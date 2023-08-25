Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The International Union for Conservation Nature’s World Commission on Protected Areas (IUCN WCPA) has launched a freely available guide to achieving the 30×30 target of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Agreed upon at COP15, the 30×30 target contains the commitment to conserve 30% of terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas by 2030.

Considering that it is hugely ambitious and wide-ranging, the guide can help those with the ability to take action to focus their specific resources accordingly.

The guide was launched at the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly in Vancouver, Canada, to help readers through the target, breaking down the elements and offering a path to effective implementation, including through equitable and rights-based action.

“We only have six years left to reach the target of conserving 30% of the Earth. It is an ambitious goal that must be attained effectively and equitably,” said IUCN acting director general Dr Grethel Aguilar. “This important and timely guide will help countries realise lasting positive outcomes for biodiversity and society, and recognises the key role of Indigenous peoples and local communities in achieving a better planet for all.”

What is the 30×30 target?

Known as the ‘30×30 target’, Target 3 of the Global Biodiversity Framework was agreed upon at COP15. It contains the commitment to conserve 30% of terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas by 2030, “especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem functions and services, are effectively conserved and managed through ecologically representative, well-connected and equitably governed systems of protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures”.

The goal is to recognise “indigenous and traditional territories, where applicable, and integrated into wider landscapes, seascapes and the ocean, while ensuring that any sustainable use, where appropriate in such areas, is fully consistent with conservation outcomes, recognizing and respecting the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities including over their traditional territories”.

Who is the guide designed for?

The guide is intended for use by government planners, policymakers and technical staff, private and public sector actors, IGOs, NGOs, as well as community groups and Indigenous peoples – with a specific focus on empowering these groups to act as custodians of their territories. It is intended to support countries in the development and execution of their plans for GBF Target 3. The guide focuses particularly on inclusivity and rights, equity and effectiveness, but also addresses prioritisation, connectivity, ecological representation, climate resilience and many other issues, drawing on existing data and information.

Each element of this multi-faceted target is explained in the guide along with guidance on planning for implementation, some overarching concepts that should guide implementation, resources for multi-stakeholder or multi-rightsholder approaches, reviews of key resources and some thoughts on how monitoring implementation can be developed.

SGV TAKE

We cannot achieve the 30×30 target – nor many other global sustainability goals – if we continue with business as usual. All actors from the private and public sectors need to come together to establish and implement effective strategies in order to get there. Considering that the 30×30 target is hugely ambitious and wide-ranging, the guide can help those with the ability to take action to focus their specific resources accordingly.