Glyn Richards, sustainability director at Bupa, explains nine steps that need to be implemented across urban spaces to improve human and planet health.

With climate change threatening human health, especially in urban environments, COP28 is an opportunity for cross-sector action towards transforming cities into places that benefit people and the planet.

In a scenario where no further climate action is taken, research has shown that billions of city residents will face extreme heat, be at risk from flooding and experience increased freshwater insecurity.

To address the climate and health hazards facing global communities, there needs to be collaboration which puts health at the centre of urban design.

Climate change presents a fundamental threat to the health, livelihoods, and survival of people in every country. The health impacts are already being felt today, from heat-related mortality and morbidity rising as a result of climate change, life-threatening extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, to environmental conditions that increasingly enable the spread of deadly climate-sensitive infectious diseases.

The risks for city residents

In a scenario where no further climate action is taken, research has shown that over 1.6 billion residents in 970 cities will face extreme heat, 800 million urban residents in 570 cities will be at risk from flooding, and 650 million people in 500 cities will experience increased freshwater insecurity. Around 56% of the world’s population (4.4 billion people) currently live in cities, and this is expected to rise to nearly 70% by 2050. With the size of global centres set to increase, we see a critical opportunity for cities to take centre stage in addressing the health impacts of climate change.

Ahead of the first Health Day at COP28 this year, marking a greater recognition than ever before that the climate crisis truly is a health crisis, key stakeholders including businesses, the World Health Organization, city mayors, and global companies will meet on 1 December to discuss cross-sector collaboration that can accelerate action in cities.

We have a unique, but time-limited, opportunity to reimagine how urban planning, architecture, engineering, mayors and other city officials, health professionals and businesses can work together alongside local communities to make the world’s urban environments more healthy and resilient places to live – and we must leverage the expertise and determination of key actors at COP28 to drive meaningful change.

Nine steps to implement in urban spaces

Along with the Lancet Global Countdown, which comprises global experts tracking how climate change is impacting our health, C40, where global city mayors commit to climate action, and the Norman Foster Foundation, which promotes interdisciplinary thinking and research to help new generations anticipate the future, we’ve identified nine vital steps that need to be implemented across urban spaces. These can create co-benefits for the health of global communities and the health of the planet, but only if there’s strong commitment and delivery across policy and businesses around the world.

Increase fair, affordable, and just access to clean renewable energy , phasing out the use of fossil fuels for all sources of urban energy supply, upscaling electric grids, increasing energy storage systems, and improving energy efficiency, acknowledging fossil fuel burning as the driver of climate change and a major driver of air pollution. Create multi-sectoral, city-level, leadership groups to drive climate and health action plans that incorporate health into city-wide climate mitigation and adaptation programmes, urban planning, transportation, and infrastructure. Transition away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles in urban environments towards high-quality zero-emission public transportation, and promote walking and cycling to reduce emissions, noise pollution and help reduce non-communicable diseases. Increase the coverage of quality green space by protecting existing sites, incorporating new areas, and integrating nature-based solutions with urban planning Conduct thorough city-wide health and extreme weather event risk and vulnerability assessments and use that evidence to inform health-protective interventions, develop critical infrastructure to help make cities more resilient and ensure collaboration between health, meteorological, and emergency management services. Implement climate-informed surveillance, early warning, and early response systems, in alignment with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to protect urban populations from the risk of climate-sensitive infectious diseases by informing health policy and intervention priorities. Build resilient, sustainable, and zero-emission health systems aligned with the COP26 Health Programme and following the WHO’s recommendations, priorities, and targets for the WHO’s Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health. Embed a health-centred, climate-resilient approach to urban redesign that supports architects, designers, health professionals, and city officials to collaborate in ways which deliver health benefits through climate action. Proactively engage local communities and other key stakeholders in the design and management of urban environments ensuring local realities and experiences shape plans and decision-making.

The clock is ticking

Failing to act on the crisis facing urban areas and populations is not an option, and policymakers and businesses need to throw their weight behind greener cities now. We must capitalise on the momentum at COP28 and leverage the desire for urgent action to safeguard the health of communities worldwide.

We know that responsibility for the challenges facing cities cannot sit in one sector or indeed in one country; cross-industry and cross-border collaboration will be critical to successfully creating healthy, sustainable urban environments where people can thrive and enjoy better health.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.