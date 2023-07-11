Net zero at risk due to energy sector upskilling crisis

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

If net zero is to be achieved the confusion around energy upskilling and skills transfer needs to end, according to a survey from the UK’s City & Guilds.

Just 42% of workers surveyed feel that businesses are ready for net zero.

Only 42% felt that the UK government is doing enough to support the change.

With the climate, and the economy, dependent on well managed industrial and employment strategies and reskilling, there is a great deal of work to be done.

According to new research from City & Guilds, the global skills development organisation, and EngineeringUK, many UK energy workers don’t believe the sector is adequately prepared for a green future.

There are already changes in the workforce, as high carbon industries begin to wind down and low carbon industries are demanding new technical, data and engineering skills.

In the month that the Climate Change Committee report criticises a failure of action on climate goals, employees in the energy sector identified a worrying lack of leadership and support in the drive to decarbonisation in UK energy.

The City & Guilds research

While 91% of respondents to the survey felt willing to consider a role in low carbon industries now or in the future, belief that the systemic support needed for an effective transition was far from robust.

The research found that just 42% of energy sector workers felt that businesses were ready to meet the commitment to decarbonise the energy sector by 2035, with just 42% believing that the Government was doing enough to support this change.

Yet even with new jobs in renewable energy, such as offshore wind which can easily use skills developed in oil and gas, it will be a number of years before those jobs will be in large numbers as the deployment is rolled out. That transition needs to be managed.

Less than 46% of respondents felt that they personally had the skills required to support a zero-carbon energy system by 2035. That’s particularly worrying when considering consider that jobs in high carbon industries in particular are expected to decline in the near future.

In fact, 60% of those working in this sector believe the move to decarbonise the power system will put their jobs at risk within the next two years alone (by 2025). Meanwhile, over half (55%) of those working in high carbon roles say they don’t feel hopeful about the plans to reach decarbonisation by 2050.

These results come as the energy jobs market is already undergoing seismic shifts. Lightcast data found that demand for low carbon workers is skyrocketing. For example, job postings for renewable energy managers grew by a staggering 1114% from 2019 to 2022. In contrast, job postings for oil and gas analysts have declined by 43.4% in the same time period which could present a major barrier to the energy sector meeting its targets.

But there are a myriad of barriers preventing people from moving to low carbon roles. The research found that only a third (33%) of energy workers think that they have the skills they need to succeed in meeting the future demands of the energy sector. On top of this, a quarter of energy sector employees (26%) cited that they don’t know how to access training that will allow them to adapt to future changes in the industry.

Large numbers of workers will be affected in the UK

Andy Moss, chief customer office at City & Guilds says: “Tackling climate change is the defining challenge of our generation. Yet as economies around the world work to

transition to a carbon-neutral future, demand for energy continues to rise. The imperative to address these diverging trends has never been stronger, and it’s driving major structural shifts across energy production.”

Research carried out by the Place-based Climate Action Network (PCAN), says that around 6.3 million jobs in the UK– roughly one in five – are expected to be affected by the energy transition, with millions of workers experiencing either an increase or

decrease in demand for their current skills. The National Grid estimated in 2020 that over 400,000 entirely new jobs would be required to achieve net zero. Certainly among the UK’s workers though, there is concern that the government is not prepared to meet the challenge.

Moss added: “Many employers have told us that uncertainty over the timing and scope of major energy projects inhibits their ability to invest in skills for the long-term. We must unite to tackle this, with industry and government working in partnership to equip the energy workforce with the green skills required for the future. If we don’t act now, we’ll almost certainly lose the race to a more sustainable future.”

How to address the challenge?

In its new report Bright Futures: Decarbonising the UK’s Energy Workforce, City & Guilds has set out key recommendations for employers, Government and educators: