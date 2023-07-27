Exposing the reality of high-street clothing donations

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

More than 75% of donated clothing is landfilled, incinerated or warehoused, according to a report by the Changing Markets Foundation.

Clothing donated to high-street take-back schemes is rarely reused or recycled as promised.

New regulations and tracking technologies are placing brands under increased pressure.

Take-back schemes must live up to their promises if they are ever to fulfil their potential.

The Changing Markets Foundation has published a damning investigation of clothing take-back schemes. According to its report, several major brands have been involved in the harmful disposal of garments that were in perfectly good condition.

“Our investigation suggests that items in perfect condition are mostly destroyed, stuck in the system or shipped across the world to countries that are least able to deal with the vast torrent of used clothing from Europe,” said Urska Trunk, campaign manager at the Changing Markets Foundation.

“The schemes add insult to injury by offering customers vouchers, discounts or points to buy more clothing, amplifying the fast fashion model that is overflowing with waste.”

Tracking the fate of 21 garments

The investigation followed the fate of 21 garments that were in perfect condition at the time they were donated to take-back schemes run by several leading brands.

Primark (LSE:ABF), Zara (BME:ITX), and H&M (STO:HMB) were among those targeted; alongside Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS), Uniqlo and C&A. The North Face was also included, joining Nike (NYSE:NKE) as a representative of sportswear and outdoor gear. Finally, some of the items were sent off to Boohoo’s (LSE:BOO) postal service, as the British brand does not offer in-person collection. The investigators also tried to donate clothes to New Look and Asda, but found they were unable to do so.

Each item was tracked by an Apple AirTag, recording its journey from the point of donation. Despite the various promises that donated clothing would be resold or recycled, the vast majority were destroyed, exported or warehoused. Ultimately, only five items were reused or resold within Europe.

A report of the investigation goes into the darkest of details. It tells of a pair of trousers that were donated to M&S before being scrapped within a handful of days. Another, this time collected by C&A, was burned as fuel by a cement manufacturer. H&M sent a skirt on a lengthy journey from London to Mali, and three of the garments found their way to Ukraine.

The five items that went on to be resold within Europe were donated to Boohoo, Zara, Uniqlo and Nike. Only one – a shirt accepted by Zara – remained in the country it came from.

Is anyone taking the blame?

The findings of the investigation are hard to deny. Arguably, the real question is around who should be held to account.

As consumers have become more sustainably minded, there has been a dramatic rise of the resale model. With the resale market expected to be worth around $218 billion by 2026, there were twice as many in-store or online take-back schemes in 2022 than in the previous year.

Most of these schemes rely on collection stations located in stores or postal donation bags that are sent out and returned. Often, the brand that is running the scheme makes some sort of statement or promise to its consumers, championing its programme as a sustainable alternative to the careless mismanagement of textile waste.

For example, H&M makes the promise that donated clothes will be reworn, reused or recycled. Both Zara and C&A claim that collected items will be given a valuable second life.

Despite these commitments, most brands are not directly involved in overseeing their scheme. Instead, they tend to rely on charity organisations or external businesses.

For example, Zara’s donated items are passed on to the British Red Cross, which then works with an accredited recycler to ensure that stringent criteria are consistently met. “Inditex, Zara’s parent group, is committed to leading the transformation on circularity in our sector,” the company explained.

“A signature initiative is Zara Pre-owned, a secure platform enabling customers to repair or sell their used Zara products to one-another to extend their lifecycle. Our takeback programme is supplementary to this, enabling customers to donate clothing from any brand to our charity partners to help them raise funds for their vital work and avoid landfill.”

Though it may work smoothly in some cases, this dependence on third party organisations essentially shifts the responsibility onto somebody else. Promises become less reassuring, and the details of each item’s journey are largely obscured. Indeed, according to Fashion Revolution’s latest Transparency Index, only 28% of companies with take-back schemes in place are currently reporting on the fate of donated garments.

“Our takeback scheme is run by Yellow Octopus, textile recycling specialists with a no landfill policy,” said Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares. “We take a number of steps to ensure clothing donated through the scheme is managed in a responsible way. We believe the hoodie has been handled as it should have been and is with a clothing reseller in Budapest, Hungary.”

According to the Changing Markets Foundation, the hoodie in question had indeed travelled to Hungary, but only after a pitstop in Poland. It then remained in a vacant industrial lot for several months, with satellite imagery suggesting that it may have been dumped.

“Our Shwopping scheme helps divert unwanted clothes from landfill by enabling customers to donate their pre-loved clothes and textiles for our partner, Oxfam, to resell, reuse, or recycle,” a spokesperson explained on Marks & Spencer’s behalf. “We have investigated and found this was a one off where the contents of the store’s Shwopping Box were mistakenly collected by our resource management provider. We have taken action to prevent this happening again, including contacting all stores and rolling-out a new labelling system.”

This highlights the complexity of assigning blame for failures in take-back systems. Brands cannot necessarily be expected to conduct every part of the process themselves, but to what extent should they be considered responsible for the management of external parties?

“We take the findings presented in the investigation very seriously,” said H&M’s spokesperson. “We are humble to the fact that we and our previous partner in this case have not managed to live up to our own high standards. We agree with the report that it is a major problem in our industry and in others, that discarded products are not disposed of properly and become waste in different countries.”

“In our agreements with our partners, we have zero tolerance for textiles becoming waste and we continuously follow up to see what can be done better. We constantly evaluate how to improve and accelerate our work towards becoming a circular business and this includes finding the best possible business partners.”

Since the investigation, H&M has changed its take-back scheme partner. According to the company’s spokesperson, all items collected within the UK are now being reused or recycled in Europe.

“For us, our engagement in garment collecting is not about greenwashing,” they added. “We are not perfect but doing our very best to change the industry. What we see in the investigation is not what we want to see happen and we do all we can to prevent it from happening again.”

How can the problem be solved?

If take-back schemes are to be remotely successful, then there must be a drastic improvement in traceability, transparency and regulatory oversight.

With the emergence of digital tracking technologies, such as the AirTags deployed by the Changing Markets Foundation, brands should be just as able to trace the journeys of donated garments. They should be able to gather detailed information that can be publicly shared with consumers and other relevant stakeholders.

Given that such strict monitoring processes will require some degree of investment and effort, their introduction will most likely be driven by new legislation. The EU is already driving this shift, with drafted regulations on extended producer responsibility and its proposed Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles.

Still, there is plenty of room for stricter rules that leave no space for loopholes. Based on the findings of its report, the Changing Markets Foundation has called for a tax on synthetic textiles and new standards for sustainable design. It also suggests that the EU follow France and the Netherlands in setting mandatory targets for reuse and recycling.

SGV Take

Evidently, there are plenty of stakeholders that must be engaged in the proper management of take-back schemes. There is nothing wrong with a collaborative approach, but partners must come together to deliver a fully transparent system. Regulators can incentivise a more cautious approach, enforcing harsher penalties for those that fail to comply.

Of course, we cannot forget the role of consumers. Without their participation, take-back schemes would barely take off from the ground.

When people donate their used clothes, they tend to believe that they are doing the right thing. Otherwise, their items would simply be tossed in the bin. Take-back schemes are contracts of trust, and their appeal will be lost if that trust is continuously broken.

If implemented effectively, take-back models could unlock new streams of revenue while harnessing the public’s willingness to do some genuine good for the planet. As things currently stand, brands will have to pull up their socks in order to ensure that this opportunity does not crumble away.