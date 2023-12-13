Californian children fight for their right to a safe environment

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A group of children, aged between eight and 17, have filed a lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for allowing polluters to impact their health.

Eighteen children from California have filed a constitutional lawsuit against the EPA, its administrator and the US Federal Government. The plaintiffs will argue that the EPA has intentionally allowed the polluters it regulates to continue with their business as usual, despite being fully aware of the harm it causes to children.

“These children are rising up from fire, smoke, heat, and flood to share their stories of physical harm and despair,” says Julia Olsen of Our Children’s Trust, acting as chief legal counsel. “There is one federal agency explicitly tasked with keeping the air clean and controlling pollution to protect the health of every child.”

“The agency has done the opposite,” she continues. “It’s time the EPA is held accountable by our courts for violating the U.S. Constitution and misappropriating its congressionally delegated authority.”

Eighteen children standing up for their rights

The case, Genesis B. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, is to be heard by California’s Central District Court. Its 18 plaintiffs, aged between eight and 17, will argue that the EPA has intentionally neglected its role in regulating the pollution emitted by the extraction and consumption of fossil fuels, despite being fully aware of the damage it poses to children.

“Time is slipping away, and the impact of the climate crisis is already hitting us,” said Noah, aged just 15. “We are running from wildfires, being displaced by floods, panicking in hot classrooms during another heat wave. We feel a constant worry about the future, and all around us no one is moving fast enough. The Constitution guarantees every American the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness including and especially children.”

Each child involved in the case has a similar story to tell. Climate change has become the dominant threat to their wellbeing, with many experiencing severe health impacts as a result of rising temperatures and billowing smoke.

Several of them have lost their homes to flooding or wildfire, with evacuations now commonplace. Even in times of relative peace, they are plagued by depression, anxiety and genuine fear for their lives. Their education is starting to suffer as they are too ill to attend, too worried to focus or simply because their classroom is no longer habitable.

The plaintiffs are asking the federal court to hear their evidence and judge that the EPA has violated their fundamental constitutional rights to life and equal protection under the law. Citing a previous Supreme Court opinion on a case in West Virginia, they have also requested a judgement against the Agency for having acted outside the scope of its congressionally delegated authority.

Their final demand is the first of its kind, seeking the court’s clarification of the constitutional standard for judicial review to protect the rights of children as a unique, protected class. This would essentially create a formal checklist, against which any young plaintiff or their representatives could determine whether their case would succeed in reaching the stage of review, specifically for the protection of children’s constitutional rights.

Climate litigation: an unstoppable global trend

All over the world, new legal cases are being launched against government bodies that are seen to be neglecting their climate commitments. According to the UN Environment Programme, the number of climate-related court cases had more than doubled between 2017 and 2022, often relying on existing laws designed to protect human rights.

Running parallel to this growing trend is the increased participation of children and young people. A prime example is the recent ruling from Montana, US, which found in favour of 16 young plaintiffs who had sued their State Government for its support of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, in the EU, six young people from Portugal are awaiting a decision on their case against 32 countries in total.

For too long, younger generations have been left out of the conversation, despite being the ones who will be left to deal with the consequences. Now, however, it seems that the tables are finally beginning to turn.

Voices of youth are gaining power

At 2022’s UN climate summit, the Presidency of COP27 decided to devote a full day to the voices of children and adolescents. A Youth-Led Climate Forum was held as the main event, and an official Youth Statement laid out a number of key demands.

One year later at COP28, the first ever Youth Stocktake was published by YOUNGO, an official UN network of children, young activists and youth-led organisations. The Stocktake report assesses the inclusion of young people in climate negotiations, highlighting their critical role and identifying persistent barriers.

Its findings could not be clearer. Young people are overwhelmingly keen to be involved, and yet their perspectives rarely factor into the decisions of policymakers. Refusing to be denied any power over their future, they are now coming up with alternative strategies.

Litigation is among the most obvious choices, suggesting that the tidal wave of new cases is far from subsiding.

“I believe kids can make a difference and the earth needs our help,” said Neela, an eight-year-old plaintiff in this latest lawsuit. “I want to help protect the people and places I love. I’m excited to be a part of this case and be a voice for all kids who deserve a healthy environment.”

SGV TAKE

The words of eight-year-old Neela are enough to pull at the heartstrings of most individuals, but they do not translate into concrete regulatory requirements that corporations must follow. If, however, they are powerful enough to persuade the courts, then the EPA would have to introduce stringent new measures, accompanied by stricter enforcement procedures.

Although the judgement would initially be bound within the State’s jurisdiction, it would establish legal precedent for similar cases across the US and possibly even beyond. Through strategic litigation, vulnerable communities can accumulate their efforts across time and space to gradually subvert the system. Companies ought to take note of current trends and minimise their exposure by looking ahead to the needs and concerns of the next generation.