Victoria Hamblen, barrister at 3PB Barristers, explores the rise of strategic climate litigation and how it affects defendants.

Strategic climate litigation can have diverse goals, which work towards mitigating and stopping climate change.

Climate law is a growing area and is currently experimenting with new legal arguments, which may affect parties involved in different ways.

Strategic climate litigation has distinct risks from other forms of litigation and businesses should take steps to mitigate these risks by implementing long-term sustainability initiatives.

The urgency and global scale of climate change have laid bare the challenges for countries around the world in addressing the crisis ‘in step’ with other countries, and prioritising it accordingly. In this landscape, there is a growing number of cases being litigated in courts globally with the ultimate aims of instigating systemic change, advancing climate policy, raising public awareness and increasing accountability in governments and corporations.

What is strategic climate litigation?

Numerous claims against government decisions have been brought on the grounds that the decision is not aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. One example is a lawsuit brought by Plan B Earth and three British citizens on whether the UK Government violated human rights by failing to uphold Paris Agreement commitments, although it was refused permission to proceed.

Recent strategic climate litigation against corporations includes claims for breach of a tort law duty of care, and human rights arguments relating to the alleged failure to comply with international treaties and UN Guiding Principles. Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) was served a court summons by the environmental group Milieudefensie/Friends of the Earth Netherlands in 2019, alleging that the company’s contributions to climate change violate its duty of care under Dutch law and human rights obligations.

Another strand of climate-related law which has been on the rise is ‘greenwashing’ claims brought by NGOs, consumers and businesses against corporations for environmental claims expressed in areas such as marketing and advertising materials, which are purported to be misleading. One example is a case brought by Greenpeace France, Amis de la Terre and Notre Affaire à Tous arguing that Total’s (EPA:TTE) flagship advertising campaign accompanying its ‘rebrand’ to TotalEnergies misled French consumers. It was alleged that its claims to be aiming for net zero by 2050 and to become a major player in the energy transition were false and the advertising claims promoting the environmental virtues and transition role of gas and biofuels were misleading.

Strategic climate litigation is still a relatively new category and continues to develop and evolve in diverse ways across jurisdictions worldwide.

The significance of strategic climate litigation

According to the UN Environmental Programme and the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, the number of climate change court cases has more than doubled since 2017 to 2,180 in 2022. Numerous groups in society, including civil society, and NGOs are increasingly turning their attention to strategic climate litigation to force progress on action in response to climate change.

This type of litigation carries distinct risks for defendants compared to other forms. In general, as its aims usually do not seek a monetary award or ‘damages’, it is unlikely that corporates can settle litigation out of court simply through a payment to avoid proceeding to trial. Moreover, most strategic climate litigation is inherently experimental, with legal arguments being ‘tested’ before the courts to see whether a favourable legal decision can be used as a precedent for future litigation and to influence corporate conduct.

As claims brought by civil society groups and NGOs often involve numerous interested parties who have contributed to the funding and preparation of the claim, the case will likely draw public attention and interest. Therefore, often for the parties that bring the litigation, losing the claim can still be of significant value and considered worth the cost risk.

In a knowledge session hosted by Legal Voices for the Future, Anna Hoffman, a barrister at 4 Pump Court, underlined how “there are more funders coming into ‘climate litigation’, not just philanthropic funders, but also commercially interested funders, so there might be more fuel for lawsuits”.

For businesses navigating this rapidly changing landscape of strategic climate litigation, it is vital to be aware of the legal points put forward in these cases and the jurisprudence which follows. With greater awareness of the issues at the core of strategic climate litigation, businesses can then be proactive in taking adequate steps to mitigate litigation risks by implementing long-term sustainability initiatives.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.