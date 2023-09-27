Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The climate crisis is an ever-present issue in our lives. Kevin Traynor, director of sustainability at Centrica’s (LSE:CNA) digital technology services, discusses how collaboration can transform the sustainability journey.

While over 500 UK companies have set science-aligned net zero targets, responsibility and accountability remain key to success.

Working with suppliers on ensuring that a full value chain understanding of footprint is necessary for those companies trying to achieve net zero.

Finding new ways to collaborate is going to play a central role in how we achieve not only the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but also effective action on climate change.

The climate crisis is an ever-present issue in our lives. No matter your business, or your industry, how we operate and the impact we have on the environment will have serious ramifications for this generation, and many generations to come. In June 2019, the UK government legislated a net zero emissions target by 2050 and currently, more than 500 large UK companies have committed to Net Zero through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The United Nations’ SDGs appear as a lighthouse in this stormy sea, providing a guide towards a sustainable future; something that we, at Centrica, and our partners at Fujitsu, have built into the foundations of how we do business.

But in a world saturated with buzzwords and flashy statements, with little action to back them up, how do we ensure that this pledge is more than just an eloquent manifesto?

How do we genuinely contribute to the fight against climate change? The answer lies in action and accountability. We must all go beyond words or promises, and demonstrate visible changes and progress, marking our steadfast journey towards carbon neutrality, and beyond.

Our commitments — Fujitsu’s Climate & Energy Vision and our own People & Planet Plan — aren’t just about ticking boxes. United by a shared belief, together we act to ensure a just transition with sustainable solutions towards achieving our net zero goals.

Pioneering digital techniques

Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond simply reducing waste. Fujitsu currently uses its carbon footprint methodology to accurately measure and report on the emissions generated throughout the services it provides to Centrica. We are now planning to pilot and later implement these solutions to help us understand our own IT value chain emissions, identify hotspots, and plan for efficient carbon reduction strategies.

Since 2019, Fujitsu has been tracking our partnership’s Scope 3 emissions with the relentless ambition to deliver a significant year-on-year reduction. Any resulting emissions Fujitsu cannot yet reduce, are offset with Gold Standard, its international partner for offsetting projects. As a result, we’ve compensated for approximately 430 tonnes of CO2 emissions since 2019, with our carbon offsetting endeavours targeting international renewable energy ventures like the 400 MW solar power oasis in Bhadla, India, and the 100.5 MW wind power project in Madhya Pradesh, India, and the Buenos Aires Renewable Energy Project in Brazil.

Harnessing the power of collaboration

An element of our sustainability partnership with Fujitsu is helping embed Centrica’s People & Planet plan in our business, in particular around the value of technology in accelerating our decarbonisation journey through innovative solutions and outcomes. This came to life in June 2023, after a Sustainability Hackathon for graduates and apprentices from both organisations.

Having so many creative minds in one place generated incredible ideas about how we can move forward with our mission to redefine sustainability for modern business and tackle real-world challenges, as well as make the value of sustainability a reality for employees and customers alike. The Hackathon stood as a true testament to the role that collective idea generation plays in steering the course of sustainable transformation towards net zero and we look forward to developing solutions from the winning teams.

Throughout the longstanding relationship between Centrica and Fujitsu, collaboration has been the key to pioneering digital transformation and embedding sustainability in all areas of our partnership. In the last year, we nominated Fujitsu as our Technology Vendor of the Year at the Real Innovation Technology Awards, for our joint sustainability efforts, for which we were finalists.

Commitment to corporate social responsibility

Our partnership with Fujitsu is more than a mere platform for brainstorming – it’s a pact to instigate tangible changes. We’ve turned our commitment into a series of measurable practices, including eco-friendly reuse schemes for old laptops, and supporting circular economy principles. For starters, we focus on the green credentials of the hardware that we use.

Then, throughout the device’s lifecycle, we try to breathe new life into old devices. For instance, during the COVID pandemic, we refurbished old laptops so that team members could use them for home-schooling. These initiatives also allow us to help vulnerable communities by providing them with access to technology that they wouldn’t normally have. Today, over 750 refurbished laptops found new homes, including donations to schools in Malawi and Kenya, the Pentland Ukrainian Support Group and Bristol Outreach Services for the Homeless, through Fujitsu’s partnership with The Turing Trust.

For devices that have reached the end of their journey, we ensure their components are systematically broken down and recycled, leaving no space for waste. Since the start of 2023, Fujitsu has already responsibly recycled over 2,000 IT devices with 0% going to landfill through its Asset Lifecycle Management Programme.

The road ahead: an unwavering commitment

But this is just the start. We understand that sustainability is not a destination but a journey. We believe our work with Fujitsu plays a crucial role in contributing to achieving a net-zero society. It is also an essential part of attracting and retaining talent and driving commercial growth.

At Centrica and Fujitsu, we remain committed to combating climate change, addressing societal challenges, and working towards a sustainable future. The reality of the climate crisis is stark, which is why our commitment to sustainability is strong and always evolving.

