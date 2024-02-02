What is Social Capitalism? Top tips for leaders on how to practice it

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Author Ildiko Almasi Simsic explores the concept of social capitalism, how it evolved and its relationship with ESG and the SDGs.

Social capitalism is rather a broad concept that highlights key principles such as social responsibility, ethical business practices, stakeholder engagement and social innovation.

Social capitalism overlaps with other social impact tools, such as ESG in covering non-financial performance, stakeholder engagement and ethical business practices.

Leaders who want to implement these principles can get inspired from other sustainability initiatives that offer more pragmatic, implementable actions.

The history of social responsibility in businesses

The new year brings about new opportunities to progress with corporate goals related to social responsibility. While the phenomenon is not new, the roots of ‘social capitalism’ trace back to the second half of the 20th century.

During the 1990s and early 2000s the discussions around corporate social responsibility, ethical business practices and sustainable development emerged as something business can do to distinguish themselves from the competition. We have come a long way, because now almost every company deploys some tools to either mitigate adverse impacts related to their operations or proactively look for ways to create positive impacts (environmental or social).

The thought process is to reconcile profit-driven enterprises with a commitment to broader social well-being is a significant shift from looking at companies as purely profit-making entities. We have many tools to deploy when trying to enhance our positive environmental or social impacts through our business operations. If we are not sure what tool is the best and want to get inspired through some general principles, social capitalism is a good starting point.

Principles of social capitalism

Social capitalism is focusing on a more holistic approach that considers the broader impacts (social and environmental as well) of the business activities. At its core, social capitalism recognises that economic success should not come at the expense of societal and environmental well-being. The sustainability of the business is no longer measured purely by financial success, but rather following some key principles of social capitalism.

The first one is the triple bottom line which evaluates the success of an organisation based on the three key factors: financial performance, social impact and environmental responsibility. You may ask how to evaluate the success of your business in terms of social impact or environmental responsibility? That very much depends on what you commit to implement and how you chose to measure the achievement of your goals. More about this in the second half of the article. Stakeholder engagement is another important principle that provides a stark contrast to the focus on shareholders. In the pre-ESG world, businesses were focused on providing financial and operational information to their shareholders. To contrast this, social capitalism is advocating for the engagement of various stakeholders through an ongoing dialogue depending on their level of influence on the business and the impacts of the business on them. Stakeholders in this instance include employees, customers, suppliers, the communities around the areas where the business operates. I would add that the world of sustainability has come a long way and we typically have stakeholder engagement and grievance management in the same category. Yes you heard it: your stakeholders should be provided with a mechanism to record feedback related to the business operations. While we typically call it grievance mechanism, this in practice translates into a communication channel for any sort of questions, concerns and feedback. Think customer service or helpline. Ethical business practices that go beyond legal compliance show a clear commitment to practice social capitalism. Leaders who prioritise transparency, integrity and fairness in their operations demonstrate a clear commitment to going the extra mile. The last key principle is social innovation. What does it mean? It means fostering a culture of innovation that extends beyond products and services to contribute positively to social changes.

Challenges to implementation

I understand these principles often seem more like mere ideas that require some creativity to be translated into practical steps a business can take. I also want to point out the fact that the principles themselves do not provide a metric or indicator system to assess compliance. Other social impact creation tools such as ESG provide a more structured framework with indicators for each area under their social umbrella. These indicators might help companies create an action plan or zoom in on areas where even a little improvement could make a significant difference for operations.

Other challenges include balancing profitability and social responsibility. New initiatives require resources, so striking a balance between the financial and social success can be challenging. Business leaders might face pressure to maximise profits, potentially leading to conflicts with their social goals. Shifting the mindset and organisational culture towards social capitalism might require some commitment. We now know that employees care about the social mission and values of their employer. Aligning employee values with the company’s social goals is crucial for success.

How to being?

You are not alone if you don’t know where to even begin practicing social capitalism. Let me give you some ideas:

Define your social (or environmental) mission

Are you interested in understanding operational social risks? Do you want to invest in communities around your HQ? Do you want to identify opportunities to employ locals or minority groups? The good news is, if the end goal is clarified you will be able to set out a plan to achieve it.

Say your company’s core value is being a socially responsible business that procures from local companies. You can start with a mission statement or a policy that outlines your commitment. The next step is to operationalise this commitment by proactively looking for local businesses to procure from.

If your operations involve overseas suppliers, it is time to review your supply chain management system to identify potential social and human rights risks in your supply chain. As a next steps you can put together a policy or management plan that details how you address any risks that may emerge.

If your company wants to practice environmental stewardship, the same rules apply: assess where you have leverage and influence before defining your mission and action plan. The triple bottom line can only be evaluated if we have clear metrics to assess our success.

Invest in employee well-being

This is a big topic for many companies as employees are valuable stakeholders. ESG has several metrics for employees and the labour force to gain insight to employee engagement and satisfaction. Practical examples of what this looks like include fair wages, competitive benefits, flexible working and positive work environment.

While it is generally challenging to please everyone, employers can focus on highlighting actions or benefits that they provide on top of the minimum legal requirements.

It might be additional flexibility for part-time work, working from home or alternative arrangements for new parents returning from parental leave. This follows the principle of ethical business practices and stakeholder engagement.

Community engagement

I’m personally always a bit careful with generic statements around investing in communities or supporting communities. In my view this is one of the biggest weaknesses of ESG: communities not being well defined. For some companies, communities include and/or largely comprise of their customers.

Other companies refer to communities around their HQ including associations, sports clubs or other civil society organisations. In my line of work, we refer to and work with affected communities i.e. communities who are directly affected by our operations (or project).

Whether you decide to (only) engage with the community and get feedback on your business operations, or you go one step further to provide support for them in any way (community investment, donations etc.), you need to provide a definition of who you refer to as your community.

The ‘G’ in ESG – governance

Good corporate governance, transparency, fairness and ethical business conduct are all ideas you can turn into actions for your business. While the definitions might be open to interpretation, we now have a good sense of what is the level of transparency that is expected from a business and what are the key aspects of ethical conduct.

Open communication with stakeholders builds trust and the disclosure of relevant operational social (and environmental) impacts and initiatives further improves the credibility of a business.

Partnerships and collaboration

If you feel like, these are not in line with what your company can do at the moment, then team up with like-minded organisations to provide your support. Believe me, there are plenty of foundations, civil society organisations, charities and government agencies to support depending on your company values and priorities.

This is especially true for companies that are trying to tackle complex social issues alone. Your impact might be much bigger if you enable a specialist organisation who has the capacity and the know-how.

Doing good doesn’t have to be challenging. My experience with my clients is that we are stepping away from big words and focusing more on action. I fully support this pragmatic approach because at the end of the day we need to do better, not just say we will.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.