Organizations shouldn’t solely view ESG initiatives through the lens of compliance, writes Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive of LatentView Analytics, arguing that ESG improvements directly impact the bottom line and can be a key driver of financial success.

With 70% of consumers stating they would pay premium prices for brands that improve their ESG efforts, brands have to decide where that improvement will come from.

While many companies are focused on external ESG initiatives , they are failing to recognize the internal areas that can be improved for the added benefit of significant cost reduction.

When organizations shift their view of ESG to something that can also drive financial success, they are unlocking new opportunities to drive profitability.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy has become an increasingly popular topic in boardrooms and at business conferences for the last several years. The consumer is making it clear that there are real financial benefits for brands that embrace environmental responsibility. According to an IBM survey, 70% of consumers would pay a premium of 35%, on average, for brands that show improvement in their ESG efforts.

As ESG has become more conspicuous, most large businesses have taken steps to publish voluntary ESG sustainability reports and make concrete changes to their operations to be more sustainably-minded.

The pressure to enhance ESG performance is particularly pronounced in Europe, where regulatory requirements such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) now mandate large companies to disclose detailed reporting about ESG performance annually. In the US, consumer expectations are also pushing ESG initiatives forward, but there is a more significant emphasis on tying these improvements to the bottom line.

ESG initiatives can not only improve top-line growth by appealing to value-oriented consumers, but they can also reduce costs, lift productivity, and even boost investment and asset optimization.

Yet, a fundamental challenge many organizations face today is the fragmentation of their data and the lack of a comprehensive understanding of its impact on ESG compliance. This hampers transparency for mandatory reporting, but, more importantly, it makes improvements difficult to address at a strategic level and quantify on a financial level.

In this dynamic context, an organization’s stance towards data can be one of the most impactful elements of its sustainability journey. In many cases, organizations are already taking multiple steps to improve their ESG footprint; a holistic data strategy simply helps them stitch these efforts together—ultimately impacting the bottom line. By analyzing the data generated across various aspects of their operations, businesses can identify opportunities for change that contribute to ESG goals while also enhancing their financial performance.

In the subsequent sections of this article, we will explore three use cases that demonstrate how data analytics can be harnessed to elevate ESG initiatives beyond simple reporting compliance, resulting in truly impactful outcomes.

Reducing food waste with intelligent inventory management and demand forecasting

Food waste is a significant global challenge, with approximately 1.3 billion tons of food wasted annually. For companies operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, efficient inventory management and demand forecasting can be instrumental in reducing food waste.

Inventory management analytics provide greater visibility into stock levels, enabling companies to make informed decisions about when to restock or when to promote products that are approaching the end of their shelf life. Demand forecasting goes a step further by helping CPG companies anticipate fluctuations in product demand and use marketing as a channel to promote products nearing their expiration date, reducing waste and increasing sales.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the ESG landscape in the food supply chain. By leveraging AI-powered solutions, companies can optimize their supply chains, monitor product freshness, and reduce waste while improving ESG compliance.

In essence, connecting the dots between inventory management, demand forecasting, and marketing in the FMCG sector demonstrates how small data-driven changes can have a big impact on reducing food waste, aligning with ESG objectives.

Carbon emission reduction through energy management

Another crucial aspect of ESG compliance is the reduction of carbon emissions. In the US, electricity production is responsible for nearly 25% of greenhouse gas emissions.

By implementing data analytics solutions optimized for energy efficiency in buildings, organizations can significantly reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and decrease carbon emissions. Real-time data from sensors can be analyzed to identify areas where energy efficiency can be improved, leading to both financial and environmental benefits.

For example, Schneider Electric is a French multinational company that focuses on energy management and has a range of IoT-connected solutions that integrate with enterprise systems to help meet sustainability, efficiency, and cost reduction goals. Since 2018, these sensors have helped its clients save 440 million tons of CO2 emissions.

What’s important to note about Schneider’s success in curbing carbon emissions is not just that its sensor data was collected, but that organizations then connected that data across their entire operation. Once you have an accurate picture of your entire emissions footprint, you can begin focusing on the most impactful areas of waste, or, in many cases, track the impact of the work you’ve already been doing.

Improving transportation and logistics with toute optimization

Transportation and logistics are another area where operational changes can have the largest impact. By optimizing transportation routes, you can reduce your carbon footprint while also drastically cutting down on fuel costs.

The success of route optimization is evident in the case of UPS, which launched dynamic routing on its ORION system in 2021. This update saved 2-4 miles per driver by simply reoptimizing routes based on changing conditions versus an old system that had a predetermined route at the beginning of the day. In total, this system will save UPS 10 million gallons of fuel annually, which, with today’s prices, could amount to $30-40 millions.

Such massive savings, both in carbon emissions and dollars spent are only possible when an organization prioritizes data systems that can ingest all of their shipments and its entire available workforce, and map it against real-time traffic data. This is no small feat of data engineering, but it’s one that has massive implications for ESG goals as well as the bottom line.

The power of using data to connect the dots between your ESG initiatives

The relationship between ESG improvements and operational changes driven by data is a powerful one. Far too often, ESG initiatives feel like additional investments, ones that might be hard to make in today’s capital-constrained environment.

But if organization leaders make the real investment in building the data infrastructure to collect, connect, and visualize your ESG initiatives, you’ll often find that you’re actually dramatically improving your business via top-line growth, cost savings, productivity boosts, or investment optimizations.

Organizations shouldn’t solely view ESG initiatives through the lens of corporate social responsibility; ESG improvements directly impact the bottom line and can be a key driver of financial success. And at scale, small changes can have a dramatic effect.

