The total number of climate change court cases has more than doubled since 2017 and is growing worldwide. This not only highlights a broadening of the public recognition of the dangers of climate change, but also the liability for lack of action that states and corporates may face.

Climate rights or the right to a healthy environment as a human right is an increasing driver for action.

People are increasingly turning to the courts to address climate change in the face of state and corporate inaction and liability issues are expected to proliferate.

In the Global Climate Litigation Report: 2023 Status Review, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says that, as climate litigation increases in frequency and volume, and the body of legal precedent grows, forming an increasingly well-defined field of law. Notable cases have challenged government decisions based on a project’s inconsistency with the goals of the Paris Agreement or a country’s net zero commitments.

Growing awareness of climate change in recent years has also spurred action against corporations – these include cases seeking to hold fossil fuel companies and other greenhouse gas emitters responsible for climate harm. That means that directors face increasing litigation against their companies, and potentially as individuals. There are more challenges against climate-washing, misrepresentation and outright greenwashing.

These legal actions were brought in 65 bodies worldwide: international, regional, and national courts, tribunals, quasi-judicial bodies, and other adjudicatory bodies, including special procedures of the UN and arbitration tribunals. The report demonstrates the importance of an environmental rule of law in combating the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Access to justice enables the protection of environmental law and human rights and promotes accountability in public institutions.

There is a broad range of climate litigation approaches

There has been a rapid expansion in the types of cases under consideration. At a State level, Australia, Brazil, France and Germany found themselves wrong-footed by the courts:

The UN Human Rights Committee concluded for the first time that a country has violated international human rights law through climate policy and climate inaction, finding Australia’s government is in violation of its human rights obligations to Torres Strait Islanders;

Brazil’s Supreme Court held that the Paris Agreement is a human rights treaty, which enjoys ‘supranational’ status;

Germany’s court struck down parts of the Federal Climate Protection Act as incompatible with the rights to life and health;

A court in Paris held that France’s climate inaction and failure to meet its carbon budget goals had caused climate-related ecological damages.

A UKcourt found that the government had failed to comply with its legal duties under its Climate Change Act 2008 when approving its net zero strategy.

At the same time, there is a growing body of law attempting to change positioning on legal advice, such as efforts to obtain advisory opinions on climate change from the International Court of Justice and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea – these are being initiated and driven by Small Island Developing States.

And state-level challenges are having an impact on corporates as well. A Dutch court ordered oil and gas company Shell (LSE: SHEL) to comply with the Paris Agreement and reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030. This was the first time a court found a private company to have a duty under the Paris Agreement.

The total number of climate change cases has more than doubled since the UNEP’s first report on the issue, from 884 in 2017 to 2,180 in 2022. While most cases have been brought in the US, climate litigation is taking root all over the world, with about 17% of cases now being reported in developing countries, including Small Island Developing States.

The latest findings are based on a review of cases focused on climate change law, policy or science collected up to 31 December 2022 by the Sabin Center’s US and Global Climate Change Litigation Databases. It was published in advance of the first anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s declaration of access to a clean and healthy environment as a universal human right.

“Climate policies are far behind what is needed to keep global temperatures below the 1.5°C threshold, with extreme weather events and searing heat already baking our planet,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “People are increasingly turning to courts to combat the climate crisis, holding governments and the private sector accountable and making litigation a key mechanism for securing climate action and promoting climate justice.”

On whose behalf is litigation action being taken?

The report demonstrates how the voices of vulnerable groups are being heard globally: 34 cases have been brought by and on behalf of children and youth under 25 years old, including by girls as young as seven and nine years of age in Pakistan and India respectively, while in Switzerland, plaintiffs are making their case based on the disproportionate impact of climate change on senior women.

According to the report, most ongoing climate litigation falls into one or more of six categories: 1) cases relying on human rights enshrined in international law and national constitutions; 2) challenges to domestic non-enforcement of climate-related laws and policies; 3) litigants seeking to keep fossil fuels in the ground; 4) advocates for greater climate disclosures and an end to greenwashing; 5) claims addressing corporate liability and responsibility for climate harms; and 6) claims addressing failures to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Strong growth in cases focused on human rights

The report demonstrates how courts are finding strong human rights linkages to climate change. This is leading to greater protections for the most vulnerable groups in society, as well as increased accountability, transparency and justice, compelling governments and corporations to pursue more ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation goals.

In the future, the report predicts a rise in the number of cases dealing with climate migration, cases brought by Indigenous peoples, local communities and other groups disproportionately affected by climate change, and cases addressing liability following extreme weather events. The report also anticipates challenges in applying the science of climate attribution as well as a rise in ‘backlash’ cases against litigants which aim to dismantle regulations that promote climate action.

SGV Take

There is no doubt that a healthy environment being considered a human right provides a strong base for action. At the same time, the growing impact of extreme weather events, and growing arguments that economists are mispresenting the risks of climate change are also providing a groundswell of support for action.

At the moment, despite the rhetoric around net zero targets, little significant action beyond the energy sector has taken place – and that itself needs to be accelerated rapidly. The UK Met Office has warned that current temperatures could be the norm by the middle of the century. Given the impacts of this year’s weather so far, and predictions that current heatwaves could look like everyday temperatures in fairly short order, corporates and investors need to take action before governments have no choice but to implement radical change.