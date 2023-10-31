Plastics industry roadmap lacks credible plan for net zero transition

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Plastics Europe has released its sustainability roadmap, but further scrutiny suggests a lack of ambition.

Plastics Europe has outlined its vision for the transition to a circular, net zero plastics industry.

The roadmap leaves 45% of the sector’s emissions uncovered and fails to set any meaningful targets for reducing production or scaling reuse.

There is reason to fear that this lack of ambition could bleed into vital decisions in policymaking.

Representing more than 100 member companies, who together produce over 90% of Europe’s polymers, Plastics Europe holds an enormous amount of influence over the future of plastic. As such, the trade association has now published its plans for how the plastics industry can reach net zero emissions by 2050 while simultaneously tackling waste.

Unfortunately, its roadmap leaves plenty to be desired.

Lofty promises of a circular, net zero plastics industry

“The plastics industry is at a major crossroads just now,” said Marco Ten Bruggencate, president of Plastics Europe. “It’s clear we need to transform, and that’s why I’m so proud of the work we’ve been doing in creating The Plastics Transition Roadmap”.

So, what transformative solutions does the roadmap envision?

Beginning on the defensive, its introduction briefly acknowledges the industry’s contribution to climate change and pollution. From there, however, it quickly moves into a spiel on the necessity of plastic materials.

Sadly, it does have a point. While it would be nice to imagine a world free from plastic waste and the emissions associated with its production, we do have to acknowledge its ubiquitous role in everything from clothing and food packaging to healthcare, construction and transport. Nonetheless, it is an interesting angle from which to start.

The roadmap itself is broken down into three strategic pillars.

First, it focuses on ‘making plastics circular’, increasing their valuable lifespan and reducing waste. Specific recommendations include designing materials that are easier to recycle, scaling up both mechanical and chemical recycling infrastructure and expanding the use of alternative feedstocks such as biomass or even captured carbon emissions.

Plastics Europe calls on policymakers and stakeholders from across the plastics value chain to stimulate the demand for circular plastics, providing support for new technologies and facilities. Still, it accepts that the transition away from fossil fuel-derived production is likely to present many challenges. Even in its most ambitious scenario, only 65% of plastics will be being made with alternative feedstocks by 2050.

The second pillar is centred around cutting carbon emissions, establishing an intermediary target for a 28% reduction by 2030 before reaching net zero by 2050. This is to be achieved primarily by promoting reuse and exploring circular business models that can lower both the demand for virgin production and the volume of waste being incinerated.

With these measures in place, Plastics Europe has calculated that the industry’s emissions could be reduced by around 55% by 2050. The remaining 45% would then be covered by improvements in energy efficiency, switching to low-carbon fuels, electrifying production and scaling up carbon capture and storage.

Finally, the third pillar strives to foster more sustainable patterns of plastic usage. Plastics Europe encourages members to prioritise human health by assessing and managing their operational risks, communicating transparently and enhancing collaboration. In particular, it calls for further research on microplastic pollution and chemical additives.

Destination identified but half of the route left unplanned

At first glance, Plastics Europe’s roadmap presents an admirable effort to steer the notorious plastics industry towards a sustainable future. Upon further scrutiny, however, there is a notable lack of the ambitious commitments that would actually deliver its circular, net zero promise.

Perhaps the most obvious criticism is that only 55% of the sector’s emissions are accounted for by specific measures. Without a credible plan for the remainder, it is hard to believe that net zero will ever be reached. It is all very well to establish an end destination, but what kind of ‘roadmap’ leaves almost half of the route up to chance?

The idea that the remaining 45% of emissions could be covered by offsets, carbon capture and a selection of vaguely described process improvements flies in the face of prominent recommendations. Indeed, the UN-convened High Level Expert Group warns companies against becoming overdependent on offsets or nascent technologies. The Science-based Targets initiative, meanwhile, does not allow offsets to be counted against the absolute emissions reductions that participating companies are expected to pledge.

Plastics Europe’s roadmap also excludes any meaningful targets for reducing production or scaling reuse. Though it acknowledges the benefits of shifting the balance between the two, and projects future progress in doing so, it stops short of making any concrete commitments.

Instead, it focuses largely on the adoption of alternative feedstocks and the expansion of both mechanical and chemical recycling. By 2050, it suggests that around 65% of all plastics being produced could be made without fossil fuels, up from just 20% at present.

In this scenario, recycled materials would account for almost 50% of total production. Given the current lack of appropriate infrastructure, achieving such scale would require an enormous amount of investment. Furthermore, concerns have been raised around the efficacy of certain recycling technologies, with research suggesting that their consumption of energy and potential release of pollutant waste may in fact do more harm than good.

Understanding the influence of industry trade bodies

Trade associations are known for their sway over important decisions in policymaking. Through current lobbying systems, they serve as advocates for their industry, promoting their underlying agenda. With new legislation on plastics currently being developed at both a global and national level, there is reason to fear that Plastics Europe’s apparent lack of ambition could seep into critical agreements that will affect our planet for generations to come.

Perhaps more interesting is the relationship between trade bodies and their corporate members. There may be risks for those companies that are linked to associations actively pursuing an agenda that does not align with the company’s individual commitments. Such discrepancies could cause consumers and investors to lose their faith in a business, potentially leading to financial losses.

Furthermore, many of Plastics Europe’s members are subject to new regulations in their home country. While most are within the EU, others are spread across surrounding countries including the UK, Norway, Turkey and Switzerland.

They may also have operations further afield, expanding the range of measures with which they are bound to comply. As world leaders continue their crackdown on excessive plastic production and waste, companies will be expected to go far beyond the vague promises of their representative body.

SGV TAKE

The risks of being linked to an industry trade body that lacks ambition on sustainability can easily be turned around. These organisations are supposed to represent the collective position of individual members, giving companies the opportunity to demand strengthened commitments. In doing so, they can do their bit for the planet, while enhancing their reputation and aligning with the regulatory undercurrent that is already incentivising them to go beyond their association’s suggestions.

Plastics Europe has been contacted for comment.