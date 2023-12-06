Novel framework to enhance social impact of buildings transition

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) has developed a framework to weave social impact into the construction sector’s low-carbon transition.

The WorldGBC publication provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the social impact of buildings and construction projects.

Decarbonisation is of the utmost necessity, but it must not come at the cost of social wellbeing.

With a clear understanding of social impact across the value chain, industry stakeholders can implement effective solutions and encourage their adoption at scale.

Launched at COP28, the WorldGBC’s publication provides a novel framework for how social impact can be effectively integrated into the decarbonisation of buildings.

“People are not just a part of the solution – they are the key,” said Cristina Gamboa, chief executive of the WorldGBC. “Social value is about the impact the built environment has upon all of its inhabitants, as individuals and communities. It can be overlooked in many ways, yet it is fundamental to creating high quality buildings and surroundings which can affect all aspects of people’s lives.”

Decarbonisation must be just and inclusive

The built environment is somewhat notorious for its impacts on the environment, from the materials used in construction to the energy consumed during operation and the wasteful process of demolition. In total, buildings account for almost 40% of all energy-related carbon emissions as well as biodiversity loss and pollution.

In this day and age, such a sizeable footprint can no longer pass unnoticed. As the implications of climate change have become more apparent, the sector has come under increasing pressure to clean up its act and decarbonise its operations.

While this shift is undoubtedly necessary, it is equally important to ensure that no one is left behind. Buildings must remain safe to inhabit, adding value to their surrounding community. Construction workers must be appropriately protected, as must the makers of associated materials. Throughout the lifecycle of any project or asset, powerful stakeholders must be held to account and expected to behave in a manner that is fair, inclusive and just.

With the launch of its new publication, the WorldGBC has created a novel framework that allows these competing priorities to be delivered in tandem.

Creating a framework of social impact

Developed by the WorldGBC’s Better Places for People Programme, the publication establishes a new way of looking at the social impact of buildings and construction projects. Mirroring the recognisable language of emissions accounting, it presents different ‘Scopes’ of impact that can be used to categorise different factors and evaluate them accordingly.

Scope 1 refers to the building’s users and site, covering any issues associated with specific assets. Examples would include affordability, adaptability or the quality of the indoor environment. The wider community and surroundings are encompassed under Scope 2, which considers how a project fits into its local area, whether it provides social value and how it impacts resilience.

As in emissions accounting, Scope 3 captures the rest of the value chain, from planning and conceptualisation to end usage and demolition. This category includes any factors not directly controlled by the entity performing the exercise, such as exploitative labour conditions further up the supply chain.

The framework also includes a fourth category of social impact, described as ‘Scope 0’. This reflects the entity itself and its internal practices, such as its diversity, inclusion and governance protocols.

By arranging these considerations into ‘Scopes’, the framework is intended to provide a better understanding of where different issues arise and how they interact with one another. It encourages industry stakeholders to consider social impacts when making decisions at every stage of the value chain, aligning the process with common practices of environmental reporting.

Five simple steps towards a just and inclusive transition

The WorldGBC publication provides a clear vision of how the different Scopes of social impact can be brought together to inform future progress. Its suggested action plan is broken down into five steps:

Awareness: Using the newly launched framework, stakeholders should build a comprehensive overview of their social impact.

Assessment: With their new understanding, they should then conduct a systematic assessment of their current practices, policies and tangible outcomes.

Accountability: The third step is to take responsibility for any negative impacts identified, acknowledging the consequences of prior decisions and committing to making improvements.

Action: Having accepted the need for change, stakeholders should implement targeted strategies designed to achieve specific goals and objectives. Solutions could range from making minor changes to how an asset is managed to more dramatic adjustments at the executive level.

Advocacy: Finally, stakeholders are advised to share their learnings and encourage others in the sector to follow suit, enabling positive social impact to be delivered at scale.

SGV TAKE

The framework establishes a new way of thinking about how the buildings and construction industry could deliver a sustainable transition without sacrificing social wellbeing. Such an inclusive approach to decarbonisation will undoubtedly be the way of the future, or else we will be left with a net zero world in which people continue to suffer.

By categorising social impact into different scopes, using language that has become commonplace among companies, investors and other industry stakeholders, the WorldGBC has created a transparent lens through which the sector can evaluate and report on its progress. Those who wish to stay ahead of emerging legislation and outsider scrutiny would be well-advised to follow its guidance.