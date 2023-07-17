Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Green skills are no longer a nice-to-have; they are quickly becoming an absolute must for any business keen to keep pace with their industry. Findings from LinkedIn’s recently published Global Green Skills Report 2023 reveal a staggering 15.2 per cent surge in green job postings worldwide compared to last year.

With businesses increasingly recognising the importance of sustainability and ESG, the demand for green skilled workers is quickly outstripping supply. Now, employers must begin cultivating green skills within their workforce, equipping staff with the tools to meet the businesses’ present and future green needs.

The advice — that it is better to build, rather than buy, talent — is one we often give to business leaders in a race for technical and digital skills that are in short supply in the labour market. Yet, when it comes to bridging the green skills gap, there is an added layer of complexity due to a lack of clarity over its precise meaning.

Defining green skills

The phrase ‘green skills’ is broadly recognised as the skills and careers directly supporting the transition from a high to a low-carbon economy. Building clear and accessible pathways into a green career is fundamental to the UK’s transition plans and meeting the UK government’s ambition to create 2 million green jobs by 2030.

However, from a training perspective, there is still little industry-wide consensus about how to deliver green upskilling in their workforce due to the wide variety of skills potentially encapsulated under the phrase.

For instance, LinkedIn’s report explores green skills across energy production and utilities, transportation and finance. Yet, the differences in skills requirements between an individual working in solar energy and carbon accounting are significant.

The term could mean skills relating to how a business provides its products or services (e.g., an energy company that can use renewable sources instead of fossil fuels) or skills relating to how a business operates (e.g., corporate sustainability or carbon accounting).

Alternatively, it could mean skills relating to how a business strategises for the future, such as climate action planning and environmental finance, or skills that enable individuals and organisations to make informed decisions that balance economic performance with environmental responsibility.

As a result, there can be quite a variation in the design and delivery goals of green skills training programmes, and green skills will mean something different depending on the industry. In the current dynamic ESG landscape, the term will likely continue to evolve and encompass a broad range of competencies.

For businesses, the key to building an effective green skill strategy is to take the time to identify which combination of these skills is most suitable for your business.

Green apprenticeships and training

The priority should be to ensure people from all backgrounds can access green jobs, expand the talent pool and bring people with a wider range of experiences into the new green economy. Professional apprenticeships, designed to give professionals a solid grounding in sustainability and work-based experience at the same time, are key to delivering this transformation in our current workforce.

For instance, BPP are currently looking to build green skills into existing apprenticeship programmes in legal, finance, digital and technology, business and administration. These help to equip professionals with key green skills to help with sustainability reporting and ESG investing/decision-making. Regardless of whether a job is considered ‘directly green’, everyone would be better equipped with an understanding of sustainability.

To create a wider pipeline of early green talent, the government should review and enhance other green training pathways (e.g., traineeships, T-levels, internships and skills boot camps) to provide young people with an early understanding of green career pathways and give them the confidence and skills needed to move into an entry-level role.

For employers, partnering with a professional training provider can also be an incredibly valuable way to gain insights into the specific skills needs of your business and the most effective way to deliver this upskilling. This is especially valuable for SMEs without access to an entire L&D department.

BPP currently consults with local authorities, employers, apprentices and sector representatives to help define and best develop the green skills they need. However, there is room for far greater collaboration between education providers, employers and the government to help create clear ‘green skill’ pathways for current professionals and young people alike.

Final thoughts

In the race towards a more sustainable future, reskilling our workforce is an essential first step if we want to meet our Net Zero target of 2050. Business leaders must take the time to properly identify the specific green skills which their operations demand and create a comprehensive training plan to address those needs.

Demonstrating that you are a business committed to equipping your workforce with the tools needed to navigate the ever-evolving sustainability landscape will also be valuable in talent attraction and retention. It’s time to seize the reins of progress and begin shaping a UK workforce primed for a greener tomorrow.