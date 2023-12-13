The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Gareth Roberts, founding partner at Organic Architects, explains how the wider food and drink industry can learn from the whisky sector on turning sustainability achievements into a draw for consumers.

Over the next few years, every food and drink producer must reduce the carbon they use in their production – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell an environmental improvement story.

The transition away from fossil fuels makes a producer more reliant on their local environment, and a stronger link to their location can be used to enhance their provenance.

The food and drink sector can learn from energy-intensive industries, such as whisky distilling, which has demonstrated the many benefits of achieving sustainability targets.

Today all food and drink producers are faced with a stick and a carrot: production must be decarbonised to comply with fast-approaching legislation, whilst consumers favour environmentally responsible brands. Small brands which demonstrate sustainability grow faster than those that don’t.

Taking part in the energy transition

For decades we have just fired up the boiler and benefited from cheap energy wherever we are. Those days of cheap fossil fuels have now passed. The future of energy is complex and more varied, solutions will be unique to each producer but this can work to your advantage.

All food and drink production is transitioning toward zero carbon. Your business may make the change suddenly or gradually over time – either way, it is something that your brand will do only once.

This story of your evolution is an opportunity to change the way that your brand presents itself to the world. Becoming more in tune with the environment is an entirely modern, clean and forward-looking process for your brand to undertake. Telling the story of this development in your marketing and displaying it on your packaging is a gift for you to use.

The way that you tackle the challenge will be unlike anyone else’s solution so it will be a unique story for your consumers: you can use it to raise your brand profile and ultimately to increase revenue.

How whisky is turning green…

One sector which is at the forefront of energy reduction and decarbonisation is whisky production. It really has to be. It would probably surprise people how much energy is involved in distillation; one litre of spirit broadly takes the energy of one litre of oil to produce. Over the past ten years, the whisky industry has evolved away from oil and gas and developed bespoke new solutions, many of which have few precedents in the industry.

For example, several distilleries in the Diageo (LSE:DGE) portfolio have been converted to biomass power, but it’s not just large PLC businesses who have made these investments: the new Ardnamurchan and NcN’ean distilleries use local timber to make steam for their distillation. The Ahascragh Distillery, a start-up distiller in County Galway, is the first distillery to be powered by an electric heat pump, wasting no heat at all. Other distilleries are going electric, taking their power from green sources. Much work is underway on the use of hydrogen in distilling.

Any decarbonisation project starts with the resources which are available where you operate, therefore every producer will come up with their own unique solutions, creating a brand and a place which is unlike any other.

Fossil fuels gave us large amounts of easy energy wherever we wanted it. By contrast, green and micro-renewable power sources are often small in scale, intermittent and entirely site-specific. No two solutions will be the same: for example, a process situated in a forest which needs hot water may suit a biomass boiler. Solar power may be the best technology if the location is sunny and the production needs only electricity. Hydropower gives constant electricity, suiting a continual process.

Production processes may even change to match the energy available, they certainly have evolved in whisky-making as batch runs have been replaced with continuous production to match the energy supply. Production may vary with conditions or change through the seasons. In some ways, we are going back to a future where production in different locations, with different power supplies, will be more varied. This too creates an opportunity as smaller batches are more unique, individual and, perhaps, collectible.

…and telling the story

Distilleries have blended the stories of these technologies into their character; they use them as a springboard to make other virtuous changes and they transform their entire business. NcN’ean Distillery has a fully organic production and is a B Corp. CNN called Ardnamurchan Distillery “the greenest distillery in the world” as it generates all of its heat and power on its remote site.

The whisky industry has encouraged visitors to see its manufacturing bases; two million visitors now go to Scotch whisky distilleries each year. Visitors take part in what is known as ‘consensual marketing’, meaning that they allow themselves to be marketed to, in exchange for receiving an entertaining and educational experience. They leave with a deep insight into the product, having seen the process from grain to cask. Visitors who consent to this soft marketing experience, and who have a good time, are highly likely to become future consumers and true fans of the brand.

Food and drink producers can learn from the success of Scotch whisky, which continues to work these environmental gains into the story of its relationship with the beauty of the landscape. The provenance of a brand is improved by using local energy and raw materials.

We foresee a time in the near future when power is so expensive that businesses migrate to sources of energy production rather than transporting expensive fuel into unsuitable sites. The most successful brands will be the ones that successfully tell a compelling story of the way that they are in harmony with their local energy and materials, using beautiful locations as their unique selling proposition.

Reducing the environmental impact of a brand will involve working with the landscape and its resources, creating true provenance. This generates a genuine and unique story for buyers and, more importantly, creates long term fans of the brand.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.