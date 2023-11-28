COP of ages: a brief history of the UN’s climate negotiations

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Ahead of COP28, we take a look at the history of the climate summit and explore what we can learn from the past.

Almost every year, the signatories of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) gather to review their progress to date and discuss the next steps to take.

By reviewing a timeline of previous years, we can learn from COP’s successes and failures.

Each year’s negotiations are an ongoing process and should not be overly separated from one another.

The Conference of the Parties, more commonly referred to as COP, is the supreme decision-making body of the UNFCC. Each signatory nation is represented, ensuring their participation in regular reviews of the Convention’s ongoing implementation.

These reviews take place every year, unless under extreme circumstances such as during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. At each meeting, delegates discuss the Convention’s process to date and negotiate their next steps. The annual event garners global attention for its influence in shaping the world of tomorrow, but it can also be useful to take a look back at its past.

When, why and how did COP begin?

Climate science goes back as far as the late 1800s, when a number of European academics began to research the heat-trapping effect of different gases. Over the course of the following century, further research revealed some alarming conclusions.

In 1938, a British engineer made the link between rising levels of CO2 and the increase in average temperatures. Fifty years later, a scientist named James Hansen boldly testified before the US Congress that industrial activities were warming the planet, altering the climate and directly impacting the weather.

Gradually, world leaders began to take notice. In 1979, the first World Climate Conference was held in Geneva. A decade later, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was established to learn more about the science of climate change. By 1990, the IPCC began to call for the development of a global treaty to keep the coming crisis at bay.

And so the UNFCC came to be. Following a period of negotiations, the Convention was launched at the Rio Earth Summit of 1992.

To this day, the Rio Summit is widely recognised as a landmark moment in the history of cooperative, sustainable development. For the first time, world leaders acknowledged the complex interconnections between climate change, desertification and the loss of biodiversity, as well as their impact on society and the economy.

Recognising the need for targeted yet holistic action, the UNFCC was signed into action alongside the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Together, these international treaties were intended to deliver a sustainable future for all.

Although the UNFCC did not include any legally binding targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, signatories promised to meet at regular intervals, assessing their ongoing progress and setting ambitious, collective commitments.

Set to enter into force in 1994, the first meeting of the COP was scheduled to take place in Berlin one year later.

Key moments throughout COP’s history

Over the years, COP has yielded triumphant successes and moments of severe disappointment. The following is a brief timeline of the key moments throughout its history.

1995 – COP1 takes place in Berlin. Despite pushback against legally binding targets and timetables, delegates agreed to further negotiations on strengthening their commitments. The Berlin Mandate was signed into accord, laying the ground for what would become the Kyoto Protocol.

1997 – COP3 is hosted in Japan. The Parties finally settle on a legally binding treaty known as the Kyoto Protocol. Under its ruling, developed countries are required to reduce their emissions by an average of 5% in comparison to 1990 levels and a comprehensive system is established to monitor their ongoing progress. Developing countries are not included, even those with sizeable carbon footprints.

The Kyoto Protocol also creates a carbon market, enabling companies to trade in units of emissions under a cap-and-trade system.

2001 – After failed discussions in 2000, the US withdraws from the Kyoto Protocol in March 2001, claiming that it is not in the country’s “economic best interest”. In July, the remaining signatories reach a series of breakthrough agreements on how the Protocol will handle green technologies, emissions trading and carbon sinks. By October, they have agreed to a full operational rulebook on how the Protocol’s targets are to be met.

2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, ratified by enough countries to account for at least 55% of global emissions. Each participating country must reduce their emissions by their individual pledged amount between 2008 and 2012. Pledges vary significantly, with the EU committing to an 8% reduction from the 1990 benchmark, Japan committing to 5% and Russia agreeing simply to keep levels steady.

2007 – COP13 is due to take place in Indonesia when the IPCC releases an alarming report confirming that global warming is almost definitely being caused by human activity. With a renewed sense of urgency, COP13 is used to discuss a stronger successor to the Kyoto Protocol.

The US objects to the idea that all industrialised nations must set specified emissions reduction targets and argues that developing countries should also be making commitments. After a particularly fraught round of negotiations, it concedes to the adoption of the Bali Action Plan, which establishes the goal of drafting a new climate agreement by 2009.

2009 – Three months ahead of the deadline for Kyoto’s successor, several world leaders make ambitious promises at a separate UN Summit. China makes its first semblance of a commitment with the intention to cut emissions by a “notable margin” within the next decade. The Prime Minister of Japan pledges to reduce emissions by 25%, and President Barack Obama claims that the US is determined to act as a leader despite offering no new proposals.

In October, COP15 takes place in Denmark. Parties fail to finalise a Kyoto successor, instead agreeing to a nonbinding document known as the Copenhagen Accord. The document acknowledges for the first time that global temperatures should not be allowed to increase more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with 1.5°C identified as a preferable target.

2010 – Following the disappointment of Copenhagen, compounded by NASA’s announcement that the 2000s were the warmest decade ever recorded, Parties are under pressure to reach a consensus during COP16 discussions in Mexico.

Under the concluding Cancun Agreements, the Parties commit to keeping global temperature increases below the 2°C threshold. Around 80 different countries, including China, India, the US and the EU, submit their own specific targets and agree to more stringent monitoring. Still, analysts warn that their pledges are not ambitious enough.

COP16 also sees the launch of the Green Climate Fund, targeting $100 billion per year by 2020 to assist developing countries in mitigating and adapting to climate change. According to the OECD, preliminary data suggests that the goal may finally have been met in 2022 after several years of significant shortfall. Meanwhile, the needs of developing countries have increased, with estimates suggesting that $2.4 trillion will be needed every year from 2026 to 2030.

2011 – Discussions collapse at COP17 in South Africa. China, India and the US reject an accord proposed by the EU before eventually agreeing to work towards drafting Kyoto’s successor by 2015 at the latest. Kyoto’s expiration is pushed back from 2012 to 2017, allowing extra time to develop the next legally binding agreement. This time, it will apply to both developing and developed countries.

2012 – Negotiations fail once again during COP18 in Qatar. The Kyoto Protocol is extended again until 2020, but is now a poor reflection of what it once was. Canada has withdrawn, and neither Russia nor Japan will accept any new commitments. The remaining participants account for just 15% of global emissions. The Doha Amendment emerges as COP18’s silver lining, with developed nations agreeing to assist their developing counterparts in their responses to the increasingly apparent impacts of climate change.

2013 – COP19 takes place in Poland. During the first week, China and a group of developing countries known as the Group of Seventy-Seven (G77) propose a new funding mechanism to help vulnerable countries cope with ‘loss and damage’ induced by climate change. Their plea is rejected by wealthier nations, so the G77’s negotiators walk out in protest.

When discussions resume, Parties agree to a watered-down version of the original loss and damage proposal as well as the REDD+ initiative for the end of deforestation.

2015 – In a landmark moment, the Paris Agreement is signed by 196 Parties in total. Now, almost every participating country is required to set a specified target for reducing emissions, with their strategy laid out in a nationally determined contribution (NDC). The agreement enshrines the goal of limiting temperature increases to a maximum of 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with 1.5°C being the preferable limit.

2017 – President Donald Trump announces that the US has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement due to its imposition of “draconian financial and economic burdens”.

2018 – At COP24, Parties work to refine the rules of the Paris Agreement. Despite further warnings from the IPCC, they do not commit to greater ambition. Their rulebook provides some clarification as to how emissions should be reported, but discussions on the implementation of carbon trading are delayed until later.

2021 – Having made little progress in 2019, Parties are due to meet once again for COP26. After a year’s postponement due to COVID-19, priorities are compromised by the need for economic recovery. Still, more than 100 countries meet the deadline to update their NDCs to the Paris Agreement. Under President Biden, the US rejoins with an ambitious commitment to roughly halve its emissions by 2030 in comparison to 2005.

Negotiations in Scotland conclude with the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact, which calls upon Parties to reduce their subsidisation of fossil fuels and lower their consumption of coal. The rules for a global carbon market are finally clarified, and smaller agreements are made on issues including deforestation and methane.

2022 – COP27 is hosted by Egypt, marking its first time in Africa. Despite breaking ground on the establishment of an official fund for loss and damage, the Summit is widely criticised for failing to reach an agreement on phasing down the use of fossil fuels. Disappointment is amplified by the removal of a proposed goal to reach peak emissions by 2025 at the latest.

SGV TAKE

Since COP27, headlines have been plagued by alarming stories of extreme temperatures, devastating weather conditions and how climate change is affecting our society and the economy. The IPCC has issued its most urgent warnings to date, and future projections are hugely concerning.

The critical nature of COP discussions has never been more apparent. Future discussions will form the world we live in tomorrow, but there is much to be learned from the past. Many of the Conference’s failures to date have centred around the recurring issues of finance and accountability. Those most responsible for driving the crisis remain unwilling to provide sufficient support or retribution.

Over the years, COP’s focus has shifted from its holistic initiation alongside the CBD and UNCDD to focus more specifically on greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the climate. Now, however, it is gradually pivoting back to recognising the interconnectivity of the natural world.

The past few conventions have also placed more of an emphasis on the need for a just and inclusive transition, providing space for indigenous communities and the voices of youth. In theory, this shift could eventually resolve the recurring problem of who ought to be paying for what. At the same time, the presence of industry lobbyists has greatly increased, raising the concern that discussions are being undermined by those with their own agenda.

Ultimately, no meeting of the COP should ever be separated from those that have come before and those that are yet to follow. Each meeting serves as another step in a continuous process, and there can be no clear route from A to B. With no clear end goal in mind, the best we can hope for is ambitious progress.