What is ESG and why does it matter?

In this explainer article, we explore the real meaning of ESG and explain why it matters to companies of all shapes and sizes.

ESG has emerged as a critical driver of sustainable business, but it is often misunderstood and underappreciated.

The combination of environmental, social and governance factors provides a holistic overview of how a company, asset or project is likely to perform over time.

An effective ESG framework can help companies reduce their risk exposure and improve their long-term performance, while contributing to the global vision of a fair and sustainable future.

Coined in 2004, ‘ESG’ has well and truly broken into the mainstream of sustainable business.

In 2022, 98% of companies listed on the S&P 500 index published some form of ESG report, as did around 90% of those on the Russell 1000. According to PwC’s latest survey, around 75% of global investors factor this information into their decisions, with 70% believing that ESG should be incorporated directly into corporate strategies.

Despite its increased recognition, ESG is often misunderstood. Here, we provide a clear definition and explain why it matters to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

What is ESG?

ESG, named as an acronym for its three central pillars, is an analytical framework that allows stakeholders to understand an organisation’s exposure to, and management of, certain risks and opportunities. It covers environmental and social factors, as well as issues relating to governance, providing a holistic lens through which an organisation, asset or project can be assessed.

The application of ESG involves evaluating current performance, benchmarking against industry standards and identifying potential improvements. With appropriate metrics in place, organisations can then begin to plan, implement and monitor their continuous efforts while reporting their progress to relevant stakeholders.

“Environmental, Social and Governance – ESG – has developed as a research framework with which to analyze companies better on the ‘extra-financial’ metrics,” explains Andrew Bellak, partner and wealth advisor at Stakeholders Capital.

“Previously companies were mainly evaluated on a single bottom line of profit,” he continues. “Now we have a more thorough and expansive way to evaluate companies because we know that these extra-financial metrics are material to the success and profitability of companies. This is why it matters to any/every business.”

The three core pillars of ESG

ESG’s main strength lies in its holistic combination of three core components: environmental, social and governance. By bringing these three pillars together, stakeholders can gain a clear overview of a company’s future trajectory.

Environmental: The Environmental component of ESG refers to how a company, asset or project is likely to impact the planet. Factors to be considered would include carbon emissions, waste management or the destruction of nature, as well as related regulations or public opinions.

Environmental assessments should also account for how the entity or operation may in turn be impacted by ecological changes. For example, companies may need to assess their supply chain’s dependence on the natural services provided by healthy ecosystems, or review their assets’ susceptibility to extreme weather patterns.

Social: Social ESG factors focus on the relationship between an organisation, asset or project and wider society. Examples include the health and wellbeing of workers throughout the supply chain, the creation of equal opportunities to make a fair wage, contributions to local communities or respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Once again, a comprehensive ESG framework should also include relevant regulations and consumer demand.

Governance: Last but by no means least, considerations of Governance include aspects such as ethics, transparency and structures of accountability. Governance factors tend to reflect the processes and structures that an entity has or has not put in place, such as decision-making procedures, complaint mechanisms, reporting frameworks or measures against corruption.

The three pillars of ESG are of equal importance and must be considered in unison. Failure to recognise their inherent interconnections and interdependencies tends to hinder success, leaving stakeholders exposed to risks that could otherwise have been identified and addressed.

For example, a company that focuses too heavily on its environmental performance may invest in carbon offsets without considering the rights of Indigenous Peoples, leading to backlash over its harm to society. Even if all goes to plan and their efforts deliver a wholly positive impact, a lack of appropriate governance processes may leave them unable to communicate their success in a trustworthy, meaningful manner.

“The most overlooked part of ESG for smaller businesses is usually governance – because there’s fewer opportunities to make headlines,” says Steven Athwal, founder and managing director of The Big Phone Store. “However, building accountability and an effective team structure within your own company is something that can only benefit you in the long term.”

The benefits of adopting an ESG framework

For many companies, particularly those that are used to assessing their performance on a purely financial basis, ESG has come to be seen as an inconvenient distraction, a fearsome challenge, or even a harmful imposition of ‘woke’ ideologies.

In reality, however, the adoption of ESG offers several benefits. First and foremost, it helps organisations and investors to assess their exposure to risks that may otherwise have been left unacknowledged. Examples could include the physical impacts of environmental disturbance, the legal implications of exploitative labour or the reputational damage of unethical company policies.

These risks are not typically represented by traditional financial reporting, yet they can have a serious financial impact. A successful ESG framework can ensure that they are quickly identified, communicated and addressed by targeted measures.

By demonstrating their management of ESG risks, businesses can enhance their appeal to investors, lower their cost of capital, remain compliant with new regulations and improve their reputation among consumers. They can build up resilience, strengthen relationships and stimulate innovation, all while aligning themselves with the global vision of a fair and sustainable future.

They may also be able to reduce their operational costs, simply by implementing strategies such as energy efficiency or localisation. Even without such direct financial savings, the outcomes of ESG can be extremely rewarding over the long term.

In Athwal’s words: “ESG matters for a huge number of reasons, but they all come down to one thing in the end: Trust.”

“A company that prioritises ESG will effortlessly build trust with its investors, partners, clients, consumers, and employees. Building a brand identity around solid and consistent ESG principles will improve everything, from employee retention to the ease with which you can close a sale.”

SGV TAKE

When implemented effectively, a well-designed ESG framework can yield a number of benefits. As companies of all shapes and sizes come under pressure to manage their environmental and social performance, ESG can support them in understanding their future trajectory, minimising their exposure to risk and capitalising on the opportunity to communicate their success.