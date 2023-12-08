The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Peter de Menocal, president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, argues that the ocean has been a climate hero, and it can continue to be, with proper recognition at COP28 and proper investment in safe solutions.

In the Dubai Ocean Declaration, partners at COP28’s Ocean Pavilion are calling on negotiators to elevate the ocean as a source of safe and science-led climate solutions.

The ocean can be humanity’s ally in tackling climate change; the deep ocean alone holds 50 times more carbon than the Earth’s atmosphere.

This year’s ocean temperatures have broken records and we urgently need to scale up marine data collection to help us prepare for the changes ahead.

Humanity has a unique opportunity. The past year has given us a view of our future, one in which more extreme weather events and environmental change become commonplace. Armed with this knowledge, however, we can find the inspiration and the tools to alter that future, especially if we look to the ocean for help.

Emissions must be reduced to avoid catastrophe

Climate change is stunningly expensive and the costs accrue to everyone, often with cruel disparity. Extreme weather events in the U.S. such as floods, droughts, wildfires, and storms over the last four decades have cost Americans an average of $60 billion per year. In the 2020s alone, there were more than $400 billion in US climate-related losses. These events are increasing in frequency, and disproportionately affect the disadvantaged by driving up the cost of food, shelter, and healthcare.

To avoid even more severe impacts along our current trajectory, we must rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within this decade. But even with that ambitious goal, we would still hand an overheated planet to future generations. As a result, we must now consider actively removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to stay below the critical, yet imminent, 2°C warming threshold.

The ocean’s role in climate mitigation

On this front, the ocean is humanity’s ally. Since the Industrial Revolution, it has naturally absorbed about 30% of the atmospheric carbon dioxide we have produced. From phytoplankton on the surface down to the seabed itself, a host of physical, chemical, and biological processes unite to lock away heat-trapping carbon, sometimes for thousands of years. The deep ocean alone holds 50 times more carbon than Earth’s atmosphere.

By pursuing safe, effective solutions based on science that leverage these processes, the ocean could help us restore balance to our climate. A recent study showed that ready-to-implement, ocean-based solutions could narrow the emissions gap – the chasm between the quantity of greenhouse gases we release and how much we can afford to –by as much as 35%.

The ocean offers us a safety net, but it has been all but missing from our view of climate change for decades. It took until last year for the ocean to even be mentioned in the published decision from the UN’s annual international climate conference (COP), and the Paris Agreement only mentions “ocean” once. One of the reasons for this is that, compared to atmospheric weather observations, we have relatively few instruments gathering data from beneath the ocean surface.

This must change because many of the ocean’s vital signs are flashing red. Whether it’s carbon dioxide , ocean temperatures , sea level rise , or melting ice sheets and arctic sea ice , the graphs all tell the same story: the ocean is changing faster than ever, and 2023 was a warning sign of more to come.

In truth, ocean scientists cannot fully explain how far 2023’s record-breaking changes will reach. We simply don’t have enough data, for example, to adequately grasp how marine heatwaves and changes in ocean currents are affecting the ocean and its biodiversity to properly support the knowledge-based decisions needed to prepare for the changes ahead.

The ocean needs to take centre stage

Ultimately, we need more ‘eyes’ in the ocean. Pioneering programs such as Argo and the Ocean Observatories Initiative offer ways to measure critical variables, but there are still too few of these and other outposts in critical parts of the globe to keep track of an immense, constantly changing volume that seems designed to defy easy observation.

The global ocean science community is working to change this by building networks of sensors across the breadth and depth of the ocean. Only with better data will we know what is happening over the horizon and below the surface in ways that affect us all on land. This is the ocean’s moonshot.

This week, my own organization, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, along with Scripps Institution of Oceanography and over 30 partners from around the world, has formed a hub of ocean expertise at COP28. Together, we are calling on international negotiators to elevate the ocean as a source of climate solutions, but to do so with care and caution and with science at the lead.

We are also presenting our Dubai Ocean Declaration to COP28, which lays out what we are asking negotiators to include in their discussions. Yes, the cost of action will be high, but the cost of inaction will be higher. Our glimpse of Earth’s turbulent future – of our future – must not be in vain. We need to seize this opportunity and look to the ocean for a better tomorrow.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.