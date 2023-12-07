First week of COP28 draws to a close.

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Day 6 of COP28 shone a spotlight on multilevel solutions, urbanisation, buildings and transportation. Here, we catch up on the day’s announcements before reflecting on the bigger picture as it gradually comes into focus.

Several announcements have been made on new initiatives and recommendations for the decarbonisation of urban environments and transportation.

COP28’s thematic days are underpinned by high-level discussions on concrete agreements yet to be reached.

With the summit’s first week having passed by in a flash, there is simply no telling how it will end.

The first week of COP28 has drawn to a close, giving delegates the chance to enjoy a brief day of rest before reconvening. On the sixth day of what has been a tense week for all, the focus was placed on multilevel solutions, urbanisation, buildings and transportation.

Multilevel solutions, urbanisation and the decarbonisation of buildings

Following a Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change, government ministers, regional leaders, financial institutions and non-government stakeholders have launched their Joint Outcome Statement, proposing 10 clear objectives for the integration of climate action across every level of government. The Statement also emphasises the importance of localised financial mechanisms in ensuring that urban environments can adapt to the impacts of climate change.

With cities expected to home over two-thirds of the population by 2050, adaptation and resilience are of the utmost importance. No matter how much we succeed in minimising our future footprint, the damage already done will continue to haunt us.

Nature-based solutions can provide both mitigation of future climate change and resilient protection from the problems already emerging. With this in mind, the Science-based Targets initiative has announced its intention to develop a target-setting process through which cities can incorporate nature into their climate strategies.

Among the biggest challenges facing cities today is the decarbonisation of buildings and infrastructure, hence COP28’s thematic coupling of the built environment and urbanisation. Capturing the opportunity to have their say on the matter, a group of industry stakeholders have issued an open letter to political leaders, calling for regulatory measures to ensure that the sector becomes part of the solution rather than a cause of the problem.

Within their letter, they emphasise their overwhelming support of the Buildings Breakthrough, newly launched by the UN Environment Programme alongside the Governments of France and Morocco. As part of the broader Breakthrough Agenda, the landmark initiative will bring participating countries together to accelerate decarbonisation and make sustainable solutions the most affordable, accessible and attractive option before the end of the decade.

Shining a spotlight on transportation

Day 6’s discussions also shone a spotlight on transportation, from the traffic congestion of urban environments to the sizeable footprints of shipping and aviation. Various solutions were brought to the table, including electrification and sustainable fuels.

The UN Economic Commission for Europe spoke of the need to decarbonise road transportation, suggesting a range of tools and legal instruments that could be of use. Its examples ranged from existing regulations such as the harmonisation of emissions measurement to the forthcoming development of a new methodology to calculate the carbon footprint of vehicles over their lifecycle.

Turning their focus to the maritime sector, the UN’s High Level Climate Champions joined forces with RMI to bring thirty of the sector’s leading players together in signing a joint commitment on the adoption of sustainable fuels derived from renewable hydrogen.

Bigger picture gradually comes into focus

With the first week of negotiations having drawn to a close, the big picture of COP28 continues to come into focus. The Global Goal on Adaptation remains a subject of controversy, with fraught discussions yet to reach any consensus, and Parties’ response to the Global Stocktake report is yet to be finalised.

“Let’s be honest – good intentions won’t halve emissions this decade or save lives right now,” said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change. “Only serious progress on finance can deliver frontline results. We’ve said we’ll double adaptation finance – now we have to deliver.”

“On the Global Stocktake, we have a starting text on the table,” he added. “But it’s a grab bag of wish lists and heavy on posturing. The key now is to sort the wheat from the chaff. If we want to save lives now and keep [the] 1.5 goal within reach, the highest ambition COP outcomes must stay front and centre.”

As things currently stand, there is simply no telling which way things will go.

“The new Global Stocktake draft text is bloated,” explains Shirley Matheson, the WWFs Global NDC Enhancement coordinator. “It has all options – good and bad – still on the table.”

“Good language on phasing out fossil fuels is included as an option, and new text options have been added that call for stronger ambition in the national climate plans, and a new collective goal for 60% emissions cuts by 2035. These signals are essential to create the conditions for more ambitious commitments and more international cooperation to achieve them. The draft also contains an option that recognises that nature is a vital climate ally, although an overall conservation target is still missing.

“Time is running out for negotiators to agree on a draft text with clear political options for ministers later in the week” she concludes. “Countries must work together to achieve science-aligned guidance and ways forward for a dramatic course correction of climate action. This will give us the best chance of securing a liveable planet.”

SGV TAKE

It is promising to see so many new initiatives and recommendations entering into the fray. No matter the theme of the day, it seems that good intentions are thick in the air.

Still, the real impact of COP28 will be determined by the final texts decided by global leaders. With another week of negotiations to go, it seems that all bets are still on.