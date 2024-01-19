PwC Global CEO Survey: Climate change drives transformation

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

PwC has published the results of its 27th annual Global CEO Survey, revealing that almost half of the world’s chief executives believe that their companies will not survive the next ten years if they do not change their ways.

Climate change poses an enormous threat to the long-term viability of businesses all over the world.

Recognising the challenge ahead, chief executives are reinventing their companies through measures including improvements in energy efficiency and the development of sustainable products and services.

PwC offers several recommendations as to how companies can successfully pivot, warning that those who fail to embrace transformation are at risk of being left behind.

Having surveyed 4,702 chief executive officers from 105 different countries, PwC has revealed just how much pressure climate change is putting on companies all over the world. Despite their hopes of economic recovery, 45% believe that their business will not be viable in 10 years’ time if they fail to adapt.

“As business leaders are becoming less concerned about macroeconomic challenges, they are becoming more focused on disruptive forces within their industries,” observed Bob Moritz, global chair of PwC. “Despite rising optimism about the global economy, they are actually less optimistic than last year about their own revenue prospects, and more acutely aware of the need for fundamental reinvention.”

“Whether it is accelerating the roll-out of generative AI or building their business to address the challenges and opportunities of the climate transition, this is a year of transformation.”

Climate change threatens long-term viability

According to PwC, climate change has emerged as the biggest threat to business today, closely followed by the rapid advance of artificial intelligence. Over the next three years, 30% of the surveyed executives foresee climate change as an important factor in their strategic direction, up from the 22% that recall its influence over their decisions since 2018.

Of course, this only accounts for climate change as its own distinct issue. Almost 50% of the survey’s respondents said that their direction would be driven by changes in consumer demand, with new regulations and competitors’ actions also being high on the list. In many cases, these factors themselves are shaped in response to climate change, suggesting that the 30% figure does not provide the full picture.

In this rapidly shifting environment, a staggering 45% of the participating executives believe that their company will not be viable in ten years’ time if it continues its current trajectory. Reflecting their growing concern, 97% have begun taking steps to change how they create, deliver and capture value, with 76% having taken at least one action that had a major impact on their business model.

The reported anxiety about viability does not appear to reflect near-term economic concerns. Just under 40% of respondents expect to see an improvement in growth within the next year, compared to just 18% in the last annual survey. When it came to their own company’s prospects, however, predictions were less optimistic.

Embracing transformative change

Recognising the challenge ahead, executives are steering their companies into a new era of transformation and reinvention.

In terms of responding to climate change, roughly two thirds are in the process of improving their energy efficiency and 42% are taking steps to protect their assets and employees from climate-related risks. Just over half are developing ‘climate-friendly’ products and services, while 46% are creating offerings that will help to improve resilience.

Around two fifths of the surveyed executives have also started to accept lower rates of return for ‘climate-friendly’ investments as per PwC’s definition. Almost 30% of them would accept a difference of between two and four percentage points, while 18% would accept a difference of six points or more. This highlights the prioritisation of sustainability, even at the risk of short-term profit.

Prepare for progressive pivots

Although these efforts are to be commended, there is still a long way to go. Only 7% of the survey’s participants have incorporated climate-related risks into their financial planning, with 38% in the process of doing so. Less than 40% are currently working to upskill or reskill their workforce and, despite the fact that more than half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature, only 37% are actively increasing their investment in nature-based climate solutions.

PwC has identified several barriers to transformative action, with competing priorities, limited financial resources and a lack of skills or technological expertise being among the most widely reported. Executives in certain sectors face their own set of challenges, such as the need for new or more effectively managed infrastructure.

In light of its findings, PwC has provided a series of recommendations. It advises executives to engage, empower and enable their employees, building a culture of value alignment and encouraging innovation. Ideally, this should include blurring the lines between departments such as finance and operations, ensuring that everyone is on the same page. Executives should identify their top priorities and gain a clear sense of how deals, projects or other investments can create value, sharing their conclusions with everyone in the company.

Currently, PwC suggests that businesses are not flexible enough in their reallocation of financial or human resources. Despite their concern that they may be on track for financial ruin, most companies reallocate less than 20% of their resources each year. This is not conducive to the change in direction required as it may leave them bound by decisions that quickly fall out of date.

According to PwC, agility can also be improved by embracing collaborative opportunities. By looking beyond their own walls, it suggests that companies can also create more value than they would on their own, accelerate their time to market and more than double their capacity for innovation.

SGV TAKE

There can be little doubt that the world has reached a critical turning point. The next few years will either steer us further towards a climate catastrophe or pull us back from the edge.

Either way, businesses will be forced to change. Whether it be the threat of rising temperatures and disastrous weather conditions or restrictive regulation and changes in consumer demand, those that wish to remain competitive will have to be quick on their feet.

PwC describes this year’s survey results as driving home a ‘reinvention imperative’, and the message could not be clearer: embrace the opportunities of transformation or accept the risk of being left behind.