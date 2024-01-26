The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Anjuli Parker, founder of Sustainable Business Ventures, explores the free or low-cost resources available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them kick-start their sustainability journey.

Many small business owners have not yet defined their company’s sustainability strategy because they feel they have insufficient knowledge, time, or resources to do so.

Businesses of all sizes face increasing levels of business risk relating to environmental, social and governance factors with more scrutiny year after year: no action is no longer an option for business leaders.

Leveraging free resources available is a great way to start your sustainability journey to determine where your key ESG risks lie, and look at how you can use sustainability to drive competitive advantage – whether through cost reductions or creating new revenue streams.

There is no denying that there is increasing momentum driving companies to look at how they operate in addition to the services or products they provide to their clients.

Within the UK, government legislation has been significant in influencing business action relating to ESG. In 2019, the country made a legally binding declaration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and became the first G20 country to mandate reporting in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) recommendations for traded, banking, insurance or “high turnover” companies in April 2022.

Despite the disappointing decision in 2023 to issue new oil and gas licences, overall, the UK Government has been pushing the net zero agenda. Many global banks and other large corporates have followed its lead, providing sustainability reports aligned to the TCFD recommendations in addition to their annual financial statements, as well as providing strategies and plans to support their own net zero declarations.

As reporting transparency becomes increasingly important, SMEs that provide services or products to large organizations may find themselves needing to disclose their sustainability strategies; emissions and net zero roadmaps in the not-too-distant future.

SMEs can benefit from a lot of the heavy lifting that has already been completed by these large organizations with many resources available online. Whilst there is a significant focus on reducing your GHG emissions as a business and transitioning to net zero, when embarking on your business’ sustainability journey, it is important to think up-front to determine the scope of the strategy for your organization.

One option is to focus purely on the environmental aspect of your operation (energy and resources use; waste management), on the other side of the spectrum is a purpose-led business which has reviewed all parts of their organization and operation, such as B-Corp. B-Corps review their business looking top to bottom across ESG areas.

Banks

Within the UK, the largest banks all have online Sustainability hubs. Barclays (LSE:BARC), HSBC (LSE:HSBA), Lloyds and NatWest have a range of resources but, as one example, Barclays has several resources available on their business banking website which can be accessed whether or not you bank with them.

Barclays Bank Business customers also benefit from additional services such as preferential finance options if you switch to electric vehicles and a complimentary call with a net zero specialist to help explore how you can reduce your emissions. All of this can be found on their website.

Member organizations

The Federation of Small Businesses is a not-for-profit organization that supports small business owners and the self-employed in the UK. The organization provides a range of business services including advice, financial expertise and legal / tax support. In addition, there are lots of useful articles on their website freely available small business sustainability hub but to access specific guides (such as ‘How to get started with Sustainability’) you need to be a member. Fees are determined by the number of employees within your organization.

HSBC advocates Climate Action for Associations and there is a wealth of knowledge here although membership is required to access the tools and resources as well as join the peer-to-peer events and working groups. Fees are determined by the number of employees within your organization.

Net zero

Cutting greenhouse gases is an essential part of most companies’ sustainability strategies and understandably so given the impacts we are already seeing as average temperatures on Earth increase year to year.

Before signing up for any ‘net zero by 2050’ initiative, it is essential to determine your existing emissions to set as a baseline from which reductions can be measured. Emissions calculators can be found at the sites below for no charge.

The UK Business Climate Hub provides practical advice under the “Take Action” section and a useful “Browse by business sector” menu. It also includes advice on waste management and other areas often forgotten about when considering GHG emissions.

On the UK Government website, every year they publish Conversion Factors spreadsheet that enables you to calculate your Company’s carbon footprint. Whilst it is a bit daunting at first glance, there are useful explanations on how to complete each tab within the workbook.

The Carbon Trust also has a more simple carbon calculator specifically designed for UK-based SMEs which, whilst it only focuses on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, is a great start.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.