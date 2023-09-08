Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How skincare entrepreneurs are changing the beauty landscape and overcoming overproduction

Anete Vabule, co-founder at Selfnamed and sustainability officer at MADARA Cosmetics, argues that print-on-demand, white-label skincare is a viable and sustainable solution to the overproduction problem plaguing the cosmetics industry.
By Anete Vabule
8 September 2023, 07:35 Updated: 8 September 2023, 08:07
  • The beauty industry is facing environmental challenges, with small businesses and bespoke skincare initiatives developing sustainable innovations. 
  • As the beauty sector expands, its environmental toll will continue to rise, prompting a consumer shift towards more ethical and sustainable products and choices. 
  • Small enterprises are at the forefront of an eco-conscious shift, embracing sustainability and customization, transforming the beauty industry for the good. 

As co-founder at Selfnamed and sustainability officer at MADARA Cosmetics, I am deeply immersed in the beauty industry’s dynamics and the urgent need for sustainable solutions. The beauty industry is a behemoth, generating over $100 billion in revenue worldwide, with total revenues from the global cosmetics market set to hit $103.8 billion in 2023, representing a significant 11.6% year-over-year increase. However, this growth comes with a cost, and it’s our planet that’s paying the price. 

These statistics speak to potential; the potential for growth but also the potential to cause more unnecessary environmental harm. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or have chosen a path of self-deception, you know that unmitigated growth in any sector can cause untold environmental and social harm. And the beauty industry is no different. It’s an industry rife with false promises, false advertisements, claiming everything from ‘instant change’ and ‘all-natural’ ingredients, to unlimited supply and never-ending refills. It’s also an industry with a few big players controlling much of the market.  

But is supply meeting the kaleidoscopic demand of a diverse marketplace? 

In reaction to these factors, a new approach to beauty, one that empowers consumers and small businesses, promotes sustainability and meets the growing demand for personalisation, is called for.  

Enter the next evolution in skincare, one tailormade for small businesses and beauty professionals looking to wrestle back control of the industry for good; a trend that is not only reshaping the beauty landscape, empowering individuals, but also providing a sustainable solution to the industry’s overproduction problem. 

Tackling overproduction through small business 

Despite the natural cosmetics market growing at a rate of 15% annually, it remains a small fraction of the total business. The industry produces over 151 billion units of packaging annually, most of which are non-recyclable. This overproduction is a significant contributor to environmental degradation. 

Consumers today are savvy, they’ve been exposed to enough information to generally know when they are being taken for a ride. The problem, however, one that many of us face, is how can we shop for the cosmetics we want when those are not available. Instead, we encounter what the industry rushes off the assembly line, driven by the forces of Mammon, to increase the bottom line.  

One innovative solution to this problem is to empower beauty professionals and businesses to create their own skincare brands, white-labelling ethical products in smaller quantities for a more discerning and ethical audience. This approach directly tackles overproduction and reduces waste by allowing brands to scale according to demand. In this way, nothing is wasted from demand through production to supply. 

Driving sustainability 

The concept of ‘circular beauty’ is another key aspect of transforming the industry. This involves a commitment to sustainability and digitalisation to optimise resources and reduce CO2 levels. For instance, print-on-demand drop-shipping has the potential to save around 215 kWh per square metre, equating to a CO2 reduction of 1.4 tonnes for a 30-square metre warehouse. 

By integrating digitalisation into the production process, we can optimise resources, reduce waste, and lower our carbon footprint. It even passes the common sense test, producing only what is needed. Small businesses do not have the bandwidth to produce products at scale for the sake of it, only what is ordered on-demand and then supplied as those orders come in. This print-on-demand approach is not only beneficial for the environment but also for businesses looking to align themselves with the growing consumer demand for sustainable products.  

Meeting consumer demand 

The beauty industry is trending towards ‘unbridled self-expression’, and the growing consumer desire for personalisation is now a prerequisite. Allowing these intrepid cosmetics entrepreneurs to select from a range of certified natural and organic products and design their own packaging can help small businesses take the next steps for growth.  

Who knows their audience better than the beauty professionals who work with their clients regularly, with an intimate understanding of their specific needs? These ‘beauty bubbles’ exist worldwide, from small villages to sprawling metropolises. And it also addresses an often overlooked element of sustainability: minimising waste, and maximising effectiveness. 

Yes, using natural ingredients and recyclable materials is absolutely essential, but having these products ‘work’ so effectively and to each client’s satisfaction, ensures that they will be used till the last drop.  

White-labelling products with specific brands, knowing that these are produced ethically and sustainably, offers a unique opportunity for beauty professionals and entrepreneurs to express their individuality while also contributing to a more sustainable future. Individuals want to choose products that align with their values and needs, and to play an active role in reshaping the beauty landscape. For far too long, suits tucked away in the elevated boardrooms of nondescript towers have made decisions for individuals and their desires. Skincare should be as diverse as the population using it and, finally, it’s possible. 

The future of beauty is here. Print-on-demand, white-label skincare is a viable and sustainable solution to the overproduction problem plaguing the cosmetics industry. By empowering consumers and small businesses, promoting sustainability, and meeting consumer demand for personalisation, we can create a beauty industry that is not only profitable but also responsible and sustainable. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

