacts, the GRI 101: Biodiversity 2024 is intended to support organisations around the world to comprehensively disclose their most significant impacts on biodiversity, throughout their operations and value chain.

The climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis are closely intertwined, and nature is emerging as a powerful ally in approaches to tackling climate change and building resilience. This is leading to increasing pressure on the integration of biodiversity into reporting, in order to address the growing risks from nature and biodiversity loss, and building resilience to climate change.

As Carol Adams, chair of the GRI Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB) said: “The impacts of biodiversity loss stem well beyond the natural environment, undermining progress of the SDGs and having devastating consequences for people, while it is also a multiplying factor in the climate crisis. Understanding the impacts that organisations have is therefore a crucial aspect of implementing global solutions to halt and even reverse the damage and address existential threats. ”

The revised GRI Standard builds on key global developments in the biodiversity field, such as the UN Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), the Science Based Target Network (SBTN) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

Marco Lambertini, convener of the Nature Positive Initiative said: “Just over a year ago the world agreed to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. A nature positive global goal. To deliver on this ambition we need standards and metrics to assess and report negative and positive impacts, and drive action and accountability. We know what to do, we need to do it at the scale and speed required to build a nature positive future. One with more nature, not less.”

Growth of focus on nature

The new GRI Biodiversity Standard arrives at a time when biodiversity is on a precipice: the latest IPBES assessment warns that biodiversity is declining in every region; while 50% of the global economy is under threat due to biodiversity loss (WEF analysis). Meanwhile, the internationally-agreed GBF is galvanizing action to protect biodiversity, with Target 15 requiring businesses to disclose and reduce biodiversity-related risks and impacts.

The broader economic cost associated with loss of nature is immense. Australian and European researchers put a value of $125 trillion on natural ecosystems services back in 2011. That year global GDP was $75.2 trillion. The authors estimate that due to changes in land use between 1997 (when they made their first calculations), and 2011, global loss of ecosystem services was valued at somewhere between $4.3 trillion and $20.2 trillion a year.

To get an idea of the acceleration of interest here, the Business for Nature Coalition (managing $9 trillion in assets) signed the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge in 2021, committing to set targets and disclose annual progress on biodiversity targets. The Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosure (TFND) was set up in June 2021, which also saw the UN adopt its System of Environmental Accounting (SEEA) which integrates economic and environmental data to provide a better understanding of the contribution of the environment to the economy and the impact of the economy on this environment

What is within the new standard?

The updated GRI Standard sets a new bar for transparency on biodiversity impacts. It will support detailed, location-specific reporting, both within an organization’s operations and throughout its supply chain, ensuring stakeholders can assess how impacts on biodiversity are mitigated and reduced. Identifying and managing an organisation’s most significant impacts is critical to understanding dependencies and risks.

Enabling companies to meet growing demands from multiple stakeholders for information on biodiversity impacts, the GRI Biodiversity Standard delivers:

Full transparency throughout the supply chain – often where the most significant impacts on biodiversity can go under reported.

– often where the most significant impacts on biodiversity can go under reported. Location-specific reporting on impacts – including countries and jurisdictions, with detailed information on the place and size of operational sites.

– including countries and jurisdictions, with detailed information on the place and size of operational sites. New disclosures on the direct drivers of biodiversity loss – covering land use, climate change, overexploitation, pollution and invasive species.

– covering land use, climate change, overexploitation, pollution and invasive species. Requirements for reporting impacts on society – including those on communities and Indigenous Peoples, and how organizations engage with local groups in the restoration of affected ecosystems.

Any organisation can freely download GRI 101 now, while it will be formally in effect for reporting on 1 January 2026. Over the next two years, GRI intends to pilot the use of the Standard with early adopters, with priority given to GRI Community members.

Julia Oliva, Policy Director, Union for Ethical BioTrade added: “There has been a fundamental shift in expectations around companies’ responsibilities related to biodiversity. Companies need to take urgent action to reverse biodiversity loss, restore nature and respect the rights, roles and contributions of people along supply chains. When these actions not only take place, but are validated and communicated via a common reporting structure such as GRI, all stakeholders benefit from such transparency.”